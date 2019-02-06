Asaleo Care : Webcast of 2018 Full Year Results

ASX Release

7 February 2019

Webcast of 2018 Full Year Results

Asaleo Care Ltd will release its 2018 Full Year Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018 on Wednesday 20 February 2019.

A webcast presentation of the results will be provided by Sid Takla (CEO) and Lyndal York (CFO) at 10 am AEDT on Wednesday 20.

The live presentation can be viewed on the internet through the following link:

https://streamcast.com.au/asaleo/FY18/

