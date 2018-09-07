Log in
News Summary

Asaleo Care : S&P DJI Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance

09/07/2018 | 12:07am CEST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX indices, effective at the open of trading on September 24, 2018. At this rebalance, the S&P/ASX 300 index hierarchy and the S&P/ASX All Australian indices were reviewed.

S&P/ASX 20 Index - No change.

S&P/ASX 50 Index - No Change.

S&P/ASX 100 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018

Action

Code

Company

Addition

RWC

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited

Removal

PPT

Perpetual Limited

S&P/ASX 200 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018

Action

Code

Company

Addition

BIN

Bingo Industries Limited

Addition

ELD

Elders Limited

Removal

GMA

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited

Removal

GXL

Greencross Limited

S&P/ASX 300 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018

Action

Code

Company

Addition

AMI

Aurelia Metals Limited

Addition

CUV

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited

Addition

IGL

Ive Group Limited

Addition

JMS

Jupiter Mines Limited

Addition

KGN

Kogan.Com Ltd

Addition

MNY

Money3 Corporation Limited

Addition

MP1

Megaport Limited

Addition

NEA

Nearmap Ltd

Addition

OMH

OM Holdings Limited

Addition

PNI

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited

Addition

PNV

Polynovo Limited

Addition

PPS

Praemium Limited

Addition

SEA

Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Addition

WGN

Wagners Holding Company Limited

Removal

AGI

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited

Removal

BDR

Beadell Resources Limited

Removal

IPD

ImpediMed Limited

Removal

ISD

Isentia Group Limited

Removal

ISU

iSelect Limited

Removal

MNS

Magnis Resources Limited

Removal

MOC

Mortgage Choice Limited

Removal

RFG

Retail Food Group Limited

Removal

SKT

Sky Network Television Limited

S&P/ASX All Australian 50 - No change.

S&P/ASX All Australian 200 Index - Effective at the Open on September 24, 2018

Action

Code

Company

Addition

EHL

Emeco Holdings Limited

Addition

HUB

HUB24 Limited

Removal

AHY

Asaleo Care Limited

Removal

GMA

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited

Any changes to constituent data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:06:06 UTC
