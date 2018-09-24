ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS Expands Distribution with Western Digital by Adding SanDisk consumer products

ASBISc Enterprises PLC (WSE: ASB) announces expanding of agreement with Western Digital.

SanDisk consumer goods are now included into distribution portfolio of ASBISc Enterprises PLC in the following countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Tunisia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Since 1988, companies and consumers around the world have counted on SanDisk branded storage solutions in many areas from datacenter solutions to consumer electronics.

In May 2016 SanDisk became a part of Western Digital Corporation. Thanks to the expanding of Distribution agreement between ASBIS and Western Digital users in many countries may appreciate all the advantages of SanDisk innovative solutions presented in ASBIS product portfolio: solid state drivers, mobile storage cards and readers, USB flash drives, MP3-players.

About ASBISc Enterprises PLC

ASBISc Enterprises PLC (WSE: ASB) has offices in 24 countries with headquarters in Cyprus, and specializes in the distribution of Information and Communications Technology products and solutions from global suppliers including Apple, AMD, Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, Infortrend, Intel, Lenovo, Mellanox, Microsoft, Netgear, Promise, Qlogic, Samsung, Seagate, Supermicro, Toshiba Western Digital and others.

The company has its own subsidiaries all over the EMEA region, more than 1,300 employees and 30,000 active customers in over 60 countries around the globe.

For more information, please visit the company's website atwww.asbis.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is an industry-leading provider of storage technologies and solutions that enable people to create, leverage, experience and preserve data. The company addresses ever-changing market needs by providing a full portfolio of compelling, high-quality storage solutions with customer-focused innovation, high efficiency, flexibility and speed. The company's products are marketed under the G-Technology, Ultrastar, SanDisk, Tegile, Upthere and WD brands to OEMs, distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure providers and consumers.

For more information, please visit www.hgst.com, www.wd.com, andwww.sandisk.com.