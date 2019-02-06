Log in
ASALEO CARE LTD (AHY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/06
1.01 AUD   -0.98%
05:40pASALEO CARE : Webcast of 2018 Full Year Results
PU
01/11ASALEO CARE : Change in substantial holding
PU
2018ASALEO CARE : ASX Release
PU
Asaleo Care : Webcast of 2018 Full Year Results

02/06/2019 | 05:40pm EST

ASX Release

7 February 2019

Webcast of 2018 Full Year Results

Asaleo Care Ltd will release its 2018 Full Year Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018 on Wednesday 20 February 2019.

A webcast presentation of the results will be provided by Sid Takla (CEO) and Lyndal York (CFO) at 10 am AEDT on Wednesday 20.

The live presentation can be viewed on the internet through the following link:

https://streamcast.com.au/asaleo/FY18/

- ENDS -

INVESTORS:

MEDIA:

Linda Young, Executive Assistant

Sandi Harwood, Corporate Communications Manager

P: +61 3 9258 0601

M: +61 411 027 006

E: linda.young@asaleocare.com

P: +61 3 9258 0634

E: sandi.harwood@asaleocare.com

For more information about Asaleo Care: www.asaleocare.com

Asaleo Care Limited

Ailsa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128

ABN 61 154 461 300 www.asaleocare.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:39:02 UTC
