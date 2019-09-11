Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Asaleo Care Ltd    AHY   AU000000AHY8

ASALEO CARE LTD

(AHY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/11
0.945 AUD   +1.07%
03:07aASALEO CARE : LIBRA selected by Victorian Government for its public schools initiative
PU
09/09ASALEO CARE : Change in substantial holding
PU
08/20ASALEO CARE : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asaleo Care : LIBRA selected by Victorian Government for its public schools initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:07am EDT

11 Sep 2019

Asaleo Care today announced it has been selected by the Victorian Government's Department of Education and Training as the exclusive supplier to the State's initiative to provide universal access to sanitary pads and tampons free of charge to public school students across Victoria.

The Company will provide the mix of LIBRA pads and tampons through dispensers installed in more than 1,500 public schools. Dispensers will be regularly replenished and maintained by Asaleo Care.

'We're pleased to partner with the Victorian Government for this important Australia-first initiative,' said Sid Takla, CEO and Managing Director of Asaleo Care.

'As a leader in feminine care and the only manufacturer in Australia for over 40 years, LIBRA has supported young girls and women with vital education and the highest quality, innovative products that adhere to Australian standards,' he said.

New research conducted on behalf of Asaleo Care in 2019 revealed that 3 in 4 women in Australia believe there is still a stigma attached to periods with 80% of women admitting to hiding their period - at home, at work and at school. For young girls, their shame of menstruation is so bad that almost 70% per cent would rather fail a subject at class than have their peers know they are on their period, with almost 20% saying they would rather be bullied than have their peers know.

Caitlin Patterson, Executive General Manager, Retail said: 'Libra has challenged the taboo around periods for many decades, with our latest Blood Normal campaign addressing the issue head on. We're delighted to support this important Victorian government initiative to tackle period stigma and help remove barriers to getting the best education possible.'

The Government contract is to commence in Term 3 of the 2019 Victorian school year and run for a 4-year period until 2023.

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 07:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASALEO CARE LTD
03:07aASALEO CARE : LIBRA selected by Victorian Government for its public schools init..
PU
09/09ASALEO CARE : Change in substantial holding
PU
08/20ASALEO CARE : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/20ASALEO CARE : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/19ASALEO CARE : 1H19 Results - Presentation
PU
08/19ASALEO CARE : Aslaeo Care Appendix 4D for the half year ended 30 June 2019
PU
08/19ASALEO CARE : 1H19 Results - Media Release
PU
08/11ASALEO CARE : Webcast of 2019 Half Year Results
PU
05/19ASALEO CARE : Admendment - Becoming a substantial holder
PU
05/17ASALEO CARE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 414 M
EBIT 2019 55,5 M
Net income 2019 28,0 M
Debt 2019 131 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 508 M
Chart ASALEO CARE LTD
Duration : Period :
Asaleo Care Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASALEO CARE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,01  AUD
Last Close Price 0,94  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sid Takla Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Mats Berencreutz Non-Executive Director
Sue M. Morphet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASALEO CARE LTD2.19%348
KIMBERLY-CLARK16.97%45 872
ESSITY AB (PUBL)35.55%20 781
UNICHARM CORP-5.02%18 344
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-6.29%8 043
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED14.19%2 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group