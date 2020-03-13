Asahi : Notice on the Completion of Share Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiary

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY

March 13, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Asahi Holdings, Inc.

Representative: Tomoya Higashiura, President

(Code: 5857, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Kunihiko Chogo, General Manager, Corporate Planning & Communications Department (Phone: +81-3-6270-1833)

Notice on the Completion of Share Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiary

In the "Notice on the Execution of Share Transfer Agreement Regarding Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiary (Change regarding Subsidiary)" dated December 20, 2019, Asahi Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter "Company") announced the execution of the share transfer agreement regarding a share transfer of 60% of all the shares of Fuji Medical Instruments Mfg. Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Fuji"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, to Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Company hereby announces that it has completed today a share transfer.

As the Company's ownership ratio of Fuji has become 40% through the share transfer, Fuji is excluded from the consolidated subsidiary of the Company.