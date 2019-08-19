Asaleo Care : 1H19 Results - Media Release

Media Release

20 August 2019

Asaleo Care delivers on expectations in 1H FY2019

Asaleo Care today announced its Half Year results for 2019 with an underlying Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of $39.4 million from continuing operations and a Statutory Net Profit after Tax of $7.3m.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Sid Takla said: "the Company's financial performance for the first half was in line with expectations, and we successfully completed the sale of the Consumer Tissue Australia business. Sale proceeds were largely used to pay down debt to deliver a strong and healthy balance sheet, which will enable us to invest in our higher margin, higher growth brands.

"Our strategy to drive growth is now clearly focused on becoming the leader in personal care and hygiene in Australasia, by investing in our brands and putting the needs of our customers and consumers first."

Key Financials

A$ millions 1H19 1H18 Change Continuing Operations: Underlying Revenue** 202.0 197.6 2.2% Underlying EBITDA** 39.4 42.9 (8%) Underlying EBIT** 27.2 34.8 (22%) Underlying NPAT ** 14.3 20.7 (31%) Non-recurring expenses after tax*** (2.6) (31.3) 92% Net Profit/(Loss) from Continuing 11.7 (10.6) 210% Operations Loss from Discontinued Operations (4.4) (90.9) 95% Statutory Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax 7.3 (101.5) 107% Underlying Earnings Per Share (EPS) 2.6 cps 3.8 cps (32%) Statutory Earnings Per Share 1.3 cps (18.7 cps) 107% Dividend Nil* 6cps 40% franked (1H18)

*The Directors have determined that there will be no interim dividend.

**This report includes certain non-IFRS financial information (underlying revenue, underlying EBITDA, underlying EBIT and underlying NPAT). This information is considered by Management in assessing the operating performance of the business and has been included for the benefit of investors. References to EBITDA in this release are references to earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and non- recurring items.

***Non-recurring expenses in 1H19 relate to strategic initiatives undertaken in the Company's NZ manufacturing operations.

"This week, we launched our latest Libra marketing campaign, Blood Normal, which aims to break down taboos, reduce the stigma and shame around periods, and encourage discussion. The TENA Discreet campaign was initiated in the first half with more marketing activity planned for the second half.

"Our major shareholder, Sweden's Essity, reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Company with a new agreement being signed extending the Trade Mark and Technology License Agreement out to 2027. This