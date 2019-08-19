Log in
ASALEO CARE LTD

(AHY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/19
1 AUD   +4.17%
Asaleo Care : Aslaeo Care Appendix 4D for the half year ended 30 June 2019

08/19/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Asaleo Care Limited ABN 61 154 461 300

Ailsa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128

www.asaleocare.com

20 August 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Electronic lodgement via ASX Online

Asaleo Care Limited (AHY) - Appendix 4D for the half year ended 30 June 2019

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3, please find attached the Appendix 4D for the half year ended 30 June 2019 for immediate release. The Appendix 4D incorporates the Interim Financial Report.

Yours sincerely,

James Orr

Company Secretary

Asaleo Care Limited ABN 61 154 461 300

Ailsa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128

www.asaleocare.com

Appendix 4D Rule 4.2A.3

Half year report

Asaleo Care Limited

ABN 61 154 461 300

1. Details of reporting period and the previous corresponding period

Reporting Period:

half year ended 30 June 2019

Previous Corresponding Period:

half year ended 30 June 2018

2. Results for announcement to the market

Key information

30 June

30 June

2019

2018**

Statutory results*

2.1 Revenue from ordinary activities

202,025

Up

2.2%

from

197,646

(thousands)

2.2 Net profit after tax for the period

7,286

Up

107.2%

from

(101,459)

attributable to members (thousands)

2.3 Net profit after tax from continuing

11,727

Up

210.7%

From

(10,594)

operations (thousands)

2.4 Basic earnings per share (cents)

1.3

Up

107.0%

from

(18.7)

2.5 Diluted earnings per share (cents)

1.3

Up

107.0%

from

(18.7)

Underlying results*

2.1 Revenue from ordinary activities

202,025

Up

2.2%

from

197,646

(thousands)

2.2 Net profit after tax for the period

14,351

Down

30.7%

from

20,716

attributable to members (thousands)

2.3 Basic earnings per share (cents)

2.6

Down

31.6%

from

3.8

2.4 Diluted earnings per share (cents)

2.6

Down

31.6%

from

3.8

Dividends

Amount per

Franked amount per

security

security

Current Period

2.5

Interim dividend

0 cents

-

2.5

Final dividend (in respect of prior year)

0 cents

-

Previous corresponding period

2.5

Interim dividend

0 cents

-

2.5

Final unfranked dividend

6.0 cents

40%

2.6

Record date for determining entitlements to

N/A

the dividend

2.6

Payment date

N/A

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

2.7

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary

2.4

5.5

security (cents per share)

2

Asaleo Care Limited ABN 61 154 461 300

Ailsa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128

www.asaleocare.com

For explanation of the figures reported above or other item(s) of importance not previously released to the market, please refer to the attached Interim Financial Report (which incorporates the Directors' Report and Financial Statements).

* Supplementary comments

As required for statutory reporting purposes, the statutory financial information for Asaleo Care Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities (collectively referred to as the Asaleo Care Group) has been presented for the financial period ended 30 June 2019 and for the comparative period ended 30 June 2018.

A reconciliation between the 2019 Underlying financial information and Asaleo Care Group's statutory financial information is included in Note 4(c) of the Interim Financial Report.

The statutory results in this Report are based on the Interim Financial Report which has been reviewed by PwC.

* Restated 2018 results

Numbers have been restated due to the classification of Consumer Tissue Australia as a discontinued operatons.

James Orr

Company Secretary

Date: 20 August 2019

3

Asaleo Care Limited

ABN 61 154 461 300

Interim Financial Report

for the half year ended

30 June 2019

Asaleo Care Limited

ABN 61 154 461 300

Interim Financial Report - 30 June 2019

Contents

Page

Directors' Report

1

Auditor's Independence Declaration

2

Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

3

Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Directors' Declaration

20

Independent auditor's review report to the members

21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:31:01 UTC
