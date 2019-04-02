Log in
ASALEO CARE LTD

Asaleo Care : targets 100 per cent recyclability of its packaging by 2025

04/02/2019 | 11:42pm EDT

03 Apr 2019

Asaleo Care announced its commitment to make its packaging material 100 per cent recyclable by 2025.

The Company has taken this important step to advance its sustainable packaging position and further support a more sustainable society.

Said Jane Mansfield, QES (Quality, Environment & Sustainability) Manager, Australasia: 'Packaging plays a key role in product safety and shelf life by reducing product waste. We rely on packaging to maintain the high quality of our products delivered to our customers and consumers.

'At the same time, packaging should be more sustainable. It's important to rethink the way we make, use, and reuse packaging materials and shift to a circular economy,' she said.

Recent changes with the recycling industry globally have finally put recycling waste high on the agenda for most countries as well as within our own Company.

In working towards meeting its commitment, Asaleo Care considers the sustainability of its products over the entire life cycle, particularly the ability to recycle packaging materials.

A signatory to the Australian Packaging Covenant (APC) for nearly a decade, the Company has revised its Sustainable Packaging Policy to reflect current thought leadership on sustainable packaging. Through the Policy, the Company follows four key principles:

  • Excessive packaging is avoided or reduced

  • Packaging is recyclable

  • Materials with improved sustainability are selected

  • Compostable plastic is avoided where it could present a significant contamination risk to material recycling systems

The Company has partnered with leading recycling initiatives in Australia and New Zealand including REDCycle, where consumers can recycle all soft-plastic packaging at a REDCycle location in major Australian supermarkets, Love NZ Soft Plastics Recycling and Tread Lightly, a program that educates school children about soft plastics and establishes recovery systems in schools.

-ENDS-

About Asaleo Care (ASX: AHY)

Asaleo Care is a leading personal care and hygiene company that manufactures, markets, distributes and sells Personal Care and Tissue products. Asaleo Care's portfolio of market-leading brands includes Libra, Purex, Sorbent, Handee Ultra, Treasures, TENA, Tork, Deeko, Viti and Orchid. The Company has 13 manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. For more information visit www.asaleocare.com

Contact:

Sandi Harwood, Corporate Communications Manager

M: +61 411 027 006

E: sandi.harwood@asaleocare.com

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 03:41:02 UTC
