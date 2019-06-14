Log in
ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS organized the largest industry event in Slovakia - TechFest 2019

06/14/2019 | 03:34am EDT

TechFest 2019 is a festival of inspirational solutions and good ideas from world technology leaders. It brought together 'the best of the best' in IT industry.

Every year it hosts over 700 IT industry guests from all over Slovakia. It is primarily intended for technology and security experts, presales and sales managers and management of technology companies and integrators.

This time IT leaders came together to create, inspire and share knowledge regarding different themes including data, security and smart life.

More info at www.techfest.sk

About ASBIS

ASBISc Enterprises PLC (WSE: ASB) is based in 24 countries with a headquarter in Cyprus and specializes in the distribution of Information and Communications Technology products and solutions from global suppliers including Apple, AMD, Acer, Dell, Intel, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, Seagate, Toshiba, WD. The company has its own subsidiaries all over the EMEA region, more than 1,300 employees and 30,000 active customers in over 60 countries around the globe. For more information, visit the company's website atwww.asbis.com

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 07:33:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
