Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.    2502   JP3116000005

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

(2502)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/10
3691 JPY   -1.99%
10:05pASAHI : Monthly Sales Results (Feb. 2020)
PU
02/14ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. : Slide show results
CO
02/14ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. : Annual results
CO
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asahi : Monthly Sales Results (Feb. 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 10:05pm EDT

March 11th, 2020

Sales Performance (February 2020)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

■Asahi Breweries

【Revenue by category (YoY)】

Feb.

Jan.-Feb.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Beer-type beverages

104

99

Whiskey and Spirits

113

110

RTD

110

110

Wine

101

102

Shochu

103

103

Non-alcohol beverages

106

106

＜Sales Volume by brands (YoY)＞

(unit/'000 cases)

Feb.

Jan.-Feb.

Cases

YoY(%)

Cases

YoY(%)

Super Dry

518

104

936

101

Style Free

85

106

148

104

Clear Asahi

150

118

245

108

※1case=633ml×20 bottles

■Asahi Soft Drinks

【Sales Volume by brands (YoY)】

Feb.

Jan.-Feb.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Mitsuya

98

96

Calpis

93

97

Wonda

85

87

Juroku-cha

89

90

Oisii-mizu

92

86

Wilkison

128

120

Focus 6 Brands Total

96

95

Asahi Soft Drinks Total

97

96

■Asahi Group Food

【Revenue by business (YoY)】

Feb.

Jan.-Feb.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Food

118

120

Baby & Healthcare

109

105

Asahi Group Food Total

111

110

Disclaimer

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 02:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
10:05pASAHI : Monthly Sales Results (Feb. 2020)
PU
02/14ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. : Slide show results
CO
02/14ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. : Annual results
CO
02/13ASAHI : Monthly Sales Results (Jan. 2020)
PU
02/13ASAHI : Japan's Asahi says Korean boycott cost it 3 billion yen last year
RE
02/10ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. : annual earnings release
01/31ASAHI : IARD issues Joint Statement. Based on statement, Asahi Group will work t..
PU
01/30Fuller Smith & Turner records higher Christmas and New Year sales
RE
01/30ASAHI : Japan's Asahi withdraws from Calpis soft drink venture in Thailand
AQ
01/27Beer, wine, spirit makers pledge age-restriction labels on drinks
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 201 B
EBIT 2020 235 B
Net income 2020 163 B
Debt 2020 1 323 B
Yield 2020 2,90%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,81x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 1 691 B
Chart ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 826,67  JPY
Last Close Price 3 691,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 80,2%
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akiyoshi Koji President, CEO & Representative Director
Naoki Izumiya Chairman
Atsushi Katsuki Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Tatsuro Kosaka Independent Outside Director
Yasushi Shingai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.0.03%16 853
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-41.27%95 651
HEINEKEN B.V.-11.10%55 492
AMBEV S.A.-18.37%48 636
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-0.21%39 961
HEINEKEN HOLDING-13.95%24 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group