Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Asaleo Care Ltd    AHY   AU000000AHY8

ASALEO CARE LTD

(AHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/29
0.895 AUD   +0.56%
06:07pASALEO CARE : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business
PU
03/28ASALEO CARE : Notice of Annual General Meeting/ Proxy Form
PU
03/28ASALEO CARE : Annual Report 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asaleo Care : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

ASX Release

1 April 2019

Asaleo Care completes sale of its Australian Consumer Tissue business

Asaleo Care today announced it has completed the $180 million sale of its Australian Consumer Tissue business to Solaris Paper Pty Ltd., which includes leading brands Sorbent, Handee Ultra, and Deeko. The Company retains its Australasian Personal Care and B2B operations, as well as the Consumer Tissue business in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

On announcing the transaction, Asaleo Care's CEO and Managing Director, Sid Takla, said: "The sale proceeds will significantly strengthen our balance sheet, reduce net debt and improve our leverage ratio. The sale enables us to concentrate on our core, higher margin, less capital-intensive businesses in Personal Care and Business-to-Business and continue to innovate and invest in our brands for long- term growth".

-ENDS-

About Asaleo Care (ASX: AHY)

Asaleo Care is a leading personal care and hygiene company that manufactures, markets, distributes and sells Personal Care and Tissue products. Asaleo Care's portfolio of market-leading brands includes Sorbent, Handee Ultra, Purex, Libra, Treasures, TENA, Tork, Deeko, Viti and Orchid. The Company has 13 manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. For more information visit www.asaleocare.com

Contact:

INVESTORS:

MEDIA:

Linda Young, Executive Assistant

Sandi Harwood, Corporate Communications Manager

P: +61 3 9258 0601

M: +61 411 027 006

E: linda.young@asaleocare.com

P: +61 3 9258 0634

E: sandi.harwood@asaleocare.com

Asaleo Care Limited

Page 1 of 1

Alisa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128

ABN 61 154 461 300

www.asaleocare.com

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASALEO CARE LTD
06:07pASALEO CARE : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business
PU
03/28ASALEO CARE : Annual Report 2018
PU
03/28ASALEO CARE : Notice of Annual General Meeting/ Proxy Form
PU
03/05ASALEO CARE : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
02/19ASALEO CARE : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
02/19ASALEO CARE : Media Release - 2018 Full Year Results
PU
02/15ASALEO CARE LTD : annual earnings release
02/06ASALEO CARE : Webcast of 2018 Full Year Results
PU
01/11ASALEO CARE : Change in substantial holding
PU
2018ASALEO CARE : ASX Release
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 398 M
EBIT 2019 54,0 M
Net income 2019 36,0 M
Debt 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 14,75
P/E ratio 2020 13,10
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 486 M
Chart ASALEO CARE LTD
Duration : Period :
Asaleo Care Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASALEO CARE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,11  AUD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sid Takla Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Mats Berencreutz Non-Executive Director
Sue M. Morphet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASALEO CARE LTD-2.19%345
KIMBERLY-CLARK8.74%42 635
UNICHARM CORP6.86%20 508
ESSITY AB (PUBL)22.71%20 247
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD21.99%10 469
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED26.71%2 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About