ASALEO CARE LIMITED

ASALEO CARE LIMITED

(AHY)
Asaleo Care : TENA and Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia unite to help Aussie men tackle incontinence

11/26/2019 | 07:18pm EST

27 Nov 2019

Incontinence. It's one of the most common, but highly stigmatised, health concerns among Australian men and now the focus of a new partnership between TENA, leaders in incontinence products, and Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA).

The new three-year partnership between TENA and PCFA will provide tangible support to those inflicted with incontinence post prostate cancer surgery. TENA will also be the flagship sponsor of PCFA's Annual Community Conversations Conference held during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month every September.

TENA Marketing Manager, Mishael Raban, said the initiative, which brings together prostate cancer patients and their families with clinicians and health professionals, would make a difference for tens of thousands of Australian men by providing information and support, and enabling the conversations that, to date, have been taboo.

'About 13% of Australian men are living with urinary incontinence, and 1 in 5 suffer from bowel incontinence.

'It's a major health concern that has a significant impact on the wellbeing, social connectedness and workforce participation of those affected, with estimated costs to the health care system of $1.6 billion each year.

'Many men experience incontinence without realising there are options for treatment and management. This new partnership aims to empower Australian men by providing them with armour they can trust.'

PCFA CEO, Professor Jeff Dunn AO, said world-leading products and support needed to be made more available to men.

'Every day, close to 60 Australian men will hear the news that they have prostate cancer. Many of them will go on to have surgery and treatment that results in some form of temporary or long-term incontinence.

'The impacts of prostate cancer and the side effects of treatment, such as incontinence, can be devastating if unaddressed.

'This campaign aims to bring incontinence out of the shadows, equipping men with the support they need and raising community awareness so we breakdown the stigma that drives many men to suffer in silence.'

For more information go to www.tena.com.au or www.pcfa.org.au

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
