ASBISc Enterprises : Good March and the entire first quarter for ASBIS without coronavirus influence

04/22/2020 | 03:03am EDT

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading distributor of IT products on emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and producer of brands: Prestigio, Canyon and Perenio, according to the preliminary estimations, in March 2020 had consolidated revenues at the level of approx. USD 150 million, compared to USD 147 million in March 2019, representing an increase of approx. 2%.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented: 'We are happy with the results achieved in March. In our opinion the entire first quarter of this year was very good for ASBIS in terms of revenues. Thanks to our wide geographical presence, our operations were not affected in our Eastern major markets. For this reason, we do not expect any pandemic impact on our financial results in the first quarter of 2020. We have already started the second quarter of this year, which traditionally is the period with the lowest contribution in our sales. We expect this trend to continue.

Siarhei Kostevitch added: 'We carefully observe the current market situation and analyse it thoroughly every day. In April, we noticed a slowdown in sales, but its impact on our business will depend on the period of the lockdown in individual countries and the evolution of consumer behaviour. In some countries of our activity, governments have already announced a relaxation of restrictive measures, and economies have begun to open slowly but steadily. We anticipate that the technology industry will be one of the sectors that will be less affected by the crisis due to high demand for systems related to creating, sending and sharing information.'

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko

8Sense Public Relations

Tel. +48 502 344 992

E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is one of the leading distributors of IT industry products in the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa, combining a wide range geographical operations with a wide portfolio of products distributed in the 'one-stop-shop' model.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is based in Cyprus and specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, IT components and peripherals, and a wide range of IT products and digital equipment. The Company was established in 1990 and currently selling to 60 countries worldwide.

The Group distributes products of many vendors, and manufactures and sells own brands products: Prestigio (smartphones, tablets, external storage,, GPS devices, car-DVRs, multi-boards etc.), Canyon (power banks, networking products and other peripheral devices), Perenio ('IoT') and Atlantech (servers, data storage, data center solutions).

ASBIS has subsidiaries in 26 countries, more than 1,800 employees and about 30,000 customers. In 2019, sales exceeded USD 1.9 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol 'ASB' (ASBIS).

For more information, also visit the Company's website at www.asbis.comorinvestor.asbis.com

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:02:05 UTC
