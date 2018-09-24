Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ASBISc Enterprises Plc    ASBEN   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC (ASBEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS Expands Distribution with Western Digital by Adding SanDisk consumer products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:04am CEST

ASBISc Enterprises PLC (WSE: ASB) announces expanding of agreement with Western Digital.

SanDisk consumer goods are now included into distribution portfolio of ASBISc Enterprises PLC in the following countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Tunisia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Since 1988, companies and consumers around the world have counted on SanDisk branded storage solutions in many areas from datacenter solutions to consumer electronics.

In May 2016 SanDisk became a part of Western Digital Corporation. Thanks to the expanding of Distribution agreement between ASBIS and Western Digital users in many countries may appreciate all the advantages of SanDisk innovative solutions presented in ASBIS product portfolio: solid state drivers, mobile storage cards and readers, USB flash drives, MP3-players.

About ASBISc Enterprises PLC

ASBISc Enterprises PLC (WSE: ASB) has offices in 24 countries with headquarters in Cyprus, and specializes in the distribution of Information and Communications Technology products and solutions from global suppliers including Apple, AMD, Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, Infortrend, Intel, Lenovo, Mellanox, Microsoft, Netgear, Promise, Qlogic, Samsung, Seagate, Supermicro, Toshiba Western Digital and others.

The company has its own subsidiaries all over the EMEA region, more than 1,300 employees and 30,000 active customers in over 60 countries around the globe.

For more information, please visit the company's website atwww.asbis.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is an industry-leading provider of storage technologies and solutions that enable people to create, leverage, experience and preserve data. The company addresses ever-changing market needs by providing a full portfolio of compelling, high-quality storage solutions with customer-focused innovation, high efficiency, flexibility and speed. The company's products are marketed under the G-Technology, Ultrastar, SanDisk, Tegile, Upthere and WD brands to OEMs, distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure providers and consumers.

For more information, please visit www.hgst.com, www.wd.com, andwww.sandisk.com.

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 09:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
11:04aASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS Expands Distribution with Western Digital by Adding S..
PU
09/21ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Asbis in a very good shape ready for a challenging iv quart..
PU
08/21ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Good beginning of the second half of the year for ASBIS
PU
08/08ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS nearly triples net profit in 1H 2018
PU
07/25ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Double-digit growth of ASBIS revenues in the first half of ..
PU
06/27ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS becomes the official distributor of Compulocks Brands..
PU
06/21ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Continuation of the double-digit growth of revenue in may
PU
05/22ASBISC ENTERPRISES : April another month of double-digit growth of ASBIS revenue..
PU
05/21ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS won two INTEL awards during INTEL Partner Connect Con..
PU
05/16ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 520 M
EBIT 2018 7,18 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 18,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 41,3 M
Chart ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yury Ulasovich Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Executive Director, Director-Risk & IR
Christakis Panayiotou Pavlou Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC-15.05%41
HP INC22.94%40 874
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE18.52%24 827
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC17.78%14 188
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED20.99%8 212
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL33.74%7 947
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.