Asaleo Care : Aslaeo Care Appendix 4D for the half year ended 30 June 2019

Asaleo Care Limited ABN 61 154 461 300
Ailsa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128
www.asaleocare.com
20 August 2019
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Electronic lodgement via ASX Online
Asaleo Care Limited (AHY) - Appendix 4D for the half year ended 30 June 2019
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3, please find attached the Appendix 4D for the half year ended 30 June 2019 for immediate release. The Appendix 4D incorporates the Interim Financial Report.
Yours sincerely,
James Orr
Company Secretary
|
|
Appendix 4D Rule 4.2A.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Half year report
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asaleo Care Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABN 61 154 461 300
|
|
|
|
|
1. Details of reporting period and the previous corresponding period
|
|
|
|
Reporting Period:
|
half year ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Previous Corresponding Period:
|
half year ended 30 June 2018
|
|
2. Results for announcement to the market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key information
|
30 June
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statutory results*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Revenue from ordinary activities
|
202,025
|
Up
|
2.2%
|
from
|
197,646
|
|
(thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2 Net profit after tax for the period
|
7,286
|
Up
|
107.2%
|
from
|
(101,459)
|
|
attributable to members (thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3 Net profit after tax from continuing
|
11,727
|
Up
|
210.7%
|
From
|
(10,594)
|
|
operations (thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4 Basic earnings per share (cents)
|
1.3
|
Up
|
107.0%
|
from
|
(18.7)
|
|
2.5 Diluted earnings per share (cents)
|
1.3
|
Up
|
107.0%
|
from
|
(18.7)
|
|
Underlying results*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Revenue from ordinary activities
|
202,025
|
Up
|
2.2%
|
from
|
197,646
|
|
(thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2 Net profit after tax for the period
|
14,351
|
Down
|
30.7%
|
from
|
20,716
|
|
attributable to members (thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3 Basic earnings per share (cents)
|
2.6
|
Down
|
31.6%
|
from
|
3.8
|
|
2.4 Diluted earnings per share (cents)
|
2.6
|
Down
|
31.6%
|
from
|
3.8
|
Dividends
|
Amount per
|
Franked amount per
|
|
|
security
|
security
|
Current Period
|
|
|
2.5
|
Interim dividend
|
0 cents
|
-
|
2.5
|
Final dividend (in respect of prior year)
|
0 cents
|
-
|
Previous corresponding period
|
|
|
2.5
|
Interim dividend
|
0 cents
|
-
|
2.5
|
Final unfranked dividend
|
6.0 cents
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
Record date for determining entitlements to
|
N/A
|
|
the dividend
|
|
|
2.6
|
Payment date
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
2.7
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary
|
2.4
|
5.5
|
security (cents per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
Asaleo Care Limited ABN 61 154 461 300
Ailsa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128
www.asaleocare.com
For explanation of the figures reported above or other item(s) of importance not previously released to the market, please refer to the attached Interim Financial Report (which incorporates the Directors' Report and Financial Statements).
* Supplementary comments
As required for statutory reporting purposes, the statutory financial information for Asaleo Care Limited (the Company) and its controlled entities (collectively referred to as the Asaleo Care Group) has been presented for the financial period ended 30 June 2019 and for the comparative period ended 30 June 2018.
A reconciliation between the 2019 Underlying financial information and Asaleo Care Group's statutory financial information is included in Note 4(c) of the Interim Financial Report.
The statutory results in this Report are based on the Interim Financial Report which has been reviewed by PwC.
* Restated 2018 results
Numbers have been restated due to the classification of Consumer Tissue Australia as a discontinued operatons.
James Orr
Company Secretary
Date: 20 August 2019
3
ABN 61 154 461 300
Interim Financial Report
for the half year ended
30 June 2019
Asaleo Care Limited
ABN 61 154 461 300
Interim Financial Report - 30 June 2019
Contents
|
|
Page
|
Directors' Report
|
1
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
2
|
Interim Financial Statements
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
3
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
4
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
5
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
6
|
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
7
|
Directors' Declaration
|
20
|
Independent auditor's review report to the members
|
21
