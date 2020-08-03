Asahi Kasei : Fiscal quarter ended June 2020 0 08/03/2020 | 11:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fiscal quarter ended June 2020 - supplementary financial summary - August 4, 2020 Asahi Kasei Corporation Contents 1. Consolidated results for fiscal quarter ended June 2020 8 Summary of financial results 9 Statements of income Balance sheets Cash flows Sales and operating income increase/decrease by segment 2. Forecast for first half fiscal 2020 Consolidated operating performance forecast Sales and operating income forecast by segment 3. Appendix 17-18 Sales and operating income increase/decrease by business category 19-20 Sales and operating income forecast for first half by business category Overseas sales by business category Extraordinary income and loss 23-31 Overview of results by segment 32-33 Quarterly sales and operating income by segment Disclaimer The forecasts and estimates shown in this document are dependent on a variety of assumptions and economic conditions. Plans and figures depicting the future do not imply a guarantee of actual outcomes. 2 Focus of Q1 2020 results Operating income in Material decreased as an effect of global economic slowdown resulting from novel coronavirus pandemic, while operating income in Homes and Health Care increased. Material Basic Materials: Operating income decreased with reduced shipment volumes, effects of lower market prices for petrochemical feedstocks on inventories, and deteriorated terms of trade for acrylonitrile (AN). Performance Products: Operating income decreased as an effect of significant declines in demand among automobile-related markets and apparel-related markets. Specialty Solutions: Operating income increased with favorable demand related to communications infrastructure and tablet PCs, while lithium-ion battery separator shipments increased firmly. Homes

Operating income increased with firm performance of condominiums in real estate, and a portion of deliveries of order-built homes being postponed from the previous period due to delayed supply of components as an effect of the novel coronavirus. Orders for order-built homes decreased from the year-ago period due to restriction of admission to model homes to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

Health Care

Despite negative factors such as reduced outpatient visits and curtailed business activity due to the novel coronavirus, and amortization of goodwill related to the acquisition of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., operating income increased with shipment growth for ventilators and virus removal filters as an effect of

elevated demand due to the novel coronavirus. 3 Focus of Q2 2020 forecast Q2 operating income expected to be even with Q1 in Material, increase from Q1 in Homes and Health Care; year-on-year, decrease in Material and Homes, increase in Health Care, and decrease overall. Material Recovery of demand is expected, especially with recovery of vehicle production, but operating income is expected to be even with Q1 as a portion of product shipments spill into Q3. Year-on-year decrease expected with effects of lower petrochemical feedstock prices and declines in demand among automobile-related and apparel-related markets similar to Q1. Homes Firm performance in real estate such as condominiums expected, but year-on-year operating income decrease with reduced deliveries of order-built homes as measures to prevent novel coronavirus infection make construction work slower, and impact of lower orders for remodeling. Orders for order-built homes expected to recover with gradual recovery of customer visits to model homes and use of digital marketing leveraging IT. Health Care Year-on-year, operating income decrease expected in Health Care business category with impact of amortization of goodwill related to Veloxis, effect of novel coronavirus, and reduced reimbursement prices in Japan, but operating income increase expected in Critical Care business category centered on increased demand for ventilators; operating income increase expected for Health Care segment overall. 4 Focus of FY 2020 full-year forecast (1) H2 2020 and full-year forecast Regarding the impact of the novel coronavirus, although it remains difficult to anticipate the spread of infections, economic policies, and recovery of markets in various countries, it is believed that the general trend for recovery of economic activity with measures to prevent infection will continue. Due to obscurity of the market environment outlook, the H2 and full- year forecasts for Material, having a broad scope of business activity, are determined in a range, as are the overall consolidated operating income forecasts.

Operating income change from H1 to H2

Material

Operating income increase expected with improved automobile-related demand due to recovery of vehicle production, and recovery of demand and improved terms of trade for petrochemical products such as AN.

Homes

Slight operating income increase expected with gradual easing of restrictions to prevent novel coronavirus infection. Orders for order-built homes expected to recover with gradual recovery of customer visits to model homes and use of digital marketing leveraging IT.

Health Care

Operating income decrease expected as ventilator demand subsides and due to tendency for

Health Care business category fixed costs to occur in H2. 5 Focus of FY 2020 full-year forecast (2) H2 2020 and full-year forecast (continued) Full-year forecast (net sales, operating income, year-on-year change)

forecast (net sales, operating income, year-on-year change) Material

Net sales decline by around 15% and operating income decline by around 50% with significant impact from novel coronavirus.

Net sales decline by around 15% and operating income decline by around 50% with significant impact from novel coronavirus. Homes

Net sales decline by around 5% and operating income decline by around 30%.

Net sales decline by around 5% and operating income decline by around 30%. Health Care

Net sales growth by over 15% with contribution from acquired businesses and operating income growth by around 25%. Together with curtailment of corporate expenses, overall operating income expected to decrease by around 30% to ¥120-130 billion. While the severe operating environment and uncertainty about the outlook persist, efforts will be made to improve performance by curtailing fixed costs, reducing inventories, and making swift and appropriate management decisions according to changes in the environment. Shareholder returns Basic policy for stable dividends and continuously increased dividends remains unchanged.

Interim dividends to be determined based on H1 results and full-year forecast after Q2, annual dividends to be determined based on full-year results and ascertaining effect of novel coronavirus on the subsequent fiscal year. 6 1. Consolidated results for fiscal quarter ended June 2020 7 Summary of financial results Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net sales 502.1 455.2 Operating income 41.3 30.1 Ordinary income 44.0 30.2 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 24.4 13.6 ¥/US$ exchange rate (market average) 110 108 ¥/€ exchange rate (market average) 123 118 (¥ billion) Increase % change (decrease) (46.9) -9.3% (11.2) -27.2% (13.7) -31.3% (10.8) -44.3% (2) (5) 8 Statements of income (¥ billion) Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Increase % change % of sales % of sales (decrease) Net sales 502.1 100.0% 455.2 100.0% (46.9) -9.3% Cost of sales 339.4 67.6% 305.3 67.1% (34.1) -10.0% Gross profit 162.7 32.4% 149.9 32.9% (12.8) -7.9% Selling, general and administrative expenses 121.4 24.2% 119.8 26.3% (1.6) -1.3% Operating income 41.3 8.2% 30.1 6.6% (11.2) -27.2% Net non-operating income (expenses) 2.6 0.1 (2.5) of which, net financing income (expense) 1.7 1.3 (0.3) net equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates 2.2 (0.1) (2.3) foreign exchange gains (loss) (0.9) (0.4) 0.5 Ordinary income 44.0 8.8% 30.2 6.6% (13.7) -31.3% Net extraordinary income (loss) (0.2) (4.8) (4.5) Income before income taxes 43.8 8.7% 25.5 5.6% (18.3) -41.8% Income taxes 18.8 11.2 (7.7) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 0.5 0.7 0.2 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 24.4 4.9% 13.6 3.0% (10.8) -44.3% 9 Balance sheets (¥ billion) Current assets Cash and deposits Notes and accounts receivable-trade Inventories Other current assets Noncurrent assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets1 Investments and other assets1 Total assets 1 Goodwill Interest-bearing debt 2 D/E ratio At end of At end of Increase At end of At end of Increase Mar. 2020 Jun. 2020 (decrease) Mar. 2020 Jun. 2020 (decrease) 1,107.4 1,070.9 (36.5) Liabilities 1,438.8 1,409.0 (29.8) 208.0 210.1 2.1 Current liabilities 842.5 689.1 (153.4) 331.0 278.5 (52.5) 2 596.3 719.9 123.6 Noncurrent liabilities 477.8 497.1 19.3 Net assets 1,383.5 1,379.1 (4.4) 90.6 85.1 (5.5) Shareholders' equity 1,302.8 1,294.0 (8.8) 1,714.8 1,717.2 2.4 Capital stock 103.4 103.4 - 653.7 664.7 11.1 Capital surplus 79.6 79.7 0.0 715.2 696.4 (18.9) Retained earnings 1,125.7 1,116.9 (8.8) 345.9 356.1 10.2 Treasury stock (6.0) (6.0) (0.0) Accumulated other 56.5 61.0 4.5 comprehensive income Noncurrent liabilities 24.1 24.1 (0.0) 2,822.3 2,788.1 (34.2) Total liabilities and net assets 2,822.3 2,788.1 (34.2) 365.7 355.5 (10.2) 703.8 710.8 7.0 0.52 0.52 0.01 1 Figures at the end of March 2020 retroactively revised reflecting PPA (purchase price allocation) results completed in Q1 2020 related to Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET). Before revision : goodwill ¥149.1 billion, investments and other assets ¥5.5 billion After revision : goodwill ¥45.2 billion, intangible assets ¥133.6 billion, noncurrent liabilities ¥24.3 billion 2 Excluding lease obligations. 10 Cash flows (¥ billion) Q1 2019 Q1 2020 a. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15.9 50.1 b. Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (16.4) (32.8) c. Free cash flows [a+b] (0.5) 17.3 d. Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5.3) (16.4) e. Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (4.3) (0.5) f. Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents [c+d+e] (10.1) 0.3 g. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 180.5 204.8 h. Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from 0.1 1.7 changes in scope of consolidation i. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period [f+g+h] 170.5 206.8 11 Sales and operating income increase/decrease by segment (¥ billion) Increase (decrease) due to: Net of which, Q1 2019 Q1 2020 increase % change Sales Sales due to Others (decrease) volume prices foreign exchange Material Sales 271.4 204.7 (66.7) -24.6% (46.6) (3.9) Operating 25.9 8.9 (17.0) -65.7% (16.1) (16.2) (1.4) 15.3 income Homes Sales 144.6 150.9 6.3 +4.4% 0.4 7.0 Operating 9.9 10.8 0.8 +8.4% (0.9) (1.0) - 2.8 income Health Care1 Sales 82.7 95.7 13.0 +15.7% 8.5 4.7 Operating 12.6 15.5 2.9 +22.9% 3.9 (0.2) (0.0) (0.8) income Others Sales 3.5 3.9 0.4 +11.7% 0.4 - Operating 0.3 0.7 0.4 - 0.3 - - 0.1 income Corporate expenses Operating (7.4) (5.8) 1.6 - - - - 1.6 and eliminations income Consolidated Sales 502.1 455.2 (46.9) -9.3% (37.3) 7.7 Operating 41.3 30.1 (11.2) -27.2% (12.8) (17.4) (1.4) 18.9 income 1 Results of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET), are included in Health Care segment from Q1 2020. 12 2. Forecast for first half fiscal 2020 13 Consolidated operating performance forecast FY 2019 FY 2020 forecast H1 H1 Q1 Q2 Q1 Q2 a b Net sales 502.1 566.6 1,068.6 455.2 523.8 979.0 Operating income 41.3 60.4 101.7 30.1 35.9 66.0 Ordinary income 44.0 61.3 105.3 30.2 36.3 66.5 Net income attributable to 24.4 53.5 77.9 13.6 19.4 33.0 owners of the parent ¥/US$ exchange rate 110 107 109 108 105 106 (market average) ¥/€ exchange rate 123 119 121 118 120 119 (market average) (¥ billion) Increase (decrease) % change b-a (89.6) -8.4% (35.7) -35.1% (38.8) -36.8% (44.9) -57.6% (2) (2) 14 Sales and operating income forecast by segment Sales (¥ billion) FY 2019 FY 2020 forecast Net H1 H1 Increase % change Q2 Q1 Q2 Q1 (decrease) a forecast b b-a Material 271.4 288.9 560.2 204.7 227.3 432.0 (128.2) -22.9% Homes 144.6 188.9 333.4 150.9 179.1 330.0 (3.4) -1.0% Health Care1 82.7 84.9 167.6 95.7 113.3 209.0 41.4 +24.7% Others 3.5 3.9 7.4 3.9 4.1 8.0 0.6 +8.3% Consolidated 502.1 566.6 1,068.6 455.2 523.8 979.0 (89.6) -8.4% Operating income FY 2019 FY 2020 forecast Net H1 H1 Increase % change Q2 Q1 Q2 Q1 (decrease) a forecast b b-a Material 25.9 31.0 56.9 8.9 9.1 18.0 (38.9) -68.3% Homes 9.9 22.8 32.7 10.8 13.2 24.0 (8.7) -26.6% Health Care1 12.6 13.3 25.9 15.5 20.0 35.5 9.6 +37.0% Others 0.3 0.8 1.1 0.7 0.3 1.0 (0.1) -5.9% Corporate expenses (7.4) (7.5) (14.9) (5.8) (6.7) (12.5) 2.4 - and eliminations Consolidated 41.3 60.4 101.7 30.1 35.9 66.0 (35.7) -35.1% 1 Results of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET), are included in Health Care segment from Q1 2020. 15 3. Appendix 16 Sales and operating income increase/decrease by business category1 (i) (¥ billion) Increase (decrease) due to: Net of which, Q1 2019 Q1 2020 increase % change Sales Sales due to Others (decrease) volume prices foreign exchange Sales2 81.1 59.8 (21.3) -26.2% (8.8) (0.8) Basic Materials Operating (11.6) (0.2) 8.8 (1.7) (10.4) -119.2% (3.8) 5.0 income Sales2 108.6 67.9 (40.7) -37.5% (37.6) (0.9) Performance Products Operating (2.1) (0.4) 10.4 1.4 (9.0) -86.7% (13.1) 6.2 income Sales2 71.3 70.3 (1.0) -1.5% 1.1 0.3 Specialty Solutions Operating (2.4) (0.8) 5.4 7.8 2.4 +43.6% 0.8 4.0 income Sales2 10.4 6.7 (3.7) -36.0% (1.2) (2.5) Others in Material Operating - - 1.3 1.4 0.1 +9.4% (0.0) 0.1 income Sales 130.6 139.1 8.5 +6.5% 2.6 7.0 Homes Operating (1.2) - 8.8 9.8 1.0 +11.6% (0.3) 2.5 income Sales 14.0 11.9 (2.1) -15.3% (2.3) - Construction Materials Operating 0.2 - 1.3 1.1 (0.2) -15.0% (0.6) 0.3 income Figures for operating income by business category include intrasegment transactions which are eliminated from the segment totals. Beginning with FY 2020, method of consolidation adjustment in Material segment is changed. FY 2019 sales results are recalculated in accordance with the change. 17 Sales and operating income increase/decrease by business category1 (ii) (¥ billion) Increase (decrease) due to: Net of which, Q1 2019 Q1 2020 increase % change Sales Sales due to Others (decrease) volume prices foreign exchange Health Care2 Sales 34.3 36.5 2.2 +6.5% (0.2) 3.0 Operating 6.8 5.7 (1.0) -15.4% (0.1) (0.5) (0.0) (0.4) income Sales 48.4 59.2 10.8 +22.3% 8.8 1.7 Critical Care Operating 5.9 9.8 3.9 +67.3% 4.0 0.3 (0.0) (0.4) income Sales 3.5 3.9 0.4 +11.7% 0.4 - Others Operating 0.3 0.7 0.4 - 0.3 - - 0.1 income Corporate expenses Operating (7.4) (5.8) 1.6 - - - - 1.6 and eliminations income Sales 502.1 455.2 (46.9) -9.3% (37.3) 7.7 Consolidated Operating 41.3 30.1 (11.2) -27.2% (12.8) (17.4) (1.4) 18.9 income Figures for operating income by business category include intrasegment transactions which are eliminated from the segment totals. Results of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET), are included in Health Care business category from Q1 2020. 18 Sales forecast for first half by business category (¥ billion) FY 2019 FY 2020 forecast Increase H1 H1 (decrease) % change Q1 Q2 a Q1 Q2 b b-a Basic Materials1 81.1 85.2 166.3 59.8 59.2 119.0 (47.3) -28.4% Performance Products1 108.6 109.4 217.9 67.9 89.1 157.0 (60.9) -28.0% Specialty Solutions1 71.3 84.8 156.1 70.3 70.7 141.0 (15.1) -9.7% Others in Material1 10.4 9.5 19.9 6.7 8.3 15.0 (4.9) -24.6% Homes 130.6 174.3 304.9 139.1 166.9 306.0 1.1 +0.4% Construction Materials 14.0 14.5 28.6 11.9 12.1 24.0 (4.6) -16.0% Health Care2 34.3 35.8 70.1 36.5 39.5 76.0 5.9 +8.4% Critical Care 48.4 49.1 97.5 59.2 73.8 133.0 35.5 +36.4% Others 3.5 3.9 7.4 3.9 4.1 8.0 0.6 +8.3% Consolidated 502.1 566.6 1,068.6 455.2 523.8 979.0 (89.6) -8.4% Beginning with FY 2020, method of consolidation adjustment in Material segment is changed. FY 2019 sales results are recalculated in accordance with the change. Results of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET), are included in Health Care business category from Q1 2020. 19 Operating income forecast for first half by business category1 (¥ billion) FY 2019 FY 2020 Increase H1 H1 (decrease) % change Q1 Q2 Q1 Q2 a b b-a Basic Materials 8.8 11.3 20.1 (1.7) 1.2 (0.5) (20.6) -102.5% Performance Products 10.4 10.2 20.7 1.4 3.1 4.5 (16.2) -78.2% Specialty Solutions 5.4 9.5 14.9 7.8 4.7 12.5 (2.4) -16.4% Others in Material 1.3 (0.1) 1.2 1.4 0.1 1.5 0.3 +27.7% Homes 8.8 21.3 30.1 9.8 12.7 22.5 (7.6) -25.2% Construction Materials 1.3 1.5 2.7 1.1 0.4 1.5 (1.2) -45.2% Health Care2 6.8 7.2 14.0 5.7 3.8 9.5 (4.5) -32.1% Critical Care 5.9 6.1 11.9 9.8 16.2 26.0 14.1 +118.2% Others 0.3 0.8 1.1 0.7 0.3 1.0 (0.1) -5.9% Corporate expenses (7.4) (7.5) (14.9) (5.8) (6.7) (12.5) 2.4 - and eliminations Consolidated 41.3 60.4 101.7 30.1 35.9 66.0 (35.7) -35.1% Figures for operating income by business category include intrasegment transactions which are eliminated from the segment totals. Results of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET), are included in Health Care business category from Q1 2020. 20 Overseas sales by business category (¥ billion) Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Overseas Overseas Increase % change Total sales % of total Total sales % of total (decrease) sales sales Basic Materials1 81.1 40.8 50.4% 59.8 25.3 42.3% (15.5) -38.1% Performance Products1 108.6 65.1 60.0% 67.9 34.5 50.8% (30.7) -47.1% Specialty Solutions1 71.3 47.3 66.3% 70.3 47.5 67.7% 0.3 +0.6% Others in Material1 10.4 0.2 1.5% 6.7 0.3 4.3% 0.1 +88.2% Homes 130.6 5.1 3.9% 139.1 4.1 3.0% (0.9) -18.6% Construction Materials 14.0 - - 11.9 - - - - Health Care2 34.3 11.8 34.3% 36.5 15.5 42.4% 3.7 +31.7% Critical Care 48.4 47.9 99.0% 59.2 58.8 99.3% 10.9 +22.7% Others 3.5 0.4 10.8% 3.9 0.4 10.8% 0.0 +11.4% Total 502.1 218.6 43.5% 455.2 186.4 40.0% (32.1) -14.7% Asia 111.7 22.2% 84.6 18.6% (27.1) -24.3% of which, sales to China 48.1 9.6% 44.6 9.8% (3.6) -7.4% The Americas 73.5 14.6% 69.2 15.2% (4.2) -5.8% Europe 28.0 5.6% 26.4 5.8% (1.6) -5.8% Other countries 5.4 1.1% 6.2 1.4% 0.8 +15.4% Sales, excluding Homes and 357.5 213.5 59.7% 304.2 182.3 59.9% Construction Materials 1 Beginning with FY 2020, method of consolidation adjustment in Material segment is changed. FY 2019 sales results are recalculated in accordance with the change. 2 Results of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET), are included in Health Care business category from Q1 2020. 21 Extraordinary income and loss (¥ billion) Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Increase (decrease) Gain on sales of investment securities 0.5 0.0 (0.5) Gain on sales of noncurrent assets 0.4 0.1 (0.3) Total extraordinary income 0.9 0.1 (0.8) Loss on valuation of investment securities - 0.0 0.0 Loss on disposal of noncurrent assets 1.0 1.7 0.7 Impairment loss 0.0 0.0 (0.0) Business structure improvement expenses 0.1 3.1 3.0 Total extraordinary loss 1.1 4.8 3.7 Net extraordinary income (loss) (0.2) (4.8) (4.5) 22 Material segment (i) (¥ billion) Net sales Q1 20191 Q1 2020 Increase % change (decrease) Material segment 271.4 204.7 (66.7) -24.6% Basic Materials 81.1 59.8 (21.3) -26.2% Performance 108.6 67.9 (40.7) -37.5% Products Specialty 71.3 70.3 (1.0) -1.5% Solutions Others 10.4 6.7 (3.7) -36.0% Operating income2 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Increase % change (decrease) Material segment 25.9 8.9 (17.0) -65.7% Basic Materials 8.8 -1.7 (10.4) -119.2% Performance 10.4 1.4 (9.0) -86.7% Products Specialty 5.4 7.8 2.4 +43.6% Solutions Others 1.3 1.4 0.1 +9.4% Basic Materials Operating income decrease: (-) Deteriorated terms of trade and decreased shipments of acrylonitrile (-) Inventory valuation loss by the gross average method due to decreased prices for feedstock prices such as naphtha 1 Beginning with FY 2020, method of consolidation adjustment in Material segment is changed. FY 2019 sales results are recalculated in accordance with the change. 2 Figures for operating income by business category include intrasegment transactions which are eliminated from the segment totals 23 Material segment (ii) Performance Products Operating income decrease: Improved terms of trade due to decreased prices for feedstock such as naphtha (-) Decreased shipments of automobile-related products (-) Decreased shipments of fiber products for apparel applications Highlights May, decision to close spunbond nonwoven fabric plant in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Specialty Solutions Operating income increase: Increased shipments of Li-ion battery separator Increased shipments of electronic materials for communications infrastructure and tablet PCs (-) Decreased shipments of automobile-related products 24 Homes segment (i) (¥ billion) Net sales Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Increase % change (decrease) Homes segment 144.6 150.9 6.3 +4.4% Homes 130.6 139.1 8.5 +6.5% Order-built homes, etc. 79.5 80.7 1.2 +1.5% (Asahi Kasei Homes) Real estate 31.7 41.5 9.8 +30.8% (Asahi Kasei Realty & Residence) Remodeling 13.7 12.0 (1.6) -12.0% (Asahi Kasei Reform) Other housing-related, etc. 5.6 4.8 (0.8) -15.0% Construction Materials 14.0 11.9 (2.1) -15.3% Operating income1 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Increase % change (decrease) Homes segment 9.9 10.8 0.8 +8.4% Homes 8.8 9.8 1.0 +11.6% Order-built homes, etc. 3.7 3.6 (0.1) -2.9% (Asahi Kasei Homes) Real estate 3.6 5.2 1.5 +42.4% (Asahi Kasei Realty & Residence) Remodeling 1.3 1.0 (0.2) -17.8% (Asahi Kasei Reform) Other housing-related, etc. 0.2 0.0 (0.2) -90.7% Construction Materials 1.3 1.1 (0.2) -15.0% Operating income increase: Firm performance of pre-built homes in real estate Increased deliveries of order-built homes (-) Decreased number of remodeling works Home order trend Year-on-year 47.8% decrease in value of new orders for order-built homes due to restriction of admission to model homes. 1 Figures for operating income by business category include intrasegment transactions which are eliminated from the segment totals. 25 Homes segment (ii) (¥ billion, % indicates year-on-year comparison) Value of new orders Sales of order-built Sales of real estate1 Sales of Other Consolidated Order during the term homes, etc. Pre-built Rental Other Total remodeling sales2 backlog homes housing FY16 H1 206.6 (-4.9%) 183.5 (-0.1%) 11.8 41.2 1.8 54.8 27.0 (0.5) 264.8 (+2.6%) 538.8 H2 194.3 (+6.1%) 220.8 (-3.1%) 9.5 43.5 1.6 54.6 29.1 0.8 305.3 (-6.1%) 515.8 annual 400.9 (+0.1%) 404.3 (-1.8%) 21.3 84.7 3.4 109.4 56.1 0.4 570.2 (-2.2%) FY17 H1 193.1 (-6.5%) 182.7 (-0.4%) 12.0 45.3 1.6 59.0 26.8 0.1 269.6 (+1.8%) 528.9 H2 212.5 (+9.4%) 224.1 (+1.5%) 14.7 47.8 2.5 65.1 28.4 1.1 318.7 (+4.4%) 520.9 annual 405.6 (+1.2%) 406.8 (+0.6%) 26.8 93.2 4.2 124.1 55.2 2.2 588.3 (+3.2%) FY18 H1 210.1 (+8.8%) 175.5 (-4.0%) 16.8 49.7 1.6 68.1 27.2 1.0 271.8 (+0.8%) 557.8 H2 241.5 (+13.6%) 228.2 (+1.8%) 13.2 52.1 2.1 67.4 31.2 6.1 332.9 (+4.5%) 575.0 annual 451.6 (+11.3%) 403.7 (-0.8%) 29.9 101.8 3.7 135.4 58.4 7.1 604.7 (+2.8%) FY19 Q1 91.2 (-7.0%) 79.5 (+15.4%) 3.5 26.9 1.3 31.7 13.7 5.6 130.6 (+12.8%) 590.8 Q2 110.7 (-1.2%) 117.8 (-5.9%) 4.0 27.5 1.0 32.6 18.3 5.7 174.4 (+11.7%) 589.0 H1 201.9 (-3.9%) 197.3 (+12.4%) 7.6 54.4 2.3 64.3 32.0 11.3 304.9 (+12.2%) H2 198.4 (-17.8%) 218.4 (-4.3%) 28.0 56.8 2.8 87.6 29.4 9.0 344.4 (+3.4%) 578.2 annual 400.3 (-11.3%) 415.7 (+3.0%) 35.5 111.2 5.1 151.9 61.3 20.4 649.3 (+7.4%) FY20 Q1 47.6 (-47.8%) 80.7 (+1.5%) 12.0 28.6 0.9 41.5 12.0 4.8 139.1 (+6.5%) 549.0 Q2 forcast 88.6 (-20.0%) 100.3 (-14.8%) 18.0 29.9 1.1 49.0 13.5 4.2 166.9 (-4.2%) 540.4 H1 forecast 136.2 (-32.6%) 181.0 (-8.3%) 30.0 58.5 2.0 90.5 25.5 9.0 306.0 (+0.4%) Income from maintenance service which was previously included in SG&A is included in sales beginning with FY 2019. Results of Erickson Framing Operations LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries, acquired on November 30, 2018 (US Eastern time), are included from Q4 2018. 26 Health Care segment (i) (¥ billion) Net sales Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Increase % change (decrease) Health Care segment 82.7 95.7 13.0 +15.7% Health Care1 34.3 36.5 2.2 +6.5% Critical Care 48.4 59.2 10.8 +22.3% Operating income increase: Good performance of Critical Care business centering on ventilators Increased shipments of Planova virus removal filters (-) Increased amortization of goodwill and intangible fixed assets due to acquisition of Veloxis Operating income2 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Increase % change (decrease) Health Care segment 12.6 15.5 2.9 +22.9% Health Care1 6.8 5.7 (1.0) -15.4% Critical Care 5.9 9.8 3.9 +67.3% Highlights May, obtainment of new drug approval in China for Flivas agent for dysuria treatment

June, introduction of the ZOLL AED 3 defibrillator in

US Results of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET), are included in Health Care business category from Q1 2020. Figures for operating income by business category include intrasegment transactions which are eliminated from the segment totals. 27 Health Care segment (ii) Sales of Health Care business category (¥ billion) FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 H1 Q1 Pharmaceuticals1 15.8 33.3 18.0 Medical devices 18.5 36.8 18.5 Total 34.3 70.1 36.5 Main pharmaceuticals sales FY 2019 FY 2020 (Sales region, monetary unit) Q1 H1 Q1 Asahi Kasei Pharma Teribone (Japan, billion) 6.4 14.4 6.6 Recomodulin (Japan, billion) 2.9 6.1 2.4 Kevzara (Japan, billion) 0.8 1.9 1.2 Flivas (Japan, billion) 0.7 1.4 0.5 Bredinin (Japan, billion) 0.7 1.4 0.6 Elcitonin (Japan, billion) 0.5 1.1 0.3 Reclast (Japan, billion) 0.4 0.7 0.3 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Envarsus XR (US, $ million) 27 1 Results of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET), are included in pharmaceuticals from Q1 2020. 28 Health Care segment (iii) Main pharmaceuticals products Generic name Classification Indication Formulation Asahi Kasei Pharma Teribone Teriparatide acetate Synthetic human parathyroid Osteoporosis with high risk of fracture Injection hormone (PTH) Reclast Zoledronic acid Osteoporosis drug Osteoporosis Injection Recomodulin Recombinant Anticoagulant Disseminated intravascular coagulation Injection thrombomodulin alfa Kevzara Sarilumab Interleukin-6 inhibitor Rheumatoid arthritis not responding well to Injection (rDNA origin) conventional treatments Flivas Naftopidil Dysuria treatment Benign prostatic hyperplasia Tablet Elcitonin Inj. 20S Elcatonin Osteoporosis drug Osteoporosis pain Injection Bredinin Mizoribine Immunosuppressant Rheumatoid arthritis, kidney transplantation, Tablet nephrotic syndrome, lupus nephritis Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Envarsus XR Tacrolimus extended- Immunosuppressant drug Kidney transplantation Tablet release tablets 29 Health Care segment (iv) Pharmaceutical pipeline Development Code name, form, Classification Indication Region Origin Remarks stage generic name AK1820, injection/ Invasive fungal Phase III capsule, Antifungal agent Japan Licensed infections isavuconazole ART-123, injection, Chemotherapy- Additional Phase II recombinant Anticoagulant induced peripheral Japan In-house indication thrombomodulin alfa neuropathy (CIPN) Phase II AK1830, oral Analgesic Pain associated with Japan Licensed osteoarthritis Approved Flivas, tablet, Dysuria treatment Benign prostatic China In-house (overseas) naftopidil hyperplasia Pending HE-69, tablet, Lupus nephritis, Additional approval Immunosuppressant China In-house mizoribine nephrotic syndrome indication (overseas) ART-123, injection, United Phase III Severe sepsis with States, recombinant Anticoagulant In-house (overseas) coagulopathy Europe, thrombomodulin alfa etc. 30 Health Care segment (reference) Financial performance of Critical Care business category in US dollars ($ million) FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 Q1 H1 H2 Total Q1 Increase % change (decrease) Net sales 440 897 983 1,880 550 110 +24.9% Gross operating income before PPA1 impact 84 175 199 374 127 43 +51.0% Goodwill2 (20) (43) (50) (93) (25) (5) Other intangible assets, etc.2 (11) (22) (22) (45) (11) 0 Amortization/depreciation from PPA1 revaluation (31) (65) (72) (138) (36) (5) Consolidated operating income 53 110 126 236 91 38 +70.9% Purchase price allocation Figures shown for goodwill and other intangible assets, etc. consist of the following: Amortization of goodwill and other intangible assets, etc. based on Japan GAAP and US GAAP in relation to acquisition of ZOLL by Asahi Kasei in April 2012 Amortization of goodwill and other intangible assets, etc. based on Japan GAAP in relation to acquisitions by ZOLL after April 2012 (Figures shown for gross operating income before PPA impact include amortization of intangible assets, etc. based on US GAAP in relation to acquisitions by ZOLL after April 2012.) 31 Quarterly sales by segment (¥ billion) FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 forecast Material segment 271.4 204.7 227.3 288.9 275.7 257.3 Basic Materials 1 81.1 59.8 59.2 85.2 83.2 72.9 Performance Products 1 108.6 109.4 103.6 99.2 67.9 89.1 Specialty Solutions 1 71.3 84.8 80.1 76.8 70.3 70.7 Others 1 10.4 9.5 8.7 8.3 6.7 8.3 144.6 150.9 179.1 Homes segment 188.9 156.3 214.7 Homes 130.6 139.1 166.9 174.3 141.9 202.5 Construction Materials 14.0 14.5 14.4 12.2 11.9 12.1 Health Care segment 82.7 84.9 83.5 86.7 95.7 113.3 Health Care 2 34.3 36.5 39.5 35.8 32.3 30.9 Critical Care 48.4 49.1 51.2 55.8 59.2 73.8 Others 3.5 3.9 4.4 4.5 3.9 4.1 Consolidated 502.1 455.2 523.8 566.6 519.9 563.1 Beginning with FY 2020, method of consolidation adjustment in Material segment is changed. FY 2019 sales results are recalculated in accordance with the change. Results of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET), are included in Health Care business category from Q1 2020. 32 Quarterly operating income by segment1 (¥ billion) FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 forecast Material segment 25.9 31.0 22.2 13.3 8.9 9.1 Basic Materials 8.8 11.3 6.1 0.4 (1.7) 1.2 Performance Products 10.4 10.2 7.8 5.3 1.4 3.1 Specialty Solutions 5.4 9.5 8.4 7.1 7.8 4.7 Others 1.3 (0.1) (0.0) 0.5 1.4 0.1 Homes segment 9.9 22.8 13.4 26.6 10.8 13.2 Homes 8.8 21.3 12.1 25.2 9.8 12.7 Construction Materials 1.3 1.5 1.8 1.1 1.1 0.4 Health Care segment 12.6 13.3 9.9 7.7 15.5 20.0 Health Care2 6.8 7.2 3.8 0.1 5.7 3.8 Critical Care 5.9 6.1 6.1 7.7 9.8 16.2 Others 0.3 0.8 0.9 1.2 0.7 0.3 Corporate expenses (7.4) (7.5) (7.8) (11.8) (5.8) (6.7) and eliminations Consolidated 41.3 60.4 38.5 37.0 30.1 35.9 Figures for operating income by business category include intrasegment transactions which are eliminated from the segment totals. Results of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET), are included in Health Care business category from Q1 2020. 33 The commitment of the Asahi Kasei Group: To do all that we can in every era to help the people of the world make the most of life and attain fulfillment in living. Since our founding, we have always been deeply committed to contributing to the development of society, boldly anticipating the emergence of new needs. This is what we mean by "Creating for Tomorrow." Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Asahi Kasei Corporation published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 03:31:03 UTC 0 Latest news on ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION 08/03 ASAHI KASEI : Consolidated Results for 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020 PU 08/03 ASAHI KASEI : Fiscal quarter ended June 2020 PU 05/12 ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : Slide show results CO 05/12 ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : Annual results CO 05/07 ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : annual earnings release 04/20 U.S. revs up ventilator production for coronavirus patients as need wanes RE 03/30 ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 03/05 SAGE AUTOMOTIVE INTERIORS : to Acquire Adient's Automotive Fabric Business BU 02/07 ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : Slide show Q3 results CO 02/07 ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : 3rd quarter results CO

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 979 B 18 653 M 18 653 M Net income 2021 81 374 M 767 M 767 M Net Debt 2021 400 B 3 766 M 3 766 M P/E ratio 2021 13,1x Yield 2021 3,93% Capitalization 1 065 B 10 035 M 10 041 M EV / Sales 2021 0,74x EV / Sales 2022 0,69x Nbr of Employees 40 689 Free-Float 95,5% Chart ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 902,22 JPY Last Close Price 767,60 JPY Spread / Highest target 51,1% Spread / Average Target 17,5% Spread / Lowest Target 1,62% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Hideki Kobori Executive President & Representative Director Yutaka Shibata Director, Head-Information Technology & Finance Hiroshi Shirai General Manager-Research & Development Masumi Shiraishi Independent Outside Director Shuichi Sakamoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION -37.80% 9 875 BASF SE -28.23% 50 862 SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. 2.86% 48 307 DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. -18.29% 39 245 ROYAL DSM N.V. 14.04% 26 029 FMC CORPORATION 5.93% 13 728