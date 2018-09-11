Log in
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Asahi : Carbon Zero obtains approval form the Science Based Targets initiative

09/11/2018 | 03:57am CEST

September 11th 2018

Asahi Carbon Zero, Asahi Group Holdings' medium- to long-term targets in addressing climate change, obtains approval from the Science Based Targets initiative:

Commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 30% by 2030 and reach zero emissions by 2050

(From a 2015 base year)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo; President and Representative Director, CEO Akiyoshi Koji) (hereinafter, the "Asahi Group") has announced that Asahi Carbon Zero*1 which sets the Asahi Group's medium- to long-term greenhouse gas emissions goals has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) *2-meaning the targets are independently validated as in line with the greenhouse gas emissions reductions required to contain global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius as agreed under the Paris Agreement*3.

Under Asahi Carbon Zero, the Asahi Group commits to a 30% reduction in absolute Scopes 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions related to its domestic operations by 2030 from a 2015 base-year, and zero absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Asahi Group introduced the Environmental Vision 2020 in March 2010, under which it has managed the environmental impacts of its business under the following four pillars: "building a low carbon society," "contributing to building a recycling-based society," "protection of biodiversity," and "spreading awareness of the gifts of nature." Based on the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Asahi Group reviewed its goals for building a low carbon society and established Asahi Carbon Zero as new medium- to long-term goals to address climate change challenges.

As the global community accelerates efforts to build a post-carbon society from a long-term viewpoint with a renewed awareness of the importance of preventing global warming, the Asahi Group will further promote energy saving, the use of renewable energy sources, and efforts that encompass its total value chain and take more active measures to achieve the Asahi Carbon Zero goals.

*1: Asahi Carbon Zero

The name given to the Asahi Group's GHG emissions reduction efforts for their recognition within and outside the Group.

*2: SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative)

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, andWWF, which defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses and approves company targets.

*3: Paris Agreement

An agreement reached at the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on

Climate Change held in 2015 in Paris to discuss international arrangements for GHG emissions reductions.

Climate Change Initiatives of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

https://www.asahigroup-holdings.com/en/csr/environment/climatechange.html

Disclaimer

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 01:56:03 UTC
