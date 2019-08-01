Log in
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd    2502   JP3116000005

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(2502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Asahi says South Korean boycott having 'slight impact', trims outlook

08/01/2019 | 04:36am EDT
Asahi Super Dry beer cans are displayed at the Asahi Group Holdings headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday the spread of the South Korean consumer boycott of Japanese goods was affecting its beer sales as it lowered its profit guidance slightly, while also citing the yen's rise against the euro and Aussie dollar.

"We cannot deny there's been a slight impact," Chief Financial Officer Atsushi Katsuki told reporters on Thursday. "That has been included somewhat in the outlook."

Asahi lowered the forecast for its full-year operating profit to 215.5 billion yen ($1.97 billion) from a previous guidance of 217 billion yen, mainly due to currency moves.

Tensions between Japan and South Korea have intensified since a South Korean court last year ordered Japanese companies to compensate Koreans who were forced to work for Japanese occupiers during World War Two. In July, Japan restricted exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.

South Korea buys 61% of Japan's beer exports, spending 7.9 billion yen ($73 million) in 2018 for the shipments. Asahi Super Dry is the most popular import brand in South Korea, with sales tripling in the past five years, according to Euromonitor.

Asahi is looking overseas for growth amid a shrinking domestic population. Last month it announced that it was buying Anheuser-Busch InBev Australian subsidiary Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) for $11 billion, its biggest deal ever.

Katsuki said it was not overpaying for the Australian assets, saying deal valuations of around 15-16 times EBITDA were now common in the industry. AB InBev has said the latest deal represented a multiple of 14.9 times EBITDA.

"We were able to make this acquisition at a reasonable price," he said.

While Japanese companies are often seen as paying premiums for overseas acquisitions, Katsuki said this did not apply to Asahi as its past experience made it a "formidable" player.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -0.07% 91.02 Delayed Quote.57.83%
ASAHI CO., LTD. -0.24% 1266 End-of-day quote.-6.84%
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.45% 4735 End-of-day quote.12.76%
ASAHI HOLDINGS INC -0.83% 2266 End-of-day quote.2.16%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.07% 0.68496 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED 1.09% 1415.45 End-of-day quote.1.69%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 130 B
EBIT 2019 219 B
Net income 2019 153 B
Debt 2019 878 B
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
Capitalization 2 169 B
Chart ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6 078,13  JPY
Last Close Price 4 735,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akiyoshi Koji President, CEO & Representative Director
Naoki Izumiya Chairman & Representative Director
Kenji Hamada Chief Financial Officer & Director
Shunjiro Sakano General Manager-Finance
Naoki Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD12.76%19 973
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV57.83%198 598
AMBEV SA32.25%84 213
HEINEKEN25.80%61 631
CARLSBERG A/S31.65%20 376
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD5.17%19 161
