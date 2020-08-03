Asahi Kasei : Consolidated Results for 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020 0 08/03/2020 | 11:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Asahi Kasei Corporation Head Office: 1-1-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Security code: 3407 Contact: Corporate Communications, Phone +81-3-6699-3008, Fax +81-3-6699-3187 August 4, 2020 Consolidated Results for 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020: April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020 (All figures in millions of yen, rounded to the nearest million, unless otherwise specified) I. Summary of Consolidated Results 1. Operating results (percent change from previous year in brackets) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Net sales 455,159 [−9.3%] 502,083 [+2.5%] Operating income 30,103 [−27.2%] 41,343 [−13.7%] Ordinary income 30,221 [−31.3%] 43,967 [−15.1%] Net income attributable to owners of the parent 13,588 [−44.3%] 24,380 [−33.0%] Net income per share* 9.79 17.52 Diluted net income per share* - - * Yen Note: Comprehensive income was ¥19,014 million during Q1 2020, and ¥(2,521) million during Q1 2019. 2. Financial position At end of June 2020 March 2020 Total assets 2,788,099 2,822,277 Net assets 1,379,056 1,383,460 Net worth/total assets 48.6% 48.2% Net worth per share* 976.55 979.69 * Yen Notes: Net worth consists of shareholders' equity and accumulated other comprehensive income.

Net worth as of June 30, 2020, was ¥1,354,957 million; as of March 31, 2020, ¥1,359,314 million.

Calculation of total assets as of March 31, 2020, previously based on provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations, has been finalized. Cash Dividends Fiscal year Cash dividends per share* Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total annual 2019 - 18.00 - 16.00 34.00 2020 - 2020 (forecast) - - - - * Yen Note: Forecast of cash dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, remains indeterminate. Asahi Kasei August 4, 2020 Consolidated Results 1/10 Forecast for Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) 1. Latest forecasts (percent change from results in year-ago period in brackets) For Q1-Q2 For the fiscal year Net sales 979,000 [−8.4%] - [-] Operating income 66,000 [−35.1%] 120,000-130,000 [−32.3% - −26.7%] Ordinary income 66,500 [−36.8%] - [-] Net income attributable to owners of the parent 33,000 [−57.6%] - [-] Net income per share* 23.78 - * Yen Notes: Performance forecasts are based on the best information available at this time, but actual results may diverge from these forecasts due to a variety of factors which cannot be foreseen.

The forecast for fiscal 2020 has been revised.

The full-year operating income forecast is shown as a range. IV. Other Information Changes in significant subsidiaries which affected scope of consolidation during the period: None Special accounting methods for preparation of the consolidated financial statements Income tax expenses: A reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after applying tax-effect accounting for the current fiscal year is made, and quarterly income before income taxes is multiplied by the corresponding effective tax rate. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retroactive restatement: None Notable changes in shareholders' equity: None Number of shares outstanding Q1 2020 FY 2019 Number of shares outstanding at end of period 1,393,932,032 1,393,932,032 Number of shares of treasury stock at end of period 6,440,890 6,440,327 Average number of shares outstanding during period 1,387,491,589 1,391,781,100* * Q1 2019 Asahi Kasei August 4, 2020 Consolidated Results 2/10 V. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results Description of operating results

In the April-June period of 2020, operating income in the Material segment decreased from the year- ago period as an effect of the global economic slowdown resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic, while operating income in the Homes and Health Care segments increased.

M ATERIAL

Basic Materials operating income decreased with reduced shipment volumes, effects of lower market prices for petrochemical feedstocks on inventories, and deteriorated terms of trade for acrylonitrile (AN).

Performance Products operating income decreased as an effect of broad declines in demand among automobile-related markets and apparel-related markets.

Specialty Solutions operating income increased with favorable demand related to communications infrastructure and tablet PCs, while lithium-ion battery separator shipments increased firmly.

H OMES

Orders for order-built homes decreased from the year-ago period with restriction of admission to model homes to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, while operating income increased with firm performance of condominiums in real estate, and a portion of deliveries of order-built homes being postponed from the previous period due to delayed supply of components as an effect of the novel coronavirus.

H EALTH C ARE

Despite negative factors such as reduced outpatient visits and curtailed business activity due to the novel coronavirus, and amortization of goodwill related to the acquisition of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., operating income increased with shipment growth for ventilators and virus removal filters as an effect of elevated demand due to the novel coronavirus. Description of consolidated performance forecast and future outlook i. Second quarter forecast Q2 operating income is expected to be even with Q1 in the Material segment and to increase from Q1 in the Homes and Health Care segments. Year-on-year, Q2 operating income is expected to decrease overall with a decrease in the Material and Homes segments and an increase in the Health Care segment. MATERIAL Recovery of demand is expected, especially with recovery of vehicle production, but operating income is expected to be even with Q1 as a portion of product shipments extend into Q3. Year-on- year, a decrease is expected with effects of lower petrochemical feedstock prices and declines in demand among automobile-related and apparel-related markets similar to Q1. HOMES Firm performance in real estate such as condominiums is expected, but year-on-year operating income is expected to decrease with reduced deliveries of order-built homes as measures to prevent novel coronavirus infection make construction work slower, and remodeling is impacted by lower orders. Orders for order-built homes are expected to recover with gradual recovery of customer visits to model homes and the use of digital marketing leveraging IT. HEALTH CARE Year-on-year, operating income is expected to decrease in the Health Care business category with the impact of amortization of goodwill related to Veloxis, effect of the novel coronavirus, and reduced reimbursement prices in Japan, but operating income is expected to increase in the Critical Asahi Kasei August 4, 2020 Consolidated Results 3/10 Care business category centered on increased demand for ventilators, and operating income for the Health Care segment overall is expected to increase. ii. Second-half and full-year forecasts Regarding the impact of the novel coronavirus, although it remains difficult to anticipate the spread of infections, economic policies, and recovery of markets in various countries, it is believed that the general trend for recovery of economic activity with measures to prevent infection will continue. Due to obscurity of the market environment outlook, the second-half and full-year forecasts for the Material segment, having a broad scope of business activity, are determined in a range, as are the overall consolidated operating income forecasts. From the first half to the second half, operating income in the Material segment is expected to increase with improved automobile-related demand due to recovery of vehicle production, and recovery of demand and improved terms of trade for petrochemical products such as AN. Operating income in the Homes segment is expected to increase slightly with gradual easing of restrictions to prevent novel coronavirus infection. Operating income in the Health Care segment is expected to decrease as ventilator demand subsides and due to a tendency for fixed costs in the Health Care business category to occur in the second half. For the full year, net sales in the Health Care segment are expected to increase by over 15% with contribution from acquired businesses and operating income to increase by around 25%, net sales in the Material segment are expected to decrease by around 15% and operating income to decrease by around 50% with significant impact from the novel coronavirus, and net sales in the Homes segment are expected to decrease by around 5% and operating income to decrease by around 30%. Together with curtailment of corporate expenses, overall operating income is expected to decrease by around 30% to ¥120-130 billion. While the severe operating environment and uncertainty about the outlook persist, efforts will be made to improve performance by curtailing fixed costs, reducing inventories, and making swift and appropriate management decisions according to changes in the environment. iii. Policy for shareholder returns The basic policy for stable dividends and continuously increased dividends remains unchanged. Interim dividends are to be determined based on first-half results and the full-year forecast after Q2, and annual dividends are to be determined based on full-year results and ascertaining the effect of the novel coronavirus on the subsequent fiscal year. Asahi Kasei August 4, 2020 Consolidated Results 4/10 VI. Consolidated Financial Statements 1. Balance sheets At end of At end of March 2020 June 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 207,957 210,084 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 330,999 278,539 Merchandise and finished goods 216,463 217,945 Work in process 160,064 175,074 Raw materials and supplies 101,313 104,114 Other 92,153 86,598 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,519) (1,461) Total current assets 1,107,430 1,070,893 Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 563,110 567,709 Accumulated depreciation (305,259) (308,300) Buildings and structures, net 257,851 259,409 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 1,466,958 1,479,679 Accumulated depreciation (1,243,780) (1,256,562) Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 223,179 223,118 Land 67,024 67,182 Lease assets 9,645 9,379 Accumulated depreciation (8,964) (8,730) Lease assets, net 681 650 Construction in progress 75,487 84,749 Other 172,674 174,069 Accumulated depreciation (143,210) (144,429) Other, net 29,464 29,640 Subtotal 653,686 664,748 Intangible assets Goodwill 365,680 355,457 Other 349,566 340,907 Subtotal 715,246 696,364 Investments and other assets Investment securities 244,581 252,389 Long-term loans receivable 7,951 8,040 Long-term advance payments-trade 20,467 24,525 Deferred tax assets 44,466 41,988 Other 28,883 29,662 Allowance for doubtful accounts (435) (511) Subtotal 345,914 356,094 Total noncurrent assets 1,714,846 1,717,206 Total assets 2,822,277 2,788,099 Asahi Kasei August 4, 2020 Consolidated Results 5/10 At end of At end of March 2020 June 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 131,207 117,971 Short-term loans payable 275,671 205,030 Commercial paper 139,000 87,000 Lease obligations 1,006 991 Accrued expenses 121,520 98,482 Income taxes payable 18,145 18,262 Advances received 73,623 78,811 Provision for grant of shares 78 68 Provision for periodic repairs 4,043 4,107 Provision for product warranties 3,738 3,550 Provision for removal cost of property, plant and 2,640 5,147 equipment Other 71,863 69,726 Total current liabilities 842,531 689,144 Noncurrent liabilities Bonds payable 60,000 110,000 Long-term loans payable 229,172 308,806 Lease obligations 3,506 3,299 Deferred tax liabilities 70,600 68,206 Provision for grant of shares 412 422 Provision for periodic repairs 4,560 4,935 Provision for removal cost of property, plant and 5,771 3,975 equipment Net defined benefit liability 174,365 173,604 Long-term guarantee deposits 21,613 21,505 Other 26,287 25,148 Total noncurrent liabilities 596,286 719,898 Total liabilities 1,438,817 1,409,043 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 103,389 103,389 Capital surplus 79,641 79,660 Retained earnings 1,125,738 1,116,896 Treasury stock (5,990) (5,991) Total shareholders' equity 1,302,777 1,293,954 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized gain on other securities 67,027 73,951 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (241) (246) Foreign currency translation adjustment 13,027 9,477 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (23,275) (22,178) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 56,538 61,003 Non-controlling interests 24,145 24,099 Total net assets 1,383,460 1,379,056 Total liabilities and net assets 2,822,277 2,788,099 Asahi Kasei August 4, 2020 Consolidated Results 6/10 2. Statements of income and statements of comprehensive income 1) Statements of income Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net sales 502,083 455,159 Cost of sales 339,362 305,280 Gross profit 162,721 149,879 Selling, general and administrative expenses 121,378 119,776 Operating income 41,343 30,103 Non-operating income Interest income 732 504 Dividends income 1,963 1,733 Equity in earnings of affiliates 2,162 - Other 1,092 721 Total non-operating income 5,949 2,958 Non-operating expenses Interest expense 992 864 Equity in losses of affiliates - 92 Foreign exchange loss 906 428 Other 1,427 1,456 Total non-operating expenses 3,325 2,840 Ordinary income 43,967 30,221 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 522 20 Gain on sales of noncurrent assets 360 55 Total extraordinary income 883 75 Extraordinary loss Loss on valuation of investment securities - 46 Loss on disposal of noncurrent assets 995 1,654 Impairment loss 11 3 Business structure improvement expenses 88 3,131 Total extraordinary loss 1,094 4,834 Income before income taxes 43,757 25,463 Total income taxes 18,844 11,156 Net income 24,913 14,306 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 533 718 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 24,380 13,588 Asahi Kasei August 4, 2020 Consolidated Results 7/10 2) Statements of comprehensive income Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net income 24,913 14,306 Other comprehensive income Net increase (decrease) in unrealized gain on other (5,264) 6,860 securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges (59) (5) Foreign currency translation adjustment (23,947) (4,779) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 1,867 1,091 Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates (31) 1,541 accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income (27,434) 4,708 Comprehensive income (2,521) 19,014 Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent (2,847) 18,053 Non-controlling interests 327 960 Asahi Kasei August 4, 2020 Consolidated Results 8/10 3. Permalink Disclaimer Asahi Kasei Corporation published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

