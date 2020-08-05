Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Asante Incorporated    6073   JP3117350003

ASANTE INCORPORATED

(6073)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asante Incorporated : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

[Japan GAAP] (Non-consolidated)

Company

Asante, Inc.

Stock Code

6073 URL: https://www.asante.co.jp/

Representative

Sei Miyauchi, Chief Executive Officer

Contact

Yoshiyuki Nakao,

Director, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: August 5, 2020

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None

August 5, 2020

Listed on the TSE

T E L: +81-3-3226-5511

Rounded down to million yen

1. Business results for the three months ended June 2020 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)

(1) Results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended Jun.2020

3,505

-18.4

453

-47.9

484

-44.2

321

-45.1

Three months ended Jun.2019

4,297

0.2

871

-0.4

867

-0.3

585

0.0

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Three months ended Jun.2020

26.05

Yen

-

Yen

Three months ended Jun.2019

47.45

-

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Jun. 2020

16,867

13,368

79.3

1,083.24

As of Mar. 2020

16,569

13,417

81.0

1,087.20

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of June 2020: 13,368 million yen

As of March 2020: 13,417 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Mar. 2020

-

30.00

-

30.00

60.00

Year ending Mar. 2021

-

Year ending Mar. 2021 (forecast)

-

-

-

-

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 has not been determined yet.

3. Forecast of business results for the fiscal year ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

Business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2021 have not been determined since it is difficult to reasonably calculate the impacts of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections at this time.

The Company will disclose the forecasts promptly once it becomes possible to do so.

－ 1 －

Notes

(1) Applications of simplified accounting procedures and specific accounting procedures: None

(2) Changes in rules, procedures and indication methods of accounting procedures Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards Changes in accounting policies other than

Changes in accounting estimates

Restatement

(3) Shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of June 2020

12,341,900 shares

As of March 2020

12,341,900 shares

Treasury stock at the end of period

As of June 2020

295 shares

As of March 2020

295 shares

Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Three months ended June 2020

12,341,605 shares

Three months ended June 2019

12,341,647 shares

  • None
  • None
  • None
  • None
  • This quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
  • Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

－ 2 －

Disclaimer

Asante Incorporated published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASANTE INCORPORATED
02:07aASANTE INCORPORATED : Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
PU
02:07aASANTE INCORPORATED : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended Ju..
PU
08/04AGYA KOO NIMO - A GOLDEN TONGUE COME : Six Strings and a Note
AQ
07/22ASANTE GOLD : Appoints Non-Executive Director, Private Placement and Incentive S..
AQ
07/03ASANTE GOLD : Corporation - Kubi 3D Model Extends Gold Mineralizing System
AQ
05/07ASANTE INCORPORATED : Asantehene Marks 70th Birthday Anniversary
AQ
04/07ASANTE GOLD : Exploration Update, Stock Option Issued
AQ
03/16ASANTE GOLD : Closes Private Placement
AQ
03/05ASANTE INCORPORATED : Nana Akwasi Agyemang - the Asante Cultural Icon
AQ
02/24ASANTE GOLD : Corporation - Webinar Announced to Update Kubi Gold Project Field ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 432 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2020 1 580 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2020 8 351 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 081 M 161 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 962
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart ASANTE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Asante Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASANTE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sei Miyauchi President, Representative Director & GM-Sales
Masami Iishiba Managing Director & GM-Administration
Atsushi Nishiyama Director & General Manager-Compliance
Katsumi Uchida Independent Outside Director
Shigeharu Dogakinai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASANTE INCORPORATED-31.92%161
VINCI SA-23.45%49 862
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.54%30 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.03%18 538
FERROVIAL-20.28%18 178
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.88%17 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group