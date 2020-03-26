Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.    2502   JP3116000005

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

(2502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asahi : Czech breweries roll back the barrels, turn to bottles and cans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 07:39am EDT
A waitress passes a plastic bottle of beer to a customer in Prague

Czech breweries -- including Pilsner Urquell and Budejovicky Budvar -- have stopped refilling kegs and started storing their beer in cooled cellars as they seek to limit damage from pub closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Breweries have also ramped up bottle and can production lines to offset a loss from keg sales both abroad and in the Czech Republic, which leads the world in per capita beer consumption.

"Nobody knows when the pubs will reopen," said Petr Kofron, manager of the Pilsner brewery in Prague, owned by Japan's Asahi.

"Most neighboring countries took the same measures and shut their pubs so export has shifted into bottles and cans," he told Reuters.

"Bottle lines and cans are running at full tilt. We hope our customers buy bottles and cans while they are at home."

The Czechs implemented some of Europe's toughest restrictions to blunt the coronavirus spread, banning non-essential movement while closing shops and restaurants, except for food and drugstores.

While pubs and some breweries still sell take-away beer to a smattering of walk-up customers, the drop in demand in a nation where residents drink an average 141 liters of beer per person annually has rippled through the industry.

As well as big drinking Czechs, the hordes of thirsty tourists who descend on Prague and other cities also help to keep the beer flowing in the country's pubs.

SMALL BREWERS SUFFER

Czechs drink more draught beer in pubs than other nations, which makes the closures especially painful for smaller breweries that rely on keg sales. The industry group representing small brewers has warned a quarter could go bust due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Lucie Tkadlecova, co-owner of the Uneticky brewery outside Prague, said production has plummeted to zero and sales to not much above that level since the government shuttered pubs in the middle of the month.

The brewery offers take-away containers but selling them to a wider market has proved challenging with supermarkets and online shops having their hands full, she added.

"We tried to contact big supermarkets and e-shops but they are all overwhelmed with the work of selling products they already have," she said.

"If this goes on much longer we will have to throw beer away."

State-owned Budejovicky Budvar brewery stopped filling kegs but increased orders for packaged beer has kept bottle and can lines humming, managing director Petr Dvorak told Reuters.

Safeguarding the supply line also spurred a number of special measures, including a requirement that external delivery drivers take a temperature check before going on to premises and remain in the truck while brewery workers load the beer.

Dvorak and others have faith that Czechs will still want a drink when pubs and beer gardens reopen but wonder how many of their publicans can survive a prolonged shutdown.

"I'm not worried about Czechs not returning to the pubs and drinking beer," he said. "I'm more worried about how many pubs will re-open."

By Michael Kahn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
07:39aASAHI : Czech breweries roll back the barrels, turn to bottles and cans
RE
03/24ASAHI : AB InBev scraps 2020 outlook as coronavirus crisis expands
RE
03/23ASAHI : Announcement regarding the change to the completion timing of the propos..
PU
03/23ASAHI : delays AB Inbev Australia deal to second quarter
RE
03/10ASAHI : Monthly Sales Results (Feb. 2020)
PU
02/14ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. : Slide show results
CO
02/14ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. : Annual results
CO
02/13ASAHI : Monthly Sales Results (Jan. 2020)
PU
02/13ASAHI : Japan's Asahi says Korean boycott cost it 3 billion yen last year
RE
02/10ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 092 B
EBIT 2019 208 B
Net income 2019 146 B
Debt 2019 893 B
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 1 672 B
Chart ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 793,33  JPY
Last Close Price 3 650,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 82,2%
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akiyoshi Koji President, CEO & Representative Director
Naoki Izumiya Chairman
Atsushi Katsuki Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Tatsuro Kosaka Independent Outside Director
Yasushi Shingai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.2.02%14 986
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-42.53%88 723
HEINEKEN N.V.-23.09%45 506
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED1.73%37 065
AMBEV S.A.-39.53%36 350
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-23.44%20 645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group