Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Asaleo Care Ltd    AHY   AU000000AHY8

ASALEO CARE LTD

(AHY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
1.015 AUD   +1.50%
08:03pASALEO CARE : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:03pASALEO CARE : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/19ASALEO CARE : 1H19 Results - Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asaleo Care : Initial Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Asaleo Care Ltd

ABN 61 154 461 300

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Marie-Laure Mahe

Date of appointment

20 August 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 00:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASALEO CARE LTD
08:03pASALEO CARE : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:03pASALEO CARE : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/19ASALEO CARE : Aslaeo Care Appendix 4D for the half year ended 30 June 2019
PU
08/19ASALEO CARE : 1H19 Results - Media Release
PU
08/19ASALEO CARE : 1H19 Results - Presentation
PU
08/11ASALEO CARE : Webcast of 2019 Half Year Results
PU
05/19ASALEO CARE : Admendment - Becoming a substantial holder
PU
05/17ASALEO CARE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
04/30ASALEO CARE : Results of 2019 AGM - 30 April 2019
PU
04/29ASALEO CARE : 2019 Annual General Meeting Addresses and Presentation Slide
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 413 M
EBIT 2019 55,5 M
Net income 2019 28,0 M
Debt 2019 129 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,65x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
Capitalization 551 M
Chart ASALEO CARE LTD
Duration : Period :
Asaleo Care Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASALEO CARE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,97  AUD
Last Close Price 1,02  AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,37%
Spread / Average Target -4,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sid Takla Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Mats Berencreutz Non-Executive Director
Sue M. Morphet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASALEO CARE LTD4.92%368
KIMBERLY-CLARK25.28%49 131
ESSITY AB (PUBL)33.03%21 307
UNICHARM CORP-7.93%17 447
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-1.33%8 256
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED18.20%2 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group