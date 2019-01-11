Asaleo Care : Change in substantial holding

Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
Asaleo Care Limited
ACN/ARSN/ABN 51 154 461 300
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together the Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A 112 316 168 (ACN of Allan Gray Australia)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
9 January 2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
9 October 2018
The previous notice was dated
9 October 2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate
(2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
|
Present notice
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
Ordinary shares
|
82,421,760
|
15.18%
|
87,899,538
|
16.18%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of change
|
Person whose relevant interest changed
|
Nature of change (6)
|
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
|
Class and number of securities affected
|
Person's votes affected
|
See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 3
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of securities
|
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
|
Nature of relevant interest (6)
|
Class and number of securities
|
Person's votes
|
See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 4
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
See Annexure A, Tables 1 and 2
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address,
|
The Group
|
C/- Allan Gray Australia, Level 2 Challis House, 4 Martin Place Sydney , NSW 2000
Signature
print nameEugene Tan
Company Secretary
Date 11 January 2019
Asaelo Care Limited
THIS IS ANNEXURE A OF 3 PAGES REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM 604
|
Print name
|
Eugene Tan
|
Company Secretary
|
Sign here
|
|
Date 11 January 2019
Table 1 - Related bodies corporate
The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate.
Orbis Allan Gray Limited Orbis Holdings Limited
Orbis Investment Management Limited (OIML) Orbis Asset Management Limited (OAML) Orbis Administration Limited
Orbis Investment Research Limited
Orbis Investment Management (MIS) Limited Triple Blue Holdings Limited
Pictet Overseas Trust Corporation and Pictet Trustee Company SA Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (Guernsey)
Table 2 - Funds
Orbis Mansfield Street Properties Ltd
Orbis Investment Management (BVI) Limited (OIMLBVI) Orbis Investment Advisory Pty Limited
Allan Gray (Holdings) Pty Ltd
Orbis Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited Orbis Client Services (Canada) Limited
Orbis Holdings (UK) Limited
Orbis Investment Management (Europe) LLP Orbis Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A EmCap Limited (Guernsey)
An entity within the Group acts as investment manager for some or all of the assets in the following funds.
|
No
|
Fund name
|
Manager
|
Code
|
Registered holder
|
Persons entitled to be registered holder
|
1.
|
Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund
|
AGA
|
SMEF
|
Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMEF's custodian
|
Equity Trustees Limited as SMEF's responsible entity
|
2.
|
Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund
|
AGA
|
SMBF
|
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch as SMBF's custodian
|
Equity Trustees Limited as SMBF's responsible entity
|
3.
|
Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund
|
AGA
|
SMSF
|
Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMSF's custodian
|
Equity Trustees Limited as SMSF's responsible entity
|
4.
|
Warakirri Australian Equities Pensions and Charities Fund
|
AGA
|
SMWA
|
RBC Investor Services Trust as SMWA's custodian
|
Warakirri Asset Management Pty Ltd SMWA's trustee
|
5.
|
Morningstar Australian Shares High Alpha Fund
|
AGA
|
SMIA
|
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMIA's custodian
|
Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited SMIA's trustee
|
6.
|
Construction and Building Unions Superannuation Fund
|
AGA
|
SMCB
|
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMCB's custodian
|
United Super Pty Ltd as SMCB's trustee
|
7.
|
HESTA Superannuation Fund
|
AGA
|
SMHT
|
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMHT's custodian
|
H.E.S.T. Australia Ltd as SMHT's trustee
|
8.
|
Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust
|
AGA
|
SMHP
|
Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMHP's custodian
|
Host Plus Pty ltd as SMHP's trustee
|
9.
|
Russell Australian Opportunities Fund
|
AGA
|
SMRI
|
State Street Australia Ltd as SMRI's custodian
|
Russell Investment Management Ltd as SMRI's responsible entity
|
10.
|
MyLifeMyMoney Superannuation Fund
|
AGA
|
SMCS
|
NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMCS
|
CSF Pty Ltd as SMCS's trustee
|
11.
|
Maritime Super
|
AGA
|
SMMS
|
NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMMS
|
Maritime Super Pty Ltd as SMMS's trustee
|
12.
|
Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund
|
AGA
|
SMNG
|
State Street Australia Ltd as SMNG's custodian
|
Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as SMNG's trustee
|
13.
|
REST Superannuation Fund
|
AGA
|
SMRT
|
State Street Australia Ltd as SMRT's custodian
|
Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as SMRT's trustee
|
14.
|
Government Employees Superannuation Board
|
AGA
|
SMGB
|
Northern Trust Corporation as SMGB's custodian
|
Government Employees Superannuation Board
|
15.
|
Statewide Superannuation Trust
|
AGA
|
SMSW
|
NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMSW
|
Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd as SMSW's trustee
|
16.
|
Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia Registered)
|
OIML
|
GAPL
|
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as GAPL's custodian
|
Equity Trustees Limited as GAPL's responsible entity
|
17.
|
Orbis Emerging Markets Equity Fund (Australia Registered)
|
OIML
|
EMAF
|
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as EMAF's custodian
|
Equity Trustees Limited as EMAF's responsible entity
|
No
|
Fund name
|
Manager
|
Code
|
Registered holder
|
Persons entitled to be registered holder
|
18.
|
Orbis Global Equity LE Fund (Australia Registered)
|
AGA
|
GALE
|
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as GALE's custodian
|
Equity Trustees Limited as GALE's responsible entity
|
19.
|
Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited
|
OIML
|
OGEF
|
Citigroup Fund Services Canada, Inc (Citi Canada) as OGEF's custodian
|
OGEF
|
20.
|
Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited
|
OIML
|
OSAP
|
Citi Canada as OSAP's custodian
|
OSAP
|
21.
|
Institutional Global Equity Fund
|
OIML
|
IGEF
|
Citi Canada as IGEF's custodian
|
IGEF
|
22.
|
Orbis Optimal LP
|
OIML
|
OOLP
|
Citi Canada as OOLP's custodian
|
OOLP
|
23.
|
Orbis International Equity LP
|
OIML
|
IELP
|
Citi Canada as IELP's custodian
|
IELP
|
24.
|
Orbis Institutional Global Equity LP
|
OIML
|
OGLP
|
Citi Canada as OGLP's custodian
|
OGLP
|
25.
|
Orbis Institutional International Equity LP
|
OIML
|
ONLP
|
Citi Canada as ONLP's custodian
|
ONLP
|
26.
|
Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity LP
|
OIML
|
USLP
|
Citi Canada as USLP's custodian
|
USLP
|
27.
|
Orbis Institutional Emerging Markets Equity LP
|
OIML
|
EMLP
|
Citi Canada as EMLP's custodian
|
EMLP
|
28.
|
Orbis SICAV - Global Equity Fund
|
OIML
|
SGPL
|
Citibank International plc (Luxembourg Branch) (Citi Lux) as SGPL's custodian
|
SGPL
|
29.
|
Orbis SICAV - Asia- Ex Japan Fund
|
OIML
|
XJPL
|
Citi Lux as XJPL's custodian
|
XJPL
|
30.
|
Orbis SICAV - Global Balanced Fund
|
OIML
|
GBSA
|
Citi Lux as GBSA's custodian
|
GBSA
|
31.
|
Orbis SICAV - International Equity
|
OIML
|
SNPL
|
Citi Lux as SNPL's custodian
|
SNPL
|
32.
|
Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund
|
OIML
|
UKGE
|
Citi Lux as UKGE's custodian
|
UKGE
|
33.
|
Orbis Institutional Global Equity (OFO)
|
OIML
|
OGEO
|
Citi Canada as OGEO's custodian
|
OGEO
|
34.
|
OEIC Global Cautious Fund
|
OIML
|
OCS4
|
Citi Lux as OCS4's custodian
|
OCS4
|
35.
|
Orbis SICAV Global Cautious Fund
|
OIML
|
OCSU
|
Citi Lux as OCSU's custodian
|
OCSU