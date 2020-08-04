ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS launches Prestigio ePrice Labels and implements the first pilot project at a market leader in the Baltic countries

The first pilot project of implementing this solution took place in Lithuania, at one of the leading operators of convenience stores and petrol stations in the Baltic countries (nearly 250 points). The company is also widely known around the world, has about 16,000 convenience stores and petrol stations.

The pilot project has already passed the stage of customer testing and efficiency has been proved. It opens wide perspectives to continue implementing the Prestigio ePrice Labels solution in other locations.

Prestigio ePrice Labels - is a solution that allows you to easily and quickly change prices, thanks to which the introduction of new goods to the store, launching a promotion, or adding additional information about goods, such as product description, QR codes and many others, can be done remotely and with just a few clicks.

ASBIS has successfully completed the first pilot project for the implementation of this product in Lithuania, at one of the market leaders of gas stations. The implementation of the product in Lithuania met local legal requirements, according to which it is obligatory to indicate the date and time of production on price tags for certain types of products. The implementation was carried out using integration methods from ESL software, which ensured full data security and confidentiality of information. One of the main advantages of the solution is the ability to remotely manage labels, including via tablets. The entire implementation process took 2 weeks and was carried out remotely.

With Prestigio ePrice Labels, the ASBIS client will achieve the following strategic goals:

increasing the speed of internal and external work processes;

increase in profits as a result of increased turnover;

optimization of operating costs;

reducing staff errors and increasing its efficiency;

improving the quality of customer service.

The complete Prestigio solution included 4.2-inch electronic price tags, base stations and specialized Prestigio ESL software for device management.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented: 'ASBIS develops in many directions, including the services for business. Prestigio ePrice Labels is one of our new business solutions aiming at stores, retail chains and gas stations. It is a comprehensive solution that allows to manage price changes quickly and remotely. Therefore, it can greatly support retail chains in running fast, even hourly changing promotions. We carried out the first implementation of our solution at one of the leaders in its sector in the Baltic countries completely remotely in just two weeks. Therefore, it is a product not only dedicated to trade, but also meets the current restrictive pro-health requirements related to social distancing.

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc



ASBISc Enterprises Plc is one of the leading distributors of IT industry products in the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa, combining a wide range geographical operations with a wide portfolio of products distributed in the 'one-stop-shop' model.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is based in Cyprus and specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, IT components and peripherals, and a wide range of IT products and digital equipment. The Company was established in 1990 and currently selling to 56 countries worldwide.

The Group distributes products of many vendors, and manufactures and sells own brands products: Prestigio (smartphones, tablets, external storage,, GPS devices, car-DVRs, multi-boards etc.), Canyon (power banks, networking products and other peripheral devices), Perenio ('IoT').

ASBIS has subsidiaries in 27 countries, close to 1,800 employees and about 20,000 customers. In 2019, sales exceeded USD 1.9 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol 'ASB' (ASBIS).

For more information, also visit the Company's website at www.asbis.comorinvestor.asbis.com