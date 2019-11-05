Asahi : Amendment to Cash Dividend from Retained Earnings

November 5, 2019
For immediate release
Company Name: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
President and Representative Director: Akiyoshi Koji
Stock Ticker: 2502
Stock Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section
Contact: Takayuki Tanaka
General Manager
Public Relations Section
Phone: +81-3-5608-5126
Amendment to Cash Dividend from Retained Earnings Forecasts
Tokyo, Japan - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. ("the Company") announced that the Company has resolved at its Board of Directors held on November 5, 2019 to amend cash dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, in the way indicated below.
1. Amendment to Cash Dividend from Retained Earnings Forecasts
|
|
|
|
Full Year Dividend per share for FY2019 (Unit: Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim Dividends
|
|
|
Year-End
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
(End of 2nd quarter)
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Forecast
|
|
－
|
54.0
|
|
106.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amended Forecast
|
|
－
|
48.0
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim Dividend
|
52.0
|
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
(End of 2nd quarter FY2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Year Dividend
|
45.0
|
|
54.0
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
(FY ending Dec.31 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Reasons for the amendment
As stated in the shareholder returns policy included in the Medium-Term Management Policy, announced in February 2019, the Company aims for a steady increase in dividends, targeting to achieve a dividend payout ratio of 35%* by FY 2021. Based on this policy, the Company announced its forecast, in August 2019, to pay a full-year dividend of ¥106.0 (making the dividend payout ratio to 32.1%) per share in FY2019, with an interim dividend ¥7.0 higher and a year-end dividend equals to the value from the previous fiscal year, respectively.
Based on the policy with a consideration of the amendment to full year consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year 2019, the Company has decided to amend the forecasts of year- end dividend to ¥48.0 per share, ¥6.0 lower than the previous forecast and full-year dividend to ¥100.0 per share, ¥1.0 higher than the previous year (making the dividend payout ratio to 32.3%).
-
Adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent used for calculation purposes excludes one-off special factors including business portfolio restructuring.
Disclaimer
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 07:14:00 UTC