Brewer Kirin to buy 30.3% stake in cosmetics firm Fancl for $1.2 billion

Japan's second-biggest beer maker's strategy of shedding underperforming overseas assets and expanding into health foods and beverages contrasts with peer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd that has snapped up overseas beer brands including Anheuser-Busch InBev Australian assets.

Kirin's investment in Fancl, which is known for its preservative-free cosmetics and supplements, accelerates that shift and will, the two companies said, help expedite the development of new products.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)