ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS will pay the interim dividend from the company's profit for 2019 honoring company's shareholders

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading distributor of IT products on emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and producer of brands: Prestigio, Canyon, Perenio and Atlantech, on 28 November 2019 has decided to pay the interim dividend from the Company's profit for 2019 with the total amount of USD 3,330,000.00. All 55,500,000 of Company's shares are eligible for the interim dividend, which represents a USD 0.06 per share payout.

The record date for the shareholders to receive dividend was set on 9 December 2019 and the payment date on 19 December 2019.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented: 'As we have already informed the market, we are very satisfied with the levels of sales and profits that ASBIS generates this year. We are a company that regularly pays dividends to its shareholders, therefore, just like last year, we decided to pay in interim dividend which indicates our willingness to share with our shareholders our success, in a form of dividend. After closing the entire 2019, we will decide on any final value of the dividend for this year'.

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko

8Sense Public Relations

Tel. +48 502 344 992

E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is one of the leading distributors of IT industry products in the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa, combining a wide range geographical operations with a wide portfolio of products distributed in the 'one-stop-shop' model.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is based in Cyprus and specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, IT components and peripherals, and a wide range of IT products and digital equipment. The Company was established in 1990 and currently selling to 60 countries worldwide.

The Group distributes products of many vendors, and manufactures and sells own brands products: Prestigio (smartphones, tablets, external storage,, GPS devices, car-DVRs, multi-boards etc.), Canyon (power banks, networking products and other peripheral devices), Perenio ('IoT') and Atlantech (servers, data storage, data center solutions).

ASBIS has subsidiaries in 26 countries, more than 1,700 employees and about 30,000 customers. In 2018, sales reached almost USD 2.1 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol 'ASB' (ASBIS).

For more information, also visit the Company's website at www.asbis.comorinvestor.asbis.com