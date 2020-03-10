Asahi : Monthly Sales Results (Feb. 2020)
03/10/2020 | 10:05pm EDT
March 11th, 2020
Sales Performance (February 2020)
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
■Asahi Breweries
【Revenue by category (YoY)】
Feb.
Jan.-Feb.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Beer-type beverages
104
99
Whiskey and Spirits
113
110
RTD
110
110
Wine
101
102
Shochu
103
103
Non-alcohol beverages
106
106
＜Sales Volume by brands (YoY)＞
(unit/'000 cases)
Feb.
Jan.-Feb.
Cases
YoY(%)
Cases
YoY(%)
Super Dry
518
104
936
101
Style Free
85
106
148
104
Clear Asahi
150
118
245
108
※1case=633ml×20 bottles
■Asahi Soft Drinks
【Sales Volume by brands (YoY)】
Feb.
Jan.-Feb.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Mitsuya
98
96
Calpis
93
97
Wonda
85
87
Juroku-cha
89
90
Oisii-mizu
92
86
Wilkison
128
120
Focus 6 Brands Total
96
95
Asahi Soft Drinks Total
97
96
■Asahi Group Food
【Revenue by business (YoY)】
Feb.
Jan.-Feb.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Food
118
120
Baby & Healthcare
109
105
Asahi Group Food Total
111
110
Disclaimer
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 02:04:08 UTC
Sales 2020
2 201 B
EBIT 2020
235 B
Net income 2020
163 B
Debt 2020
1 323 B
Yield 2020
2,90%
P/E ratio 2020
10,8x
P/E ratio 2021
9,81x
EV / Sales2020
1,37x
EV / Sales2021
1,28x
Capitalization
1 691 B
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
5 826,67 JPY
Last Close Price
3 691,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
80,2%
Spread / Average Target
57,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
19,2%
