ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASBEN)
ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS back in growth mode, recorded in October 16% increase of sales year to year

11/21/2019

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading distributor of IT products on emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and producer of brands: Prestigio, Canyon, Perenio and Atlantech, according to preliminary estimations, in October 2019 had consolidated revenues at the level of approx. USD 197 million, as compared to USD 170 million in October 2018, which is an increase by approx. 16%.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented: 'October was an outstanding month for our revenues. We have worked out a 16% growth, and we have capitalized on the higher demand in our markets for all ranges of products we offer. Focusing more on profitability is our strategic goal, however, we are very pleased to see our revenues grow once again. The busiest pre-Christmas period in our industry is underway, for which we are very well prepared. We have the ability to handle the increased business and this allow us to be very optimistic about this year and its results'.

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko

8Sense Public Relations
Tel. +48 502 344 992
E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is one of the leading distributors of IT industry products in the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa, combining a wide range geographical operations with a wide portfolio of products distributed in the 'one-stop-shop' model.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is based in Cyprus and specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, IT components and peripherals, and a wide range of IT products and digital equipment. The Company was established in 1990 and currently selling to 60 countries worldwide.

The Group distributes products of many vendors, and manufactures and sells own brands products: Prestigio (smartphones, tablets, external storage,, GPS devices, car-DVRs, multi-boards etc.), Canyon (power banks, networking products and other peripheral devices), Perenio ('IoT') and Atlantech (servers, data storage, data center solutions).

ASBIS has subsidiaries in 26 countries, more than 1,700 employees and about 30,000 customers. In 2018, sales reached almost USD 2.1 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol 'ASB' (ASBIS).

For more information, also visit the Company's website at www.asbis.comorinvestor.asbis.com

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:25:04 UTC
