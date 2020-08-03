Asahi Kasei : Fiscal quarter ended June 2020

1. Consolidated results for fiscal quarter ended June 2020
Disclaimer
The forecasts and estimates shown in this document are dependent on a variety of assumptions and
economic conditions. Plans and figures depicting the future do not imply a guarantee of actual outcomes.
Focus of Q1 2020 results
Operating income in Material decreased as an effect of global economic slowdown resulting from novel coronavirus pandemic, while operating income in Homes and Health Care increased.
Material
Basic Materials: Operating income decreased with reduced shipment volumes, effects of lower market prices for petrochemical feedstocks on inventories, and deteriorated terms of trade for acrylonitrile (AN).
Performance Products: Operating income decreased as an effect of significant declines in demand among automobile-related markets and apparel-related markets.
Specialty Solutions: Operating income increased with favorable demand related to communications infrastructure and tablet PCs, while lithium-ion battery separator shipments increased firmly.
Homes
Operating income increased with firm performance of condominiums in real estate, and a portion of deliveries of order-built homes being postponed from the previous period due to delayed supply of components as an effect of the novel coronavirus.
Orders for order-built homes decreased from the year-ago period due to restriction of admission to model homes to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection.
Health Care
Despite negative factors such as reduced outpatient visits and curtailed business activity due to the novel coronavirus, and amortization of goodwill related to the acquisition of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., operating income increased with shipment growth for ventilators and virus removal filters as an effect of
elevated demand due to the novel coronavirus.
Focus of Q2 2020 forecast
Q2 operating income expected to be even with Q1 in Material, increase from Q1 in Homes and Health Care; year-on-year, decrease in Material and Homes, increase in Health Care, and decrease overall.
Material
Recovery of demand is expected, especially with recovery of vehicle production, but operating income is expected to be even with Q1 as a portion of product shipments spill into Q3. Year-on-year decrease expected with effects of lower petrochemical feedstock prices and declines in demand among automobile-related and apparel-related markets similar to Q1.
Homes
Firm performance in real estate such as condominiums expected, but year-on-year operating income decrease with reduced deliveries of order-built homes as measures to prevent novel coronavirus infection make construction work slower, and impact of lower orders for remodeling. Orders for order-built homes expected to recover with gradual recovery of customer visits to model homes and use of digital marketing leveraging IT.
Health Care
Year-on-year, operating income decrease expected in Health Care business category with impact of amortization of goodwill related to Veloxis, effect of novel coronavirus, and reduced reimbursement prices in Japan, but operating income increase expected in Critical Care business category centered on increased demand for ventilators; operating income increase expected for Health Care segment overall.
Focus of FY 2020 full-year forecast (1)
H2 2020 and full-year forecast
Regarding the impact of the novel coronavirus, although it remains difficult to anticipate the spread of infections, economic policies, and recovery of markets in various countries, it is believed that the general trend for recovery of economic activity with measures to prevent infection will continue. Due to obscurity of the market environment outlook, the H2 and full- year forecasts for Material, having a broad scope of business activity, are determined in a range, as are the overall consolidated operating income forecasts.
Operating income change from H1 to H2
Material
Operating income increase expected with improved automobile-related demand due to recovery of vehicle production, and recovery of demand and improved terms of trade for petrochemical products such as AN.
Homes
Slight operating income increase expected with gradual easing of restrictions to prevent novel coronavirus infection.
Orders for order-built homes expected to recover with gradual recovery of customer visits to model homes and use of digital marketing leveraging IT.
Health Care
Operating income decrease expected as ventilator demand subsides and due to tendency for
Health Care business category fixed costs to occur in H2.
Material
Net sales decline by around 15% and operating income decline by around 50% with significant impact from novel coronavirus.
Homes
Net sales decline by around 5% and operating income decline by around 30%.
Health Care
Net sales growth by over 15% with contribution from acquired businesses and operating income growth by around 25%.
Together with curtailment of corporate expenses, overall operating income expected to decrease by around 30% to ¥120-130 billion. While the severe operating environment and uncertainty about the outlook persist, efforts will be made to improve performance by curtailing fixed costs, reducing inventories, and making swift and appropriate management decisions according to changes in the environment.
Shareholder returns
Basic policy for stable dividends and continuously increased dividends remains unchanged.
Interim dividends to be determined based on H1 results and full-year forecast after Q2, annual dividends to be determined based on full-year results and ascertaining effect of novel
coronavirus on the subsequent fiscal year.
1. Consolidated results for fiscal
quarter ended June 2020
Summary of financial results
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Net sales
502.1
455.2
Operating income
41.3
30.1
Ordinary income
44.0
30.2
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
24.4
13.6
¥/US$ exchange rate (market average)
110
108
¥/€ exchange rate (market average)
123
118
(¥ billion)
Increase % change (decrease)
(46.9) -9.3%
(11.2) -27.2%
(13.7) -31.3%
(10.8) -44.3%
(2)
(5)
Statements of income
(¥ billion)
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Increase
% change
% of sales
% of sales
(decrease)
Net sales
502.1
100.0%
455.2
100.0%
(46.9)
-9.3%
Cost of sales
339.4
67.6%
305.3
67.1%
(34.1)
-10.0%
Gross profit
162.7
32.4%
149.9
32.9%
(12.8)
-7.9%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
121.4
24.2%
119.8
26.3%
(1.6)
-1.3%
Operating income
41.3
8.2%
30.1
6.6%
(11.2)
-27.2%
Net non-operating income (expenses)
2.6
0.1
(2.5)
of which,
net financing income (expense)
1.7
1.3
(0.3)
net equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
2.2
(0.1)
(2.3)
foreign exchange gains (loss)
(0.9)
(0.4)
0.5
Ordinary income
44.0
8.8%
30.2
6.6%
(13.7)
-31.3%
Net extraordinary income (loss)
(0.2)
(4.8)
(4.5)
Income before income taxes
43.8
8.7%
25.5
5.6%
(18.3)
-41.8%
Income taxes
18.8
11.2
(7.7)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
0.5
0.7
0.2
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
24.4
4.9%
13.6
3.0%
(10.8)
-44.3%
Balance sheets
(¥ billion)
Current assets
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable-trade Inventories
Other current assets
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets1 Investments and other assets1
Total assets
1
Goodwill
Interest-bearing debt
2
D/E ratio
At end of
At end of
Increase
At end of
At end of
Increase
Mar. 2020
Jun. 2020
(decrease)
Mar. 2020
Jun. 2020
(decrease)
1,107.4
1,070.9
(36.5)
Liabilities
1,438.8
1,409.0
(29.8)
208.0
210.1
2.1
Current liabilities
842.5
689.1
(153.4)
331.0
278.5
(52.5)
2
596.3
719.9
123.6
Noncurrent liabilities
477.8
497.1
19.3
Net assets
1,383.5
1,379.1
(4.4)
90.6
85.1
(5.5)
Shareholders' equity
1,302.8
1,294.0
(8.8)
1,714.8
1,717.2
2.4
Capital stock
103.4
103.4
-
653.7
664.7
11.1
Capital surplus
79.6
79.7
0.0
715.2
696.4
(18.9)
Retained earnings
1,125.7
1,116.9
(8.8)
345.9
356.1
10.2
Treasury stock
(6.0)
(6.0)
(0.0)
Accumulated other
56.5
61.0
4.5
comprehensive income
Noncurrent liabilities
24.1
24.1
(0.0)
2,822.3
2,788.1
(34.2)
Total liabilities and net assets
2,822.3
2,788.1
(34.2)
365.7
355.5
(10.2)
703.8
710.8
7.0
0.52
0.52
0.01
1 Figures at the end of March 2020 retroactively revised reflecting PPA (purchase price allocation) results completed in Q1 2020 related to Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired on March 3, 2020 (CET).
Before revision : goodwill ¥149.1 billion, investments and other assets ¥5.5 billion
