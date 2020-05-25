Asahi : Announcement regarding the bank loan for the proposed acquisition of 100% of the shares of the Australian business of Anheuser-Busch InBev

Log in
05/25/2020 | 02:18am EDT

25 May 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company name: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

President and Representative Director, CEO: Akiyoshi Koji

Securities Code: 2502

Stock Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Contact: Osamu Ishizaka

Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +81-3-5608-5126

Announcement regarding the bank loan for the proposed acquisition of 100% of the shares of the Australian business of Anheuser-Busch InBev

Reference is made to our announcement of 19 July 2019, being titled as "Announcement regarding acquisition of 100% of the shares of Australian business of Anheuser-Busch InBev and shelf registration of newly issued stock" in which Asahi Group Holdings ("Asahi" or "we") announced that we had entered into an agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev ("AB InBev") to acquire 100% of the shares of the Australian business of Anheuser- Busch InBev (trading as Carlton & United Breweries or "CUB").

Reference is further made to our announcement of 7 May 2020, being titled as "Announcement regarding the completion timing of the proposed acquisition of 100% of the shares of the Australian business of Anheuser- Busch InBev" in which we announced that we will move to complete the acquisition on 1 June 2020.

Today, we have signed the contract regarding the bank loan as below for the proposed acquisition of CUB.

1. Details of the contract:

(1)

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

(2)

Total borrowing

1,185,000,000,000 JPY

(3)

Interest rate

Variable rate in line with TIBOR

(4)

Execution date of the

May 25, 2020

agreement

(5)

Execution date of the

May 28, 2020

loan

(6)

Tenor

May 19, 2021

(7)

Security

None

  1. Future prospect:
    We will refinance the borrowing based on the contract by raising debt and JPY300.0 billion of equity credit attributes.
  2. Impact on Asahi's financial performance:
    Once the completion takes place, we will make a disclosure on the impact on Asahi's consolidated and non- consolidated financial results in our announcement by the financial results of the second quarter of FY2020 with taking prospects of convergence of COVID-19 pandemic into consideration.

-END-

Disclaimer

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 06:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
