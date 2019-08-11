Asaleo Care : Webcast of 2019 Half Year Results

ASX Release

12 August 2019

Webcast of 2019 Half Year Results

Asaleo Care Ltd will release its 2019 Half Year Results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 on Tuesday 20 August 2019.

A webcast presentation of the results will be provided by Sid Takla (CEO) and Campbell Richards (CFO) at 10 am AEST on Tuesday 20 August 2019.

The live presentation can be viewed on the internet through the following link:

http://streamcast.com.au/asaleo/HY19/

