Asante Incorporated : Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Summary of Business Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: August 5, 2020

1. Business results for the three months ended June 2020 (April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)

(1) Results of operations (% change from the previous corresponding period) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Three months ended Jun.2020 3,505 -18.4 453 -47.9 484 -44.2 321 -45.1 Three months ended Jun.2019 4,297 0.2 871 -0.4 867 -0.3 585 0.0 Net income Diluted net income per share per share Three months ended Jun.2020 26.05 Yen - Yen Three months ended Jun.2019 47.45 - (2) Financial position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity Net assets per share ratio Million yen Million yen % Yen As of Jun. 2020 16,867 13,368 79.3 1,083.24 As of Mar. 2020 16,569 13,417 81.0 1,087.20 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 2020: 13,368 million yen As of March 2020: 13,417 million yen 2. Dividends Annual dividend End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended Mar. 2020 - 30.00 - 30.00 60.00 Year ending Mar. 2021 - Year ending Mar. 2021 (forecast) - - - -

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

The dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2021 has not been determined yet.

3. Forecast of business results for the fiscal year ending March 2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

Business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2021 have not been determined since it is difficult to reasonably calculate the impacts of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections at this time.

The Company will disclose the forecasts promptly once it becomes possible to do so.