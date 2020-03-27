ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS BOD RECOMMENDS THE PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019

RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND IS THE HIGHEST IN THE COMPANY'S HISTORY

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading distributor of IT products in emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and producer of own brands - Prestigio, Canyon and Perenio,announced that its Board of Directors decided to recommend to the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the payment of a final dividend of USD 0.075 per share. This means a payment of another USD 4,162,500 out of the 2019 net profit after tax.

On December 19th, 2019, the Company paid to its shareholders an interim dividend of USD 0.06 per share, an amount of USD 3.330.000 from 2019 profit. If today's recommendation of the Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises is accepted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the total dividend from 2019 profit will amount to USD 0.135 per share, a total payment of USD 7,492,500 from 2019 out of the 2019 net profit after tax.

In 2019, ASBIS generated revenues of over USD 1.9 billion and a net profit of USD 15.2 million.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented: 'ASBIS shares its profits with shareholders almost every year. We believe that this is an appreciation of their commitment to the Company. 2019 was very profitable for ASBIS, therefore we recommended a final dividend payment of USD 0.075 per share, which together with the interim dividend paid in back December last year will total USD 0.135 per share. If this recommendation is approved, it will be the highest dividend paid by ASBIS to-date.'

Siarhei Kostevitch, added: 'The current year has started very well for us. Our advantage is great flexibility in taking prompt actions, which we have often proved in difficult situations. It is important for us that we operate in a very promising sector, because we are now living in an information era, where the demand for hardware and software is greater than ever before. However, we are monitoring of the situation on global markets daily and we will be communicating with the market and our shareholders as soon as we experience any developments.'

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko

8Sense Public Relations

Tel. +48 502 344 992

E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is one of the leading distributors of IT industry products in the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa, combining a wide range geographical operations with a wide portfolio of products distributed in the 'one-stop-shop' model.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is based in Cyprus and specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, IT components and peripherals, and a wide range of IT products and digital equipment. The Company was established in 1990 and currently selling to 60 countries worldwide.

The Group distributes products of many vendors, and manufactures and sells own brands products: Prestigio (smartphones, tablets, external storage,, GPS devices, car-DVRs, multi-boards etc.), Canyon (power banks, networking products and other peripheral devices), Perenio ('IoT') and Atlantech (servers, data storage, data center solutions).

ASBIS has subsidiaries in 26 countries, more than 1,800 employees and about 30,000 customers. In 2019, sales exceeded USD 1.9 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol 'ASB' (ASBIS).

For more information, also visit the Company's website at www.asbis.comorinvestor.asbis.com