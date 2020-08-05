Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Asante Incorporated    6073   JP3117350003

ASANTE INCORPORATED

(6073)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asante Incorporated : Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 - Supplementary Material

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

Financial Results for the First Quarter

Ended June 30, 2020

- Supplementary material

August 5, 2020

< Contents >

Results for Profit and Loss (YoY)

P 2

Factors for Changes in Operating Income (YoY)

P 3

Asante Incorporated

  • TSE First Section Securities Code 6073

Notes on Future Forecasts This document is only to provide information to investors, and is not for the purpose of soliciting purchases or sales. References to future forecasts in this document are based on goals and predictions, and are not certain or guaranteed. When using this document, please be aware that the future results of the Company may differ from the current forecasts made by the Company. Also, for references to the industry, etc., data thought to be trustworthy is used, but the Company provides no guarantees as to its accuracy or completeness. No matter what purpose investors use this document for, it is provided with the understanding that they will use it based on their own judgment and responsibility, and the Company shall bear no responsibility for its use.

Asante Inc.

Results for Profit and Loss (YoY)

  • Net sales decreased by 791 million yen
  • Operating income decreased by 417 million yen
  • Net income decreased by 264 million yen

FY3/20 1Q

FY3/21 1Q

YoY

(Unit: Million yen)

Results

Results

Change

Change in

Ratio

Net Sales

4,297

3,505

-791

-18.4%

Gross Profit

3,152

2,521

-631

-20.0%

Gross profit ratio

73.4

71.9

-1.5pt

Operating Income

871

453

-417

-47.9%

Operating income ratio

20.3

12.9

-7.3pt

Ordinary Income

867

484

-383

-44.2%

Ordinary income ratio

20.2

13.8

-6.4pt

Net Income

585

321

-264

-45.1%

Net income ratio

13.6

9.2

-4.5pt

EPS (yen)

47.45

26.05

-21.40

-45.1%

- 2 -

Asante Inc.

Factors for Changes in Operating Income (YoY)

(Unit: Million yen)

FY3/20 1Q

FY3/21 1Q

YoY

Change in

Main factors for

Ratio

changes

Net Sales

4,297

3,505

-791

-18.4%

Cost of Sales

1,144

984

-159

-13.9%

Material Costs

487

394

-93

-19.2%

Decrease in net sales

Labor Costs

404

373

-30

-7.6%

Other Cost of Sales

252

217

-35

-13.9%

Gross Profit

3,152

2,521

-631

-20.0%

SG&A Expenses

2,281

2,067

-213

-9.4%

Personnel Expenses

1,334

1,238

-96

-7.2%

Recruiting Expenses

65

44

-21

-33.3%

Sales Promotional Expenses

321

249

-71

-22.4%

Other SG&A Expenses

559

535

-23

-4.2%

Operating Income

871

453

-417

-47.9%

  • Sales Promotional ExpensesAdvertising expenses related to promotional activities
    - 3 -

Asante Inc.

Disclaimer

Asante Incorporated published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASANTE INCORPORATED
02:07aASANTE INCORPORATED : Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
PU
02:07aASANTE INCORPORATED : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended Ju..
PU
08/04AGYA KOO NIMO - A GOLDEN TONGUE COME : Six Strings and a Note
AQ
07/22ASANTE GOLD : Appoints Non-Executive Director, Private Placement and Incentive S..
AQ
07/03ASANTE GOLD : Corporation - Kubi 3D Model Extends Gold Mineralizing System
AQ
05/07ASANTE INCORPORATED : Asantehene Marks 70th Birthday Anniversary
AQ
04/07ASANTE GOLD : Exploration Update, Stock Option Issued
AQ
03/16ASANTE GOLD : Closes Private Placement
AQ
03/05ASANTE INCORPORATED : Nana Akwasi Agyemang - the Asante Cultural Icon
AQ
02/24ASANTE GOLD : Corporation - Webinar Announced to Update Kubi Gold Project Field ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 432 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2020 1 580 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2020 8 351 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 081 M 161 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 962
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart ASANTE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Asante Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASANTE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sei Miyauchi President, Representative Director & GM-Sales
Masami Iishiba Managing Director & GM-Administration
Atsushi Nishiyama Director & General Manager-Compliance
Katsumi Uchida Independent Outside Director
Shigeharu Dogakinai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASANTE INCORPORATED-31.92%161
VINCI SA-23.45%49 862
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.54%30 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.03%18 538
FERROVIAL-20.28%18 178
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.88%17 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group