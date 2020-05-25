Asahi : Announcement regarding the bank loan for the proposed acquisition of 100% of the shares of the Australian business of Anheuser-Busch InBev

25 May 2020

Company name: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

President and Representative Director, CEO: Akiyoshi Koji

Announcement regarding the bank loan for the proposed acquisition of 100% of the shares of the Australian business of Anheuser-Busch InBev

Reference is made to our announcement of 19 July 2019, being titled as "Announcement regarding acquisition of 100% of the shares of Australian business of Anheuser-Busch InBev and shelf registration of newly issued stock" in which Asahi Group Holdings ("Asahi" or "we") announced that we had entered into an agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev ("AB InBev") to acquire 100% of the shares of the Australian business of Anheuser- Busch InBev (trading as Carlton & United Breweries or "CUB").

Reference is further made to our announcement of 7 May 2020, being titled as "Announcement regarding the completion timing of the proposed acquisition of 100% of the shares of the Australian business of Anheuser- Busch InBev" in which we announced that we will move to complete the acquisition on 1 June 2020.

Today, we have signed the contract regarding the bank loan as below for the proposed acquisition of CUB.

1. Details of the contract:

(1) Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (2) Total borrowing 1,185,000,000,000 JPY (3) Interest rate Variable rate in line with TIBOR (4) Execution date of the May 25, 2020 agreement (5) Execution date of the May 28, 2020 loan (6) Tenor May 19, 2021 (7) Security None

Future prospect:

We will refinance the borrowing based on the contract by raising debt and JPY300.0 billion of equity credit attributes. Impact on Asahi's financial performance:

Once the completion takes place, we will make a disclosure on the impact on Asahi's consolidated and non- consolidated financial results in our announcement by the financial results of the second quarter of FY2020 with taking prospects of convergence of COVID-19 pandemic into consideration.

