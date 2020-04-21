Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Asaleo Care Limited    AHY   AU000000AHY8

ASALEO CARE LIMITED

(AHY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/20
1.02 AUD   -2.39%
03/19ASALEO CARE : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
02/18ASALEO CARE : 2019 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
02/18ASALEO CARE : Dividend/Distribution - AHY
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asaleo Care : Results of 2020 AGM - 21 April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 08:03pm EDT

Asaleo Care Ltd ABN 61 154 461 300

30-32 Westall Road, Springvale, 3171

www.asaleocare.com

22 April 2020

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the outcome of the resolutions and a summary of the proxies received in respect of each resolution considered and put to the 2020 Annual General Meeting are attached.

James Orr

Company Secretary

ASALEO CARE LIMITED

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Annual General Meeting

(ASX REPORT)

Tuesday 21 April 2020

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolutions voted on at the Meeting

Proxy Votes (as at Proxy Close)

Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

proxy (where applicable) on a Poll at the Meeting)

No.

Short Description

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain**

Result

Y/N/NA

(Open) Votes

2A

TO RE-ELECT JOANNE STEPHENSON AS A DIRECTOR

NA

485,102,366

4,370,804

93,497

445,633

485,351,112

4,370,804

535,633

Carried

99.09%

0.89%

0.02%

99.11%

0.89%

2B

TO RE-ELECT HARRY BOON AS A DIRECTOR

NA

485,500,469

3,825,393

94,497

591,941

485,600,215

4,065,393

591,941

Carried

99.20%

0.78%

0.02%

99.17%

0.83%

2C

TO RE-ELECTMARIE-LAURE MAHE AS A DIRECTOR

NA

486,149,195

3,336,217

94,895

431,993

486,299,339

3,526,217

431,993

Carried

99.30%

0.68%

0.02%

99.28%

0.72%

3

ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

N

488,302,273

815,840

294,458

453,517

488,542,273

1,115,547

453,517

Carried

99.77%

0.17%

0.06%

99.77%

0.23%

4

RENEWAL OF PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER PROVISIONS IN

NA

485,668,144

3,751,343

106,371

486,442

485,776,108

3,904,468

576,973

Carried

THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION

99.21%

0.77%

0.02%

99.20%

0.80%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Resolutions Proposed but not put to the Meeting

No.

Short Description

Reason(s) for not putting the resolution to the meeting

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 00:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ASALEO CARE LIMITED
03/19ASALEO CARE : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
02/18ASALEO CARE : 2019 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
02/18ASALEO CARE : Dividend/Distribution - AHY
PU
02/18ASALEO CARE : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
02/18ASALEO CARE : Appendix 4G
PU
02/18ASALEO CARE : 2019 Full Year Results Media Release
PU
02/10ASALEO CARE : Webcast of 2019 Full Year Results
PU
2019ASALEO CARE : TENA and Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia unite to help Aus..
PU
2019ASALEO CARE : Change in substantial holding
PU
2019ASALEO CARE : LIBRA selected by Victorian Government for its public schools init..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 425 M
EBIT 2020 59,7 M
Net income 2020 35,5 M
Debt 2020 113 M
Yield 2020 4,39%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 535 M
Chart ASALEO CARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asaleo Care Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASALEO CARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,12  AUD
Last Close Price 0,99  AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sid Takla Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Campbell R. Richards Chief Financial Officer
Mats Berencreutz Non-Executive Director
Sue M. Morphet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASALEO CARE LIMITED-5.12%361
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION3.19%48 467
UNICHARM CORPORATION-1.12%23 038
ESSITY AB1.09%21 467
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.92%10 146
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.99%3 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group