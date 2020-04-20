Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Asahi Kasei Corporation    3407   JP3111200006

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

(3407)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asahi Kasei : U.S. revs up ventilator production for coronavirus patients as need wanes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 06:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse

The Trump administration, under pressure to do more to ramp up coronavirus testing in order to safely reopen the battered U.S. economy, is highlighting this week a $2.9 billion program to build 187,000 ventilators this year.

The administration's ventilator surge is accelerating as medical experts are forecasting the need for the devices - used to help severely ill COVID-19 patients breathe - will fall. Many of the ventilators will now be sent to other countries in need, the administration says.

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday plans to visit a General Electric Co facility in Madison, Wisconsin, where they assemble ventilators, the company and his office confirmed.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump taunted critics of his administration's coronavirus response, tweeting: "Last month all you heard from the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats was, ?Ventilators, Ventilators, Ventilators.? They screamed it loud & clear, & thought they had us cold, even though it was the State's task. But everyone got their V?s, with many to spare."

Ventilators became a symbol in March of the lack of preparedness in the U.S. medical system for the surge in patients suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus that attacks the lungs.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state has been the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak with more than 240,000 cases, had said his state alone could need as many as 30,000 ventilators.

On March 27, Trump invoked the Korean War era Defense Production Act to compel General Motors Co to build ventilators.

"We have so many now that at some point soon we're going to be helping Mexico and Italy and other countries," Trump said on Monday. "We'll be sending them ventilators, which they desperately need."

Now, governors and business leaders have shifted their focus away from ventilators to the lack of widespread coronavirus testing that medical experts say is necessary to safely end stay-at-home orders and allow people to go back to work.

With the number of New York patients needing intensive care declining, Cuomo said last week he will send some of the ventilators his state received and no longer needs to Maryland and Michigan.

The government's ventilator buying spree comes as the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) currently forecasts total needs for invasive ventilators at 16,631 units, a fraction of the total the United States plans to buy.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has not broken out how many of the 187,000 ventilators are invasive versions.

Whether U.S. hospitals will need all the ventilators companies such as GM, Ford Motor Co, General Electric and Philips are now contracted to build will depend on whether the pandemic eases, or gets worse, experts said.

DEMAND COULD STILL RISE

Dr. Christopher Murray, the director of IMHE at the University of Washington, told Reuters demand for ventilators could rise sharply "if there is a second wave of infection or an immediate rebound when we take off social distancing."

Some states have said they will begin reopening parts of their economies earlier than health experts are recommending.

If the United States maintains social distancing then the planned production of nearly 190,000 ventilators would be "way beyond what we will need," Murray said.

Either way, ventilator companies are ramping up production to levels way beyond pre-pandemic demand.

Records made public of some HHS ventilator contracts show they were single-source contracts with no competitive bids, which the agency said was due to the urgent need.

Zoll, a unit of Asahi Kasei Group and one of the companies that received an HHS contract, is boosting production by 25 times to 10,000 per month.

Resmed Inc received a $32 million HHS contract to produce 2,550 ventilators by July 13.

"FEMA was very specific that they only want invasive ventilators," Resmed Chief Executive Mick Farrell told Reuters, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that is directing the ventilator program.

"FEMA is building up these ventilators as a backstop," added Farrell, who called the agency's production target reasonable.

"If you look at Germany, they had 50,000 ventilators for a population of about 80 million," Farrell said, noting that would mean the United States could need 200,000 given its much larger population. "I think FEMA was looking at models from Germany and France and then maybe added a buffer on top of that to play it safe."

Trump on Saturday said the United States will send ventilators to Mexico after a discussion with his Mexican counterpart. "I told him we're going to be helping him very substantially," Trump said.

Hill-Rom, which also got an HHS contract and makes non-invasive ventilators, has increased its production by five times its pre-pandemic levels and predicted it could be months before the health crisis is over.

"The idea is not only to make sure we in the U.S. but also around the world have them God forbid something like this should ever happen again," Hill-Rom spokesman Howard Karesh said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By David Shepardson and Carl O'Donnell
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION 2.07% 720.6 End-of-day quote.0.98%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 6.06% 39.72 Delayed Quote.-13.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
06:56pASAHI KASEI : U.S. revs up ventilator production for coronavirus patients as nee..
RE
03/30ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/05SAGE AUTOMOTIVE INTERIORS : to Acquire Adient's Automotive Fabric Business
BU
02/04ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
01/16VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S : - Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark Announces the Prelimi..
AQ
2019ASAHI KASEI : Main events scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8
AQ
2019VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S : - Asahi Kasei Group Announces a Recommended Condit..
AQ
2019Japanese stocks nudge higher amid cautious optimism about trade talks
RE
2019ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : Slide show half-year results
CO
2019ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 166 B
EBIT 2020 176 B
Net income 2020 126 B
Debt 2020 354 B
Yield 2020 4,77%
P/E ratio 2020 7,97x
P/E ratio 2021 9,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 1 000 B
Chart ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asahi Kasei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 976,36  JPY
Last Close Price 720,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 87,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hideki Kobori Executive President & Representative Director
Yutaka Shibata Director, Head-Information Technology & Finance
Hiroshi Shirai General Manager-Research & Development
Masumi Shiraishi Independent Outside Director
Shuichi Sakamoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION0.98%9 301
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.10%46 027
BASF SE-32.33%45 544
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-40.25%28 148
ROYAL DSM-3.45%20 707
FMC CORPORATION-13.74%11 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group