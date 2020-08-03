Asahi Kasei : Consolidated Results for 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020

(All figures in millions of yen, rounded to the nearest million, unless otherwise specified)
I. Summary of Consolidated Results
1. Operating results (percent change from previous year in brackets)
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Net sales
455,159
[−9.3%]
502,083
[+2.5%]
Operating income
30,103
[−27.2%]
41,343
[−13.7%]
Ordinary income
30,221
[−31.3%]
43,967
[−15.1%]
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
13,588
[−44.3%]
24,380
[−33.0%]
Net income per share*
9.79
17.52
Diluted net income per share*
-
-
* Yen
Note: Comprehensive income was ¥19,014 million during Q1 2020, and ¥(2,521) million during Q1 2019.
2. Financial position
At end of
June 2020
March 2020
Total assets
2,788,099
2,822,277
Net assets
1,379,056
1,383,460
Net worth/total assets
48.6%
48.2%
Net worth per share*
976.55
979.69
* Yen
Notes:
Net worth consists of shareholders' equity and accumulated other comprehensive income.
Net worth as of June 30, 2020, was ¥1,354,957 million; as of March 31, 2020, ¥1,359,314 million.
Calculation of total assets as of March 31, 2020, previously based on provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations, has been finalized.
Cash Dividends
Fiscal year
Cash dividends per share*
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total annual
2019
-
18.00
-
16.00
34.00
2020
-
2020 (forecast)
-
-
-
-
* Yen
Note: Forecast of cash dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, remains indeterminate.
Forecast for Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
1. Latest forecasts (percent change from results in year-ago period in brackets)
For Q1-Q2
For the fiscal year
Net sales
979,000
[−8.4%]
- [-]
Operating income
66,000
[−35.1%]
120,000-130,000
[−32.3% - −26.7%]
Ordinary income
66,500
[−36.8%]
- [-]
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
33,000
[−57.6%]
- [-]
Net income per share*
23.78
-
* Yen
Notes:
Performance forecasts are based on the best information available at this time, but actual results may diverge from these forecasts due to a variety of factors which cannot be foreseen.
The forecast for fiscal 2020 has been revised.
The full-year operating income forecast is shown as a range.
IV. Other Information
Changes in significant subsidiaries which affected scope of consolidation during the period: None
Special accounting methods for preparation of the consolidated financial statements
Income tax expenses: A reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after applying tax-effect accounting for the current fiscal year is made, and quarterly income before income taxes is multiplied by the corresponding effective tax rate.
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retroactive restatement: None
Notable changes in shareholders' equity: None
Number of shares outstanding
Q1 2020
FY 2019
Number of shares outstanding at end of period
1,393,932,032
1,393,932,032
Number of shares of treasury stock at end of period
6,440,890
6,440,327
Average number of shares outstanding during period
1,387,491,589
1,391,781,100*
* Q1 2019
V. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results
Description of operating results
In the April-June period of 2020, operating income in the Material segment decreased from the year- ago period as an effect of the global economic slowdown resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic, while operating income in the Homes and Health Care segments increased. MATERIAL
Basic Materials operating income decreased with reduced shipment volumes, effects of lower market prices for petrochemical feedstocks on inventories, and deteriorated terms of trade for acrylonitrile (AN).
Performance Products operating income decreased as an effect of broad declines in demand among automobile-related markets and apparel-related markets.
Specialty Solutions operating income increased with favorable demand related to communications infrastructure and tablet PCs, while lithium-ion battery separator shipments increased firmly. HOMES
Orders for order-built homes decreased from the year-ago period with restriction of admission to model homes to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, while operating income increased with firm performance of condominiums in real estate, and a portion of deliveries of order-built homes being postponed from the previous period due to delayed supply of components as an effect of the novel coronavirus. HEALTH CARE
Despite negative factors such as reduced outpatient visits and curtailed business activity due to the novel coronavirus, and amortization of goodwill related to the acquisition of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., operating income increased with shipment growth for ventilators and virus removal filters as an effect of elevated demand due to the novel coronavirus.
Description of consolidated performance forecast and future outlook i. Second quarter forecast
Q2 operating income is expected to be even with Q1 in the Material segment and to increase from Q1 in the Homes and Health Care segments. Year-on-year, Q2 operating income is expected to decrease overall with a decrease in the Material and Homes segments and an increase in the Health Care segment.
MATERIAL
Recovery of demand is expected, especially with recovery of vehicle production, but operating income is expected to be even with Q1 as a portion of product shipments extend into Q3. Year-on- year, a decrease is expected with effects of lower petrochemical feedstock prices and declines in demand among automobile-related and apparel-related markets similar to Q1.
HOMES
Firm performance in real estate such as condominiums is expected, but year-on-year operating income is expected to decrease with reduced deliveries of order-built homes as measures to prevent novel coronavirus infection make construction work slower, and remodeling is impacted by lower orders. Orders for order-built homes are expected to recover with gradual recovery of customer visits to model homes and the use of digital marketing leveraging IT.
HEALTH CARE
Year-on-year, operating income is expected to decrease in the Health Care business category with the impact of amortization of goodwill related to Veloxis, effect of the novel coronavirus, and reduced reimbursement prices in Japan, but operating income is expected to increase in the Critical
Care business category centered on increased demand for ventilators, and operating income for the Health Care segment overall is expected to increase.
ii. Second-half and full-year forecasts
Regarding the impact of the novel coronavirus, although it remains difficult to anticipate the spread of infections, economic policies, and recovery of markets in various countries, it is believed that the general trend for recovery of economic activity with measures to prevent infection will continue. Due to obscurity of the market environment outlook, the second-half and full-year forecasts for the Material segment, having a broad scope of business activity, are determined in a range, as are the overall consolidated operating income forecasts.
From the first half to the second half, operating income in the Material segment is expected to increase with improved automobile-related demand due to recovery of vehicle production, and recovery of demand and improved terms of trade for petrochemical products such as AN. Operating income in the Homes segment is expected to increase slightly with gradual easing of restrictions to prevent novel coronavirus infection. Operating income in the Health Care segment is expected to decrease as ventilator demand subsides and due to a tendency for fixed costs in the Health Care business category to occur in the second half.
For the full year, net sales in the Health Care segment are expected to increase by over 15% with contribution from acquired businesses and operating income to increase by around 25%, net sales in the Material segment are expected to decrease by around 15% and operating income to decrease by around 50% with significant impact from the novel coronavirus, and net sales in the Homes segment are expected to decrease by around 5% and operating income to decrease by around 30%. Together with curtailment of corporate expenses, overall operating income is expected to decrease by around 30% to ¥120-130 billion. While the severe operating environment and uncertainty about the outlook persist, efforts will be made to improve performance by curtailing fixed costs, reducing inventories, and making swift and appropriate management decisions according to changes in the environment.
iii. Policy for shareholder returns
The basic policy for stable dividends and continuously increased dividends remains unchanged. Interim dividends are to be determined based on first-half results and the full-year forecast after Q2, and annual dividends are to be determined based on full-year results and ascertaining the effect of the novel coronavirus on the subsequent fiscal year.
VI. Consolidated Financial Statements
1. Balance sheets
At end of
At end of
March 2020
June 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
207,957
210,084
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
330,999
278,539
Merchandise and finished goods
216,463
217,945
Work in process
160,064
175,074
Raw materials and supplies
101,313
104,114
Other
92,153
86,598
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,519)
(1,461)
Total current assets
1,107,430
1,070,893
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
563,110
567,709
Accumulated depreciation
(305,259)
(308,300)
Buildings and structures, net
257,851
259,409
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
1,466,958
1,479,679
Accumulated depreciation
(1,243,780)
(1,256,562)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
223,179
223,118
Land
67,024
67,182
Lease assets
9,645
9,379
Accumulated depreciation
(8,964)
(8,730)
Lease assets, net
681
650
Construction in progress
75,487
84,749
Other
172,674
174,069
Accumulated depreciation
(143,210)
(144,429)
Other, net
29,464
29,640
Subtotal
653,686
664,748
Intangible assets
Goodwill
365,680
355,457
Other
349,566
340,907
Subtotal
715,246
696,364
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
244,581
252,389
Long-term loans receivable
7,951
8,040
Long-term advance payments-trade
20,467
24,525
Deferred tax assets
44,466
41,988
Other
28,883
29,662
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(435)
(511)
Subtotal
345,914
356,094
Total noncurrent assets
1,714,846
1,717,206
Total assets
2,822,277
2,788,099
At end of
At end of
March 2020
June 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
131,207
117,971
Short-term loans payable
275,671
205,030
Commercial paper
139,000
87,000
Lease obligations
1,006
991
Accrued expenses
121,520
98,482
Income taxes payable
18,145
18,262
Advances received
73,623
78,811
Provision for grant of shares
78
68
Provision for periodic repairs
4,043
4,107
Provision for product warranties
3,738
3,550
Provision for removal cost of property, plant and
2,640
5,147
equipment
Other
71,863
69,726
Total current liabilities
842,531
689,144
Noncurrent liabilities
Bonds payable
60,000
110,000
Long-term loans payable
229,172
308,806
Lease obligations
3,506
3,299
Deferred tax liabilities
70,600
68,206
Provision for grant of shares
412
422
Provision for periodic repairs
4,560
4,935
Provision for removal cost of property, plant and
5,771
3,975
equipment
Net defined benefit liability
174,365
173,604
Long-term guarantee deposits
21,613
21,505
Other
26,287
25,148
Total noncurrent liabilities
596,286
719,898
Total liabilities
1,438,817
1,409,043
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
103,389
103,389
Capital surplus
79,641
79,660
Retained earnings
1,125,738
1,116,896
Treasury stock
(5,990)
(5,991)
Total shareholders' equity
1,302,777
1,293,954
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gain on other securities
67,027
73,951
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(241)
(246)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
13,027
9,477
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(23,275)
(22,178)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
56,538
61,003
Non-controlling interests
24,145
24,099
Total net assets
1,383,460
1,379,056
Total liabilities and net assets
2,822,277
2,788,099
2. Statements of income and statements of comprehensive income 1) Statements of income
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Net sales
502,083
455,159
Cost of sales
339,362
305,280
Gross profit
162,721
149,879
Selling, general and administrative expenses
121,378
119,776
Operating income
41,343
30,103
Non-operating income
Interest income
732
504
Dividends income
1,963
1,733
Equity in earnings of affiliates
2,162
-
Other
1,092
721
Total non-operating income
5,949
2,958
Non-operating expenses
Interest expense
992
864
Equity in losses of affiliates
-
92
Foreign exchange loss
906
428
Other
1,427
1,456
Total non-operating expenses
3,325
2,840
Ordinary income
43,967
30,221
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
522
20
Gain on sales of noncurrent assets
360
55
Total extraordinary income
883
75
Extraordinary loss
Loss on valuation of investment securities
-
46
Loss on disposal of noncurrent assets
995
1,654
Impairment loss
11
3
Business structure improvement expenses
88
3,131
Total extraordinary loss
1,094
4,834
Income before income taxes
43,757
25,463
Total income taxes
18,844
11,156
Net income
24,913
14,306
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
533
718
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
24,380
13,588
2) Statements of comprehensive income
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Net income
24,913
14,306
Other comprehensive income
Net increase (decrease) in unrealized gain on other
(5,264)
6,860
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(59)
(5)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(23,947)
(4,779)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,867
1,091
Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates
(31)
1,541
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(27,434)
4,708
Comprehensive income
(2,521)
19,014
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(2,847)
18,053
Non-controlling interests
327
960
3. Statements of cash flows
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income taxes
43,757
25,463
Depreciation and amortization
21,625
25,951
Impairment loss
11
3
Amortization of goodwill
5,267
6,320
Amortization of negative goodwill
(40)
-
(Decrease) increase in provision for periodic repairs
(590)
438
Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties
82
(180)
(Decrease) increase in provision for removal cost of property,
(228)
712
plant and equipment
Decrease in net defined benefit liability
(879)
(762)
Interest and dividend income
(2,695)
(2,237)
Interest expense
992
864
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
(2,162)
92
Gain on sales of investment securities
(522)
(20)
Loss on valuation of investment securities
-
46
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(360)
(55)
Loss on disposal of noncurrent assets
995
1,654
Decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade
19,382
55,249
Increase in inventories
(15,130)
(18,682)
Decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade
(21,372)
(14,390)
Decrease in accrued expenses
(21,476)
(23,917)
Increase in advances received
8,216
5,451
Other, net
(4,292)
(4,126)
Subtotal
30,580
57,873
Interest and dividend income, received
4,519
3,738
Interest expense paid
(494)
(366)
Income taxes paid
(18,732)
(11,106)
Net cash provided by operating activities
15,872
50,139
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(457)
(749)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
12,132
691
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(27,618)
(27,239)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
220
79
Purchase of intangible assets
(2,825)
(3,669)
Purchase of investment securities
(1,517)
(2,287)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
5,355
28
Purchase of shares in subsidiaries resulting in change in scope
(2,363)
-
of consolidation
Payments for transfer of business
(862)
-
Payments of loans receivable
(2,334)
(248)
Collection of loans receivable
3,990
643
Other, net
(129)
(88)
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,406)
(32,839)
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
13,206
(80,982)
Increase (decrease) in commercial paper
16,000
(52,000)
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
20
90,000
Repayment of long-term loans payable
(203)
(196)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds payable
-
50,000
Repayments of lease obligations
(48)
(338)
Purchase of treasury stock
(10,005)
(1)
Proceeds from disposal of treasury stock
1
0
Cash dividends paid
(23,742)
(22,206)
Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(708)
(556)
Purchase of shares in subsidiaries not resulting in change in
-
(307)
scope of consolidation
Other, net
175
147
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,304)
(16,438)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(4,279)
(524)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(10,117)
338
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
180,520
204,771
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from changes in
