ASBISc Enterprises : May better from April, ASBIS introduces unique technologies on the market

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading distributor of IT products on emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the preliminary estimations, in May 2019 had consolidated revenues at the level of approx. USD 117 million, compared to USD 161 million in May 2018. Revenues generated in May 2019 are higher than revenues generated in April 2019 by 19% and are in line with the company's expectations.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented: 'Revenues in May were higher than revenues in April this year, and most importantly, both months went according to our expectations, We are currently focusing on expanding our product portfolio, especially the portfolio of products included in our own brands..We have recently completed work on preparing the world's first intuitive Prestigio Click&Touch keyboard, It combines the properties of a classic keyboard, touchpad and computer mouse. With sensors embedded into the keys, it ensures automatic and seamless transition between the typing and cursor control modes, without changing the hand position. This product will enter the production phase in July this year and it will be available for sale at the end of August this year. Prestigio Click&Touch keyboard will be first sold in the CIS and the Baltic countries - Belarus, Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Estonia and Latvia. It is expected to reach Poland at the 4th quarter.'

Siarhei Kostevitch added: 'A team from a Belarusian startup - Clevetura, in which I am a shareholder, worked on the project for three years. From the very beginning I believed in the strength of this start-up and the perspective of the intuitive keyboard, because it is an interesting and easy to scale project. This device and technology used in its creation have huge market potential.'

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is one of the leading distributors of IT industry products in the emerging markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa, combining a wide range geographical operations with a wide portfolio of products distributed in the 'one-stop-shop' model.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc is based in Cyprus and specializes in the distribution of computer hardware and software, mobile solutions, IT components and peripherals, and a wide range of IT products and digital equipment. The Company was established in 1990, currently selling to 60 countries worldwide.

The Group distributes products of many vendors, and manufactures and sells private-label products: Prestigio (smartphones, tablets, external storage, leather-coated USB accessories, GPS devices, Car-DVRs, Multi-boards etc.), Canyon (MP3 players, networking products and other peripheral devices), Perenio ('IoT') and Atlantech (servers, data storage, data center solutions).

ASBIS has subsidiaries in 26 countries, about 1,470 employees and 30,000 customers.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol 'ASB' (ASBIS).

For more information, also visit the Company's website at www.asbis.comorinvestor.asbis.com