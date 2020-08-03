Log in
Asahi Kasei : Consolidated Results for 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020

08/03/2020 | 11:32pm EDT

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Head Office: 1-1-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Security code: 3407

Contact: Corporate Communications, Phone +81-3-6699-3008, Fax +81-3-6699-3187

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results for 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020:

April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020

(All figures in millions of yen, rounded to the nearest million, unless otherwise specified)

I. Summary of Consolidated Results

1. Operating results (percent change from previous year in brackets)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Net sales

455,159

[−9.3%]

502,083

[+2.5%]

Operating income

30,103

[−27.2%]

41,343

[−13.7%]

Ordinary income

30,221

[−31.3%]

43,967

[−15.1%]

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

13,588

[−44.3%]

24,380

[−33.0%]

Net income per share*

9.79

17.52

Diluted net income per share*

-

-

* Yen

Note: Comprehensive income was ¥19,014 million during Q1 2020, and ¥(2,521) million during Q1 2019.

2. Financial position

At end of

June 2020

March 2020

Total assets

2,788,099

2,822,277

Net assets

1,379,056

1,383,460

Net worth/total assets

48.6%

48.2%

Net worth per share*

976.55

979.69

* Yen

Notes:

    • Net worth consists of shareholders' equity and accumulated other comprehensive income.
    • Net worth as of June 30, 2020, was ¥1,354,957 million; as of March 31, 2020, ¥1,359,314 million.
    • Calculation of total assets as of March 31, 2020, previously based on provisional accounting treatment related to business combinations, has been finalized.
  2. Cash Dividends

Fiscal year

Cash dividends per share*

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total annual

2019

-

18.00

-

16.00

34.00

2020

-

2020 (forecast)

-

-

-

-

* Yen

Note: Forecast of cash dividends for the year ending March 31, 2021, remains indeterminate.

Asahi Kasei

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results

1/10

  1. Forecast for Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

1. Latest forecasts (percent change from results in year-ago period in brackets)

For Q1-Q2

For the fiscal year

Net sales

979,000

[−8.4%]

- [-]

Operating income

66,000

[−35.1%]

120,000-130,000

[−32.3% - −26.7%]

Ordinary income

66,500

[−36.8%]

- [-]

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

33,000

[−57.6%]

- [-]

Net income per share*

23.78

-

* Yen

Notes:

  • Performance forecasts are based on the best information available at this time, but actual results may diverge from these forecasts due to a variety of factors which cannot be foreseen.
  • The forecast for fiscal 2020 has been revised.
  • The full-year operating income forecast is shown as a range.

IV. Other Information

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries which affected scope of consolidation during the period: None
  2. Special accounting methods for preparation of the consolidated financial statements

Income tax expenses: A reasonable estimate of the effective tax rate after applying tax-effect accounting for the current fiscal year is made, and quarterly income before income taxes is multiplied by the corresponding effective tax rate.

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retroactive restatement: None
  2. Notable changes in shareholders' equity: None
  3. Number of shares outstanding

Q1 2020

FY 2019

Number of shares outstanding at end of period

1,393,932,032

1,393,932,032

Number of shares of treasury stock at end of period

6,440,890

6,440,327

Average number of shares outstanding during period

1,387,491,589

1,391,781,100*

* Q1 2019

Asahi Kasei

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results

2/10

V. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Results

  1. Description of operating results
    In the April-June period of 2020, operating income in the Material segment decreased from the year- ago period as an effect of the global economic slowdown resulting from the novel coronavirus pandemic, while operating income in the Homes and Health Care segments increased.
    MATERIAL
    Basic Materials operating income decreased with reduced shipment volumes, effects of lower market prices for petrochemical feedstocks on inventories, and deteriorated terms of trade for acrylonitrile (AN).
    Performance Products operating income decreased as an effect of broad declines in demand among automobile-related markets and apparel-related markets.
    Specialty Solutions operating income increased with favorable demand related to communications infrastructure and tablet PCs, while lithium-ion battery separator shipments increased firmly.
    HOMES
    Orders for order-built homes decreased from the year-ago period with restriction of admission to model homes to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, while operating income increased with firm performance of condominiums in real estate, and a portion of deliveries of order-built homes being postponed from the previous period due to delayed supply of components as an effect of the novel coronavirus.
    HEALTH CARE
    Despite negative factors such as reduced outpatient visits and curtailed business activity due to the novel coronavirus, and amortization of goodwill related to the acquisition of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., operating income increased with shipment growth for ventilators and virus removal filters as an effect of elevated demand due to the novel coronavirus.
  2. Description of consolidated performance forecast and future outlook i. Second quarter forecast

Q2 operating income is expected to be even with Q1 in the Material segment and to increase from Q1 in the Homes and Health Care segments. Year-on-year, Q2 operating income is expected to decrease overall with a decrease in the Material and Homes segments and an increase in the Health Care segment.

MATERIAL

Recovery of demand is expected, especially with recovery of vehicle production, but operating income is expected to be even with Q1 as a portion of product shipments extend into Q3. Year-on- year, a decrease is expected with effects of lower petrochemical feedstock prices and declines in demand among automobile-related and apparel-related markets similar to Q1.

HOMES

Firm performance in real estate such as condominiums is expected, but year-on-year operating income is expected to decrease with reduced deliveries of order-built homes as measures to prevent novel coronavirus infection make construction work slower, and remodeling is impacted by lower orders. Orders for order-built homes are expected to recover with gradual recovery of customer visits to model homes and the use of digital marketing leveraging IT.

HEALTH CARE

Year-on-year, operating income is expected to decrease in the Health Care business category with the impact of amortization of goodwill related to Veloxis, effect of the novel coronavirus, and reduced reimbursement prices in Japan, but operating income is expected to increase in the Critical

Asahi Kasei

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results

3/10

Care business category centered on increased demand for ventilators, and operating income for the Health Care segment overall is expected to increase.

ii. Second-half and full-year forecasts

Regarding the impact of the novel coronavirus, although it remains difficult to anticipate the spread of infections, economic policies, and recovery of markets in various countries, it is believed that the general trend for recovery of economic activity with measures to prevent infection will continue. Due to obscurity of the market environment outlook, the second-half and full-year forecasts for the Material segment, having a broad scope of business activity, are determined in a range, as are the overall consolidated operating income forecasts.

From the first half to the second half, operating income in the Material segment is expected to increase with improved automobile-related demand due to recovery of vehicle production, and recovery of demand and improved terms of trade for petrochemical products such as AN. Operating income in the Homes segment is expected to increase slightly with gradual easing of restrictions to prevent novel coronavirus infection. Operating income in the Health Care segment is expected to decrease as ventilator demand subsides and due to a tendency for fixed costs in the Health Care business category to occur in the second half.

For the full year, net sales in the Health Care segment are expected to increase by over 15% with contribution from acquired businesses and operating income to increase by around 25%, net sales in the Material segment are expected to decrease by around 15% and operating income to decrease by around 50% with significant impact from the novel coronavirus, and net sales in the Homes segment are expected to decrease by around 5% and operating income to decrease by around 30%. Together with curtailment of corporate expenses, overall operating income is expected to decrease by around 30% to ¥120-130 billion. While the severe operating environment and uncertainty about the outlook persist, efforts will be made to improve performance by curtailing fixed costs, reducing inventories, and making swift and appropriate management decisions according to changes in the environment.

iii. Policy for shareholder returns

The basic policy for stable dividends and continuously increased dividends remains unchanged. Interim dividends are to be determined based on first-half results and the full-year forecast after Q2, and annual dividends are to be determined based on full-year results and ascertaining the effect of the novel coronavirus on the subsequent fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results

4/10

VI. Consolidated Financial Statements

1. Balance sheets

At end of

At end of

March 2020

June 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

207,957

210,084

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

330,999

278,539

Merchandise and finished goods

216,463

217,945

Work in process

160,064

175,074

Raw materials and supplies

101,313

104,114

Other

92,153

86,598

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,519)

(1,461)

Total current assets

1,107,430

1,070,893

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

563,110

567,709

Accumulated depreciation

(305,259)

(308,300)

Buildings and structures, net

257,851

259,409

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

1,466,958

1,479,679

Accumulated depreciation

(1,243,780)

(1,256,562)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

223,179

223,118

Land

67,024

67,182

Lease assets

9,645

9,379

Accumulated depreciation

(8,964)

(8,730)

Lease assets, net

681

650

Construction in progress

75,487

84,749

Other

172,674

174,069

Accumulated depreciation

(143,210)

(144,429)

Other, net

29,464

29,640

Subtotal

653,686

664,748

Intangible assets

Goodwill

365,680

355,457

Other

349,566

340,907

Subtotal

715,246

696,364

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

244,581

252,389

Long-term loans receivable

7,951

8,040

Long-term advance payments-trade

20,467

24,525

Deferred tax assets

44,466

41,988

Other

28,883

29,662

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(435)

(511)

Subtotal

345,914

356,094

Total noncurrent assets

1,714,846

1,717,206

Total assets

2,822,277

2,788,099

Asahi Kasei

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results

5/10

At end of

At end of

March 2020

June 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

131,207

117,971

Short-term loans payable

275,671

205,030

Commercial paper

139,000

87,000

Lease obligations

1,006

991

Accrued expenses

121,520

98,482

Income taxes payable

18,145

18,262

Advances received

73,623

78,811

Provision for grant of shares

78

68

Provision for periodic repairs

4,043

4,107

Provision for product warranties

3,738

3,550

Provision for removal cost of property, plant and

2,640

5,147

equipment

Other

71,863

69,726

Total current liabilities

842,531

689,144

Noncurrent liabilities

Bonds payable

60,000

110,000

Long-term loans payable

229,172

308,806

Lease obligations

3,506

3,299

Deferred tax liabilities

70,600

68,206

Provision for grant of shares

412

422

Provision for periodic repairs

4,560

4,935

Provision for removal cost of property, plant and

5,771

3,975

equipment

Net defined benefit liability

174,365

173,604

Long-term guarantee deposits

21,613

21,505

Other

26,287

25,148

Total noncurrent liabilities

596,286

719,898

Total liabilities

1,438,817

1,409,043

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

103,389

103,389

Capital surplus

79,641

79,660

Retained earnings

1,125,738

1,116,896

Treasury stock

(5,990)

(5,991)

Total shareholders' equity

1,302,777

1,293,954

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gain on other securities

67,027

73,951

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(241)

(246)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

13,027

9,477

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(23,275)

(22,178)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

56,538

61,003

Non-controlling interests

24,145

24,099

Total net assets

1,383,460

1,379,056

Total liabilities and net assets

2,822,277

2,788,099

Asahi Kasei

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results

6/10

2. Statements of income and statements of comprehensive income 1) Statements of income

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Net sales

502,083

455,159

Cost of sales

339,362

305,280

Gross profit

162,721

149,879

Selling, general and administrative expenses

121,378

119,776

Operating income

41,343

30,103

Non-operating income

Interest income

732

504

Dividends income

1,963

1,733

Equity in earnings of affiliates

2,162

-

Other

1,092

721

Total non-operating income

5,949

2,958

Non-operating expenses

Interest expense

992

864

Equity in losses of affiliates

-

92

Foreign exchange loss

906

428

Other

1,427

1,456

Total non-operating expenses

3,325

2,840

Ordinary income

43,967

30,221

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

522

20

Gain on sales of noncurrent assets

360

55

Total extraordinary income

883

75

Extraordinary loss

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

46

Loss on disposal of noncurrent assets

995

1,654

Impairment loss

11

3

Business structure improvement expenses

88

3,131

Total extraordinary loss

1,094

4,834

Income before income taxes

43,757

25,463

Total income taxes

18,844

11,156

Net income

24,913

14,306

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

533

718

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

24,380

13,588

Asahi Kasei

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results

7/10

2) Statements of comprehensive income

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Net income

24,913

14,306

Other comprehensive income

Net increase (decrease) in unrealized gain on other

(5,264)

6,860

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(59)

(5)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(23,947)

(4,779)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,867

1,091

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates

(31)

1,541

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(27,434)

4,708

Comprehensive income

(2,521)

19,014

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(2,847)

18,053

Non-controlling interests

327

960

Asahi Kasei

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results

8/10

3. Statements of cash flows

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

43,757

25,463

Depreciation and amortization

21,625

25,951

Impairment loss

11

3

Amortization of goodwill

5,267

6,320

Amortization of negative goodwill

(40)

-

(Decrease) increase in provision for periodic repairs

(590)

438

Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties

82

(180)

(Decrease) increase in provision for removal cost of property,

(228)

712

plant and equipment

Decrease in net defined benefit liability

(879)

(762)

Interest and dividend income

(2,695)

(2,237)

Interest expense

992

864

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

(2,162)

92

Gain on sales of investment securities

(522)

(20)

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

46

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(360)

(55)

Loss on disposal of noncurrent assets

995

1,654

Decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade

19,382

55,249

Increase in inventories

(15,130)

(18,682)

Decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade

(21,372)

(14,390)

Decrease in accrued expenses

(21,476)

(23,917)

Increase in advances received

8,216

5,451

Other, net

(4,292)

(4,126)

Subtotal

30,580

57,873

Interest and dividend income, received

4,519

3,738

Interest expense paid

(494)

(366)

Income taxes paid

(18,732)

(11,106)

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,872

50,139

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(457)

(749)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

12,132

691

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(27,618)

(27,239)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

220

79

Purchase of intangible assets

(2,825)

(3,669)

Purchase of investment securities

(1,517)

(2,287)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

5,355

28

Purchase of shares in subsidiaries resulting in change in scope

(2,363)

-

of consolidation

Payments for transfer of business

(862)

-

Payments of loans receivable

(2,334)

(248)

Collection of loans receivable

3,990

643

Other, net

(129)

(88)

Net cash used in investing activities

(16,406)

(32,839)

Asahi Kasei

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results

9/10

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

13,206

(80,982)

Increase (decrease) in commercial paper

16,000

(52,000)

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

20

90,000

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(203)

(196)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds payable

-

50,000

Repayments of lease obligations

(48)

(338)

Purchase of treasury stock

(10,005)

(1)

Proceeds from disposal of treasury stock

1

0

Cash dividends paid

(23,742)

(22,206)

Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(708)

(556)

Purchase of shares in subsidiaries not resulting in change in

-

(307)

scope of consolidation

Other, net

175

147

Net cash used in financing activities

(5,304)

(16,438)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(4,279)

(524)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(10,117)

338

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

180,520

204,771

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from changes in

86

1,700

scope of consolidation

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

170,489

206,809

Asahi Kasei

August 4, 2020

Consolidated Results

10/10

Disclaimer

Asahi Kasei Corporation published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 03:31:05 UTC
