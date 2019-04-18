ASBISc Enterprises : Current report No 10/2019 / Raport bieżący nr 10/2019

Legal Basis: Art. 56 item 1 section 2 Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information.

Message:

The Board of Directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc ('the Company') hereby announces that Mr Tasos.A.Panteli has been appointed to the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director effective from April 18th, 2019.

Mr Tasos started his professional career at Nicos Chr. Anastasiades & Partners (Advocates - Legal Consultants), holding the position of Advocate in 2001. Since 2005, Mr Tasos has been working at Andreas M. Sofocleous & Co LLC (Advocates - Legal Consultants) as Advocate ( Advocate - Partner since 2010).

He received a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the Queen Mary and Westfield College (1999), a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Skills from the City University London, Inns of Court School of Law (2000). In the same year, he completed the Bar Vocational Course at the City University London, Inns of Court School of Law and was Called to the Bar. In 2001 he received a Master of Laws (LLM) from the King's College London. In 2002 he was admitted to the Cyprus Bar Association.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company (CHC) Ltd, a member of the Cyprus Bar Association and a member of the Honourable Society of Lincoln's Inn (Barrister at Law).

According to the submitted statement, Mr Tasos.A.Panteli does not run any other business competitive to the Company; he is not involved in any activities of a competitive company as a partner of a civil partnership, limited partnership or as a board member of a joint-stock company, and is not engaged in any competitive legal entity as its board member.

According to the submitted statement, his name does not appear in the Insolvent Debtors Register.

Data sporządzenia: 2019-04-18

Temat: Powołanie Dyrektora Niewykonawczego.

Podstawa prawna: Art. 56 ust. 1 pkt 2 Ustawy o ofercie - informacje bieżące i okresowe.

Treść raportu:

Rada Dyrektorów ASBISc Enterprises Plc ('Spółka') niniejszym informuje, że Pan Tasos.A.Panteli został powołany do Rady Dyrektorów jako Dyrektor Niewykonawczy począwszy od dnia 18 kwietnia 2019 r.

Pan Tasos rozpoczął swoją karierę zawodową w 2001 roku pracując dla Nicos Chr. Anastasiades & Partners (Advocates - Legal Consultants) jako Adwokat. Od 2005 roku pracuje dla Andreas M. Sofocleous & Co LLC (Advocates - Legal Consultants) jako Adwokat ( od 2010 roku jako Adwokat - Partner).

W 1999 roku uzyskał tytuł Licencjata Prawa na Uniwersytecie Queen Mary and Westfield, a w 2000 roku otrzymał dyplom ukończenia studiów podyplomowych w zakresie prawa na Uniwersytecie Miejskim miasta Londyn, Inns of Court School of Law. W tym samym roku ukończył kurs adwokacki na Uniwersytecie Miejskim miasta Londyn, Inns of Court School of Law i został wpisany na listę adwokatów. W 2001 roku uzyskał tytuł magistra prawa na Uniwersytecie King's College London. W 2002 roku został przyjęty do Cypryjskiej Izby Adwokackiej.

Jest członkiem zarządu cypryjskiej Spółki Hydrocarbons (CHC) Ltd, członkiem Cypryjskiej Izby Adwokackiej oraz członkiem Honorowego Towarzystwa Lincolna Inn.

Zgodnie ze złożonym oświadczeniem Pan Tasos.A.Panteli nie prowadzi działalności konkurencyjnej wobec Spółki, jak również nie uczestniczy w spółce konkurencyjnej jako wspólnik spółki cywilnej, spółki osobowej lub jako członek organu konkurencyjnej spółki kapitałowej lub członek organu jakiejkolwiek konkurencyjnej osoby prawnej.

Nie jest również wpisany do Rejestru Dłużników Niewypłacalnych.