Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Asaleo Care Ltd    AHY   AU000000AHY8

ASALEO CARE LTD

(AHY)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
0.91 AUD   -1.09%
08:31pASALEO CARE : Webcast of 2019 Half Year Results
PU
05/19ASALEO CARE : Admendment - Becoming a substantial holder
PU
05/17ASALEO CARE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asaleo Care : Webcast of 2019 Half Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

ASX Release

12 August 2019

Webcast of 2019 Half Year Results

Asaleo Care Ltd will release its 2019 Half Year Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 on Tuesday 20 August 2019.

A webcast presentation of the results will be provided by Sid Takla (CEO) and Campbell Richards (CFO) at 10 am AEST on Tuesday 20 August 2019.

The live presentation can be viewed on the internet through the following link:

http://streamcast.com.au/asaleo/HY19/

- ENDS -

INVESTORS:

MEDIA:

Linda Young, EA

Sandi Harwood, Corporate Communications Manager

P: +61 3 9258 0601

M: +61 411 027 006

E: linda.young@asaleocare.com

P: +61 3 9258 0634

  1. sandi.harwood@asaleocare.com
    For more information about Asaleo Care: www.asaleocare.com

Asaleo Care Limited

Ailsa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128

ABN 61 154 461 300

www.asaleocare.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 00:30:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASALEO CARE LTD
08:31pASALEO CARE : Webcast of 2019 Half Year Results
PU
05/19ASALEO CARE : Admendment - Becoming a substantial holder
PU
05/17ASALEO CARE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
04/30ASALEO CARE : Results of 2019 AGM - 30 April 2019
PU
04/29ASALEO CARE : 2019 Annual General Meeting Addresses and Presentation Slide
PU
04/16ASALEO CARE : Becoming a substantial holder from CBA
PU
04/10ASALEO CARE : Appoints Chief Financial Officer
PU
04/02ASALEO CARE : targets 100 per cent recyclability of its packaging by 2025
PU
03/31ASALEO CARE : Completion of sale of Australian Consumer Tissue Business
PU
03/28ASALEO CARE : Annual Report 2018
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 399 M
EBIT 2019 54,2 M
Net income 2019 33,0 M
Debt 2019 119 M
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 494 M
Chart ASALEO CARE LTD
Duration : Period :
Asaleo Care Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASALEO CARE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,97  AUD
Last Close Price 0,91  AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sid Takla Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Harry Boon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Mats Berencreutz Non-Executive Director
Sue M. Morphet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASALEO CARE LTD0.55%336
KIMBERLY-CLARK21.59%47 627
ESSITY AB (PUBL)31.42%20 928
UNICHARM CORP-8.69%17 594
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-4.08%8 206
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED18.53%2 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group