Asaleo Care : Results of 2020 AGM - 21 April 2020

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the outcome of the resolutions and a summary of the proxies received in respect of each resolution considered and put to the 2020 Annual General Meeting are attached.
James Orr
Company Secretary
ASALEO CARE LIMITED
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Annual General Meeting
(ASX REPORT)
Tuesday 21 April 2020
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolutions voted on at the Meeting
Proxy Votes (as at Proxy Close)
Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in person or by
proxy (where applicable) on a Poll at the Meeting)
No.
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain**
Result
Y/N/NA
(Open) Votes
2A
TO RE-ELECT JOANNE STEPHENSON AS A DIRECTOR
NA
485,102,366
4,370,804
93,497
445,633
485,351,112
4,370,804
535,633
Carried
99.09%
0.89%
0.02%
99.11%
0.89%
2B
TO RE-ELECT HARRY BOON AS A DIRECTOR
NA
485,500,469
3,825,393
94,497
591,941
485,600,215
4,065,393
591,941
Carried
99.20%
0.78%
0.02%
99.17%
0.83%
2C
TO RE-ELECTMARIE-LAURE MAHE AS A DIRECTOR
NA
486,149,195
3,336,217
94,895
431,993
486,299,339
3,526,217
431,993
Carried
99.30%
0.68%
0.02%
99.28%
0.72%
3
ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
N
488,302,273
815,840
294,458
453,517
488,542,273
1,115,547
453,517
Carried
99.77%
0.17%
0.06%
99.77%
0.23%
4
RENEWAL OF PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER PROVISIONS IN
NA
485,668,144
3,751,343
106,371
486,442
485,776,108
3,904,468
576,973
Carried
THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION
99.21%
0.77%
0.02%
99.20%
0.80%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
Resolutions Proposed but not put to the Meeting
No.
Short Description
Reason(s) for not putting the resolution to the meeting
