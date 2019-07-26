|
Asbury Automotive : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
DULUTH, Ga., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., reported net income for the second quarter 2019 of $54.9 million ($2.84 per diluted share) and adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $45.9 million ($2.38 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $43.2 million ($2.11 per diluted share) in the prior year quarter and adjusted net income of $42.7 million ($2.08 per diluted share).
Net income for the second quarter 2019 was adjusted for a gain on divestiture of our Nissan Houston store of $11.7 million pre-tax ($0.45 per diluted share) and gain on sale of land of $0.3 million ($0.01 per diluted share). Net income for the second quarter 2018 was adjusted for gains from legal settlements of $0.7 million pre-tax ($0.03 per diluted share)
"In a lower SAAR environment, we grew revenue 5%, delivered 10% parts and service revenue growth, improved our SG&A as a percentage of gross profit 60 basis points, and grew adjusted EPS 14%," said David Hult, Asbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we experienced new vehicle margin pressure, we were able to grow our total front end yield by over $50 per vehicle."
Second Quarter 2019 Operational Summary
Total company:
- Total revenue increased 5%; gross profit increased 6%
- Gross margin increased 30 basis points to 16.4%
- SG&A as a percentage of gross profit decreased 60 basis points to 68.0%
- Adjusted income from operations increased 8%
- Adjusted operating margin increased 20 basis points to 4.8%
- Adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased 14%
Same store:
- Total revenue increased 2%; gross profit increased 4%
- New vehicle revenue was flat; gross profit decreased 9%
- Used vehicle retail revenue increased 1%; gross profit decreased 1%
- Finance and insurance revenue and gross profit increased 7%
- Parts and service revenue increased 8%; gross profit increased 6%
Strategic Highlights:
- Divested our Nissan store in Houston, TX
- Signed agreements to acquire two import stores, one in the Indianapolis market and one in a new market. We expect to close both in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, and these stores to generate approximately $175 million in combined annualized revenue.
- Repurchased $4 million of common stock.
About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 86 dealerships, consisting of 105 franchises, representing 30 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 24 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans, market conditions and projections regarding Asbury's financial position, liquidity, results of operations, market position and dealership portfolio, and other initiatives and future business strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market factors, Asbury's relationships with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact supply from vehicle manufacturers and/or present retail sales challenges, risks associated with Asbury's indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with its financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay such indebtedness, on favorable terms), Asbury's relationships with, and the financial stability of, its lenders and lessors, risks related to competition in the automotive retail and service industries, general economic conditions both nationally and locally, governmental regulations, legislation, adverse results in litigation and other proceedings, and Asbury's ability to execute its digital initiatives and other operational strategies, Asbury's ability to leverage gains from its dealership portfolio, Asbury's ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase its debt and equity securities or purchase properties that it currently leases, and Asbury's ability to stay within its targeted range for capital expenditures. There can be no guarantees that Asbury's plans for future operations will be successfully implemented or that they will prove to be commercially successful.
These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are and will be discussed in Asbury's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2019
2018
REVENUE:
New vehicle
$
965.2
$
928.7
$
36.5
4
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
486.6
470.9
15.7
3
%
Wholesale
47.0
46.0
1.0
2
%
Total used vehicle
533.6
516.9
16.7
3
%
Parts and service
224.5
204.5
20.0
10
%
Finance and insurance, net
80.2
73.5
6.7
9
%
TOTAL REVENUE
1,803.5
1,723.6
79.9
5
%
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle
38.3
40.6
(2.3)
(6)
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
34.7
33.6
1.1
3
%
Wholesale
1.2
0.5
0.7
140
%
Total used vehicle
35.9
34.1
1.8
5
%
Parts and service
140.6
129.6
11.0
8
%
Finance and insurance, net
80.2
73.5
6.7
9
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT
295.0
277.8
17.2
6
%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative
200.7
190.6
10.1
5
%
Depreciation and amortization
9.0
8.5
0.5
6
%
Other operating (income) expenses, net
(0.6)
(0.9)
0.3
33
%
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
85.9
79.6
6.3
8
%
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):
Floor plan interest expense
10.5
8.0
2.5
31
%
Other interest expense, net
13.6
13.2
0.4
3
%
Swap interest expense
—
0.2
(0.2)
(100)
%
Gain on divestiture
(11.7)
—
(11.7)
NM
Total other expenses, net
12.4
21.4
(9.0)
(42)
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
73.5
58.2
15.3
26
%
Income tax expense
18.6
15.0
3.6
24
%
NET INCOME
$
54.9
$
43.2
$
11.7
27
%
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic—
Net income
$
2.87
$
2.13
$
0.74
35
%
Diluted—
Net income
$
2.84
$
2.11
$
0.73
35
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
19.1
20.3
(1.2)
(6)
%
Restricted stock
0.1
0.1
—
—
%
Performance share units
0.1
0.1
—
—
%
Diluted
19.3
20.5
(1.2)
(6)
%
____________________________________
NM—Not Meaningful
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2019
2018
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
5,746
5,590
156
3
%
Import
15,256
15,478
(222)
(1)
%
Domestic
5,447
5,001
446
9
%
Total new vehicle
26,449
26,069
380
1
%
Used vehicle retail
22,259
21,685
574
3
%
Used to new ratio
84.2
%
83.2
%
100 bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
36,493
$
35,625
$
868
2
%
Used vehicle retail
21,861
21,715
146
1
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
3,341
$
3,470
$
(129)
(4)
%
Import
623
808
(185)
(23)
%
Domestic
1,762
1,740
22
1
%
Total new vehicle
1,448
1,557
(109)
(7)
%
Used vehicle retail
1,559
1,549
10
1
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,647
1,539
108
7
%
Front end yield (1)
3,145
3,093
52
2
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
6.1
%
6.5
%
(40) bps
Import
2.2
%
2.9
%
(70) bps
Domestic
4.4
%
4.5
%
(10) bps
Total new vehicle
4.0
%
4.4
%
(40) bps
Used vehicle retail
7.1
%
7.1
%
0 bps
Parts and service
62.6
%
63.4
%
(80) bps
Total gross profit margin
16.4
%
16.1
%
30 bps
SG&A metrics
Rent expense
$
6.8
$
6.3
$
0.5
8
%
Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
68.0
%
68.6
%
(60) bps
SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit
65.7
%
66.3
%
(60) bps
Operating metrics
Income from operations as a percentage of revenue
4.8
%
4.6
%
20 bps
Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
29.1
%
28.7
%
40 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue
4.7
%
4.6
%
10 bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
29.0
%
28.4
%
60 bps
Revenue mix
New vehicle
53.5
%
53.9
%
Used vehicle retail
27.1
%
27.2
%
Used vehicle wholesale
2.6
%
2.7
%
Parts and service
12.4
%
11.9
%
Finance and insurance
4.4
%
4.3
%
Total revenue
100.0
%
100.0
%
Gross profit mix
New vehicle
13.0
%
14.6
%
Used vehicle retail
11.7
%
12.0
%
Used vehicle wholesale
0.4
%
0.2
%
Parts and service
47.7
%
46.7
%
Finance and insurance
27.2
%
26.5
%
Total gross profit
100.0
%
100.0
%
_____________________________
(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new
and used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2019
2018
Revenue
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
315.1
$
299.9
$
15.2
5
%
Import
423.3
423.8
(0.5)
—
%
Domestic
181.4
193.2
(11.8)
(6)
%
Total new vehicle
919.8
916.9
2.9
—
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
465.2
462.5
2.7
1
%
Wholesale
45.3
44.9
0.4
1
%
Total used vehicle
510.5
507.4
3.1
1
%
Parts and service
217.5
201.8
15.7
8
%
Finance and insurance
77.0
71.8
5.2
7
%
Total revenue
$
1,724.8
$
1,697.9
$
26.9
2
%
Gross profit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
19.2
$
19.4
$
(0.2)
(1)
%
Import
9.5
12.0
(2.5)
(21)
%
Domestic
7.6
8.7
(1.1)
(13)
%
Total new vehicle
36.3
40.1
(3.8)
(9)
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
32.9
33.3
(0.4)
(1)
%
Wholesale
1.2
0.5
0.7
140
%
Total used vehicle
34.1
33.8
0.3
1
%
Parts and service:
Customer pay
77.2
73.3
3.9
5
%
Warranty
21.6
18.2
3.4
19
%
Wholesale parts
5.7
5.4
0.3
6
%
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
104.5
96.9
7.6
8
%
Reconditioning and preparation
31.3
31.0
0.3
1
%
Total parts and service
135.8
127.9
7.9
6
%
Finance and insurance
77.0
71.8
5.2
7
%
Total gross profit
$
283.2
$
273.6
$
9.6
4
%
SG&A expense
$
192.1
$
187.3
$
4.8
3
%
SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit
67.8
%
68.5
%
(70) bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the
dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2019
2018
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
5,719
5,590
129
2
%
Import
15,031
15,053
(22)
—
%
Domestic
4,483
5,001
(518)
(10)
%
Total new vehicle
25,233
25,644
(411)
(2)
%
Used vehicle retail
21,176
21,252
(76)
—
%
Used to new ratio
83.9
%
82.9
%
100
bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
36,452
$
35,755
$
697
2
%
Used vehicle retail
21,968
21,763
205
1
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
3,357
$
3,470
$
(113)
(3)
%
Import
632
797
(165)
(21)
%
Domestic
1,695
1,740
(45)
(3)
%
Total new vehicle
1,439
1,564
(125)
(8)
%
Used vehicle retail
1,554
1,567
(13)
(1)
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,659
1,531
128
8
%
Front end yield (1)
3,150
3,096
54
2
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
6.1
%
6.5
%
(40)
bps
Import
2.2
%
2.8
%
(60)
bps
Domestic
4.2
%
4.5
%
(30)
bps
Total new vehicle
3.9
%
4.4
%
(50)
bps
Used vehicle retail
7.1
%
7.2
%
(10)
bps
Parts and service:
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
48.0
%
48.0
%
0
bps
Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation
62.4
%
63.4
%
(100)
bps
Total gross profit margin
16.4
%
16.1
%
30
bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and
used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2019
2018
REVENUE:
New vehicle
$
1,837.0
$
1,785.8
$
51.2
3
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
944.8
906.7
38.1
4
%
Wholesale
98.7
94.8
3.9
4
%
Total used vehicle
1,043.5
1,001.5
42.0
4
%
Parts and service
442.1
403.8
38.3
9
%
Finance and insurance, net
151.7
141.7
10.0
7
%
TOTAL REVENUE
3,474.3
3,332.8
141.5
4
%
GROSS PROFIT:
New vehicle
76.2
79.2
(3.0)
(4)
%
Used vehicle:
Retail
68.3
65.8
2.5
4
%
Wholesale
2.1
1.8
0.3
17
%
Total used vehicle
70.4
67.6
2.8
4
%
Parts and service
275.9
254.7
21.2
8
%
Finance and insurance, net
151.7
141.7
10.0
7
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT
574.2
543.2
31.0
6
%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative
391.7
374.8
16.9
5
%
Depreciation and amortization
17.6
16.7
0.9
5
%
Other operating expense (income), net
1.2
(1.1)
2.3
NM
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
163.7
152.8
10.9
7
%
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME):
Floor plan interest expense
20.7
14.6
6.1
42
%
Other interest expense, net
27.5
26.2
1.3
5
%
Swap interest expense
—
0.4
(0.4)
(100)
%
Gain on divestiture
(11.7)
—
(11.7)
NM
Total other expenses, net
36.5
41.2
(4.7)
(11)
%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
127.2
111.6
15.6
14
%
Income tax expense
31.4
28.3
3.1
11
%
NET INCOME
$
95.8
$
83.3
$
12.5
15
%
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic—
Net income
$
4.99
$
4.08
$
0.91
22
%
Diluted—
Net income
$
4.96
$
4.02
$
0.94
23
%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
19.2
20.4
(1.2)
(6)
%
Restricted stock
—
0.1
(0.1)
(100)
%
Performance share units
0.1
0.2
(0.1)
(50)
%
Diluted
19.3
20.7
(1.4)
(7)
%
______________________________
NM—Not Meaningful
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions, except per unit data)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2019
2018
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
10,908
10,842
66
1
%
Import
29,699
29,499
200
1
%
Domestic
9,951
9,387
564
6
%
Total new vehicle
50,558
49,728
830
2
%
Used vehicle retail
43,342
42,255
1,087
3
%
Used to new ratio
85.7
%
85.0
%
70
bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
36,335
$
35,911
$
424
1
%
Used vehicle retail
21,799
21,458
341
2
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
3,511
$
3,588
$
(77)
(2)
%
Import
717
803
(86)
(11)
%
Domestic
1,668
1,768
(100)
(6)
%
Total new vehicle
1,507
1,593
(86)
(5)
%
Used vehicle retail
1,576
1,557
19
1
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,616
1,541
75
5
%
Front end yield (1)
3,154
3,117
37
1
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
6.3
%
6.6
%
(30)
bps
Import
2.6
%
2.8
%
(20)
bps
Domestic
4.2
%
4.5
%
(30)
bps
Total new vehicle
4.1
%
4.4
%
(30)
bps
Used vehicle retail
7.2
%
7.3
%
(10)
bps
Parts and service
62.4
%
63.1
%
(70)
bps
Total gross profit margin
16.5
%
16.3
%
20
bps
SG&A metrics
Rent expense
$
13.6
$
12.6
$
1.0
8
%
Total SG&A as a percentage of gross profit
68.2
%
69.0
%
(80)
bps
SG&A, excluding rent expense as a percentage of gross profit
65.8
%
66.7
%
(90)
bps
Operating metrics
Income from operations as a percentage of revenue
4.7
%
4.6
%
10
bps
Income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
28.5
%
28.1
%
40
bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenue
4.8
%
4.6
%
20
bps
Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of gross profit
28.9
%
28.0
%
90
bps
Revenue mix
New vehicle
52.9
%
53.6
%
Used vehicle retail
27.2
%
27.2
%
Used vehicle wholesale
2.8
%
2.8
%
Parts and service
12.7
%
12.1
%
Finance and insurance
4.4
%
4.3
%
Total revenue
100.0
%
100.0
%
Gross profit mix
New vehicle
13.3
%
14.6
%
Used vehicle retail
11.9
%
12.1
%
Used vehicle wholesale
0.4
%
0.3
%
Parts and service
48.0
%
46.9
%
Finance and insurance
26.4
%
26.1
%
Total gross profit
100.0
%
100.0
%
_____________________________
(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and
used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In millions)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2019
2018
Revenue
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
603.6
$
586.0
$
17.6
3
%
Import
809.4
810.0
(0.6)
—
%
Domestic
342.8
365.7
(22.9)
(6)
%
Total new vehicle
1,755.8
1,761.7
(5.9)
—
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
901.7
890.7
11.0
1
%
Wholesale
95.4
93.2
2.2
2
%
Total used vehicle
997.1
983.9
13.2
1
%
Parts and service
427.8
398.3
29.5
7
%
Finance and insurance, net
145.0
138.5
6.5
5
%
Total revenue
$
3,325.7
$
3,282.4
$
43.3
1
%
Gross profit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
38.3
$
38.9
$
(0.6)
(2)
%
Import
20.6
22.9
(2.3)
(10)
%
Domestic
13.7
16.6
(2.9)
(17)
%
Total new vehicle
72.6
78.4
(5.8)
(7)
%
Used Vehicle:
Retail
64.6
64.8
(0.2)
—
%
Wholesale
2.1
1.8
0.3
17
%
Total used vehicle
66.7
66.6
0.1
—
%
Parts and service:
Customer pay
151.9
143.1
8.8
6
%
Warranty
42.6
36.9
5.7
15
%
Wholesale parts
11.6
11.1
0.5
5
%
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
206.1
191.1
15.0
8
%
Reconditioning and preparation
60.5
60.0
0.5
1
%
Total parts and service
266.6
251.1
15.5
6
%
Finance and insurance
145.0
138.5
6.5
5
%
Total gross profit
$
550.9
$
534.6
$
16.3
3
%
SG&A expense
$
374.8
$
368.1
$
6.7
2
%
SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profit
68.0
%
68.9
%
(90) bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
SAME STORE OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
Increase
(Decrease)
%
Change
2019
2018
Unit sales
New vehicle:
Luxury
10,869
10,842
27
—
%
Import
28,789
28,639
150
1
%
Domestic
8,543
9,387
(844)
(9)
%
Total new vehicle
48,201
48,868
(667)
(1)
%
Used vehicle retail
41,107
41,402
(295)
(1)
%
Used to new ratio
85.3
%
84.7
%
60
bps
Average selling price
New vehicle
$
36,427
$
36,050
$
377
1
%
Used vehicle retail
21,935
21,513
422
2
%
Average gross profit per unit
New vehicle:
Luxury
$
3,524
$
3,588
$
(64)
(2)
%
Import
716
800
(84)
(11)
%
Domestic
1,604
1,768
(164)
(9)
%
Total new vehicle
1,506
1,604
(98)
(6)
%
Used vehicle retail
1,572
1,565
7
—
%
Finance and insurance, net
1,624
1,534
90
6
%
Front end yield (1)
3,160
3,121
39
1
%
Gross margin
New vehicle:
Luxury
6.3
%
6.6
%
(30)
bps
Import
2.5
%
2.8
%
(30)
bps
Domestic
4.0
%
4.5
%
(50)
bps
Total new vehicle
4.1
%
4.5
%
(40)
bps
Used vehicle retail
7.2
%
7.3
%
(10)
bps
Parts and service:
Parts and service, excluding reconditioning and preparation
48.2
%
48.0
%
20
bps
Parts and service, including reconditioning and preparation
62.3
%
63.0
%
(70)
bps
Total gross profit margin
16.6
%
16.3
%
30
bps
_____________________________
Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period.
(1) Front end yield is calculated as gross profit from new vehicles, used retail vehicles and finance and insurance (net), divided by combined new and
used retail unit sales.
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Additional Disclosures (In millions)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
Increase
(Decrease)
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9.6
$
8.3
$
1.3
16
%
New vehicle inventory
895.1
867.2
27.9
3
%
Used vehicle inventory
162.2
158.9
3.3
2
%
Parts inventory
43.5
41.5
2.0
5
%
Total current assets
1,529.5
1,553.0
(23.5)
(2)
%
Floor plan notes payable
918.7
966.1
(47.4)
(5)
%
Total current liabilities
1,272.6
1,303.3
(30.7)
(2)
%
CAPITALIZATION:
Long-term debt (including current portion)
$
909.6
$
905.3
$
4.3
—
%
Shareholders' equity
556.3
473.2
83.1
18
%
Total
$
1,465.9
$
1,378.5
$
87.4
6
%
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
DAYS SUPPLY
New vehicle inventory
86
67
Used vehicle inventory
33
34
_____________________________
Days supply of inventory is calculated based on new and used inventory levels at the end of each reporting period and a 30-day historical cost of sales.
Brand Mix - New Vehicle Revenue by Brand-
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
Luxury:
Mercedes-Benz
7
%
7
%
Lexus
6
%
6
%
BMW
6
%
5
%
Acura
4
%
4
%
Infiniti
3
%
3
%
Other luxury
7
%
8
%
Total luxury
33
%
33
%
Imports:
Honda
19
%
20
%
Nissan
9
%
11
%
Toyota
12
%
11
%
Other imports
5
%
5
%
Total imports
45
%
47
%
Domestic:
Ford
10
%
10
%
Chevrolet
6
%
5
%
Dodge
3
%
2
%
Other domestics
3
%
3
%
Total domestic
22
%
20
%
Total New Vehicle Revenue
100
%
100
%
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC.
Supplemental Disclosures
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure and Reconciliation
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with GAAP, from time to time management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, and profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering certain alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures include "Adjusted leverage ratio," "Adjusted income from operations," "Adjusted net income," " Adjusted operating margins," and "Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS")." Further, management assesses the organic growth of our revenue and gross profit on a same store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial performance and provides relevant information to assess our performance at our existing locations. Same store amounts consist of information from dealerships for identical months in each comparative period, commencing with the first month we owned the dealership. Additionally, amounts related to divested dealerships are excluded from each comparative period. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management cautions investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. In their evaluation of results from time to time, management excludes items that do not arise directly from core operations, or are otherwise of an unusual or non-recurring nature. Because these non-core, unusual or non-recurring charges and gains materially affect Asbury's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Management discloses these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because it believes investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance.
The following tables provide reconciliations for our non-GAAP metrics:
For the Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(Dollars in millions)
Adjusted leverage ratio:
Long-term debt (including current portion)
$
909.6
$
913.4
Calculation of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"):
Net Income
$
180.5
$
168.8
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
34.7
34.1
Income tax expense
59.8
56.3
Swap and other interest expense
54.4
54.1
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")
$
329.4
$
313.3
Non-core items - expense (income):
Gain on divestiture
$
(11.7)
$
—
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
$
—
Franchise rights impairment
3.7
3.7
Fixed assets write-off
2.4
2.4
Legal settlements
—
(0.7)
Total non-core items
(5.9)
5.4
Adjusted EBITDA
$
323.5
$
318.7
Adjusted leverage ratio
2.8
2.9
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
(In millions, except per share data)
Adjusted income from operations:
Income from operations
$
85.9
$
79.6
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
—
Legal settlements
—
(0.7)
Adjusted income from operations
$
85.6
$
78.9
Adjusted net income:
Net income
$
54.9
$
43.2
Non-core items - (income) expense:
Gain on divestiture
(11.7)
—
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
—
Legal settlements
—
(0.7)
Income tax on non-core items above
3.0
0.2
Total non-core items
(9.0)
(0.5)
Adjusted net income
$
45.9
$
42.7
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):
Diluted EPS
$
2.84
$
2.11
Total non-core items
(0.46)
(0.03)
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
2.38
$
2.08
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
19.3
20.5
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2019
2018
(In millions, except per share data)
Adjusted income from operations:
Income from operations
$
163.7
$
152.8
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
—
Fixed assets write-off
2.4
—
Legal settlements
—
(0.7)
Adjusted income from operations
$
165.8
$
152.1
Adjusted net income:
Net income
$
95.8
$
83.3
Non-core items - (income) expense:
Gain on divestiture
(11.7)
—
Gain on sale of real estate
(0.3)
—
Fixed assets write-off
2.4
—
Legal settlements
—
(0.7)
Income tax on non-core items above
2.4
0.2
Total non-core items
(7.2)
(0.5)
Adjusted net income
$
88.6
$
82.8
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS):
Diluted EPS
$
4.96
$
4.02
Total non-core items
(0.37)
(0.02)
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
4.59
$
4.0
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
19.3
20.7
