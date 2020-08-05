Asante Incorporated : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Director, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department
Expected date of filing of quarterly report: August 5, 2020
Expected starting date of dividend payment: -
Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: None
August 5, 2020
Listed on the TSE
T E L: +81-3-3226-5511
（Rounded down to million yen）
1. Business results for the three months ended June 2020 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)
(1) Results of operations
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended Jun.2020
3,505
-18.4
453
-47.9
484
-44.2
321
-45.1
Three months ended Jun.2019
4,297
0.2
871
-0.4
867
-0.3
585
0.0
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Three months ended Jun.2020
26.05
Yen
-
Yen
Three months ended Jun.2019
47.45
-
(2) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of Jun. 2020
16,867
13,368
79.3
1,083.24
As of Mar. 2020
16,569
13,417
81.0
1,087.20
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 2020: 13,368 million yen
As of March 2020: 13,417 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Mar. 2020
-
30.00
-
30.00
60.00
Year ending Mar. 2021
-
Year ending Mar. 2021 (forecast)
-
-
-
-
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 has not been determined yet.
3. Forecast of business results for the fiscal year ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
Business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2021 have not been determined since it is difficult to reasonably calculate the impacts of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections at this time.
The Company will disclose the forecasts promptly once it becomes possible to do so.
※Notes
(1) Applications of simplified accounting procedures and specific accounting procedures: None
(2) Changes in rules, procedures and indication methods of accounting procedures ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards ②Changes in accounting policies other than ①
③Changes in accounting estimates
④Restatement
(3) Shares outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
As of June 2020
12,341,900 shares
As of March 2020
12,341,900 shares
②Treasury stock at the end of period
As of June 2020
295 shares
As of March 2020
295 shares
③Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)
Three months ended June 2020
12,341,605 shares
Three months ended June 2019
12,341,647 shares
None
None
None
None
This quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
