Asante Incorporated : Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 - Supplementary Material
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT
Financial Results for the First Quarter
Ended June 30, 2020
- Supplementary material
August 5, 2020
< Contents >
Results for Profit and Loss (YoY)
P 2
Factors for Changes in Operating Income (YoY)
P 3
Asante Incorporated
TSE First Section Securities Code 6073】
Asante Inc.
Results for Profit and Loss (YoY)
Net sales decreased by 791 million yen
Operating income decreased by 417 million yen
Net income decreased by 264 million yen
FY3/20 1Q
FY3/21 1Q
YoY
(Unit: Million yen)
Results
Results
Change
Change in
Ratio
Net Sales
4,297
3,505
-791
-18.4%
Gross Profit
3,152
2,521
-631
-20.0%
Gross profit ratio
73.4％
71.9％
-1.5pt
－
Operating Income
871
453
-417
-47.9%
Operating income ratio
20.3％
12.9％
-7.3pt
－
Ordinary Income
867
484
-383
-44.2%
Ordinary income ratio
20.2％
13.8％
-6.4pt
－
Net Income
585
321
-264
-45.1%
Net income ratio
13.6％
9.2％
-4.5pt
－
EPS (yen)
47.45
26.05
-21.40
-45.1%
Factors for Changes in Operating Income (YoY)
(Unit: Million yen)
FY3/20 1Q
FY3/21 1Q
YoY
Change in
Main factors for
Ratio
changes
Net Sales
4,297
3,505
-791
-18.4%
Cost of Sales
1,144
984
-159
-13.9%
Material Costs
487
394
-93
-19.2%
Decrease in net sales
Labor Costs
404
373
-30
-7.6%
Other Cost of Sales
252
217
-35
-13.9%
Gross Profit
3,152
2,521
-631
-20.0%
SG&A Expenses
2,281
2,067
-213
-9.4%
Personnel Expenses
1,334
1,238
-96
-7.2%
Recruiting Expenses
65
44
-21
-33.3%
Sales Promotional Expenses
321
249
-71
-22.4%
Other SG&A Expenses
559
535
-23
-4.2%
Operating Income
871
453
-417
-47.9%
Sales Promotional Expenses：Advertising expenses related to promotional activities - 3 -
