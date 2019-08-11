Asaleo Care : Webcast of 2019 Half Year Results

ASX Release
12 August 2019
Webcast of 2019 Half Year Results
Asaleo Care Ltd will release its 2019 Half Year Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 on Tuesday 20 August 2019.
A webcast presentation of the results will be provided by Sid Takla (CEO) and Campbell Richards (CFO) at 10 am AEST on Tuesday 20 August 2019.
The live presentation can be viewed on the internet through the following link:
http://streamcast.com.au/asaleo/HY19/
INVESTORS:
MEDIA:
Linda Young, EA
Sandi Harwood, Corporate Communications Manager
P: +61 3 9258 0601
M: +61 411 027 006
E: linda.young@asaleocare.com
P: +61 3 9258 0634
sandi.harwood@asaleocare.com
For more information about Asaleo Care: www.asaleocare.com
Asaleo Care Limited
Ailsa Street, PO Box 117 Box Hill Victoria, 3128
ABN 61 154 461 300
www.asaleocare.com
