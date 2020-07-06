Asbury Automotive : Investor Presentation July 2020

Business Update and Acquisition of Park Place Dealerships

July 6, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this presentation are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this presentation may include statements relating to goals, plans, expectations, projections regarding the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, management's plans, projections and ob jectives for future operations, scale and performance, integration plans and expected synergies therefrom, the timing of completion of the proposed transaction, our financial position, results of operations, market position, capital allocation strategy, business strategy and expectations of our management with respect to, among other things: changes in general economic and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19 on the automotive industry in general, the automotive retail industry in particular and our customers, suppliers, vendors and business partners; our preliminary financial results for the period ending June 30, 2020; our relationships with vehicle manufacturers; our ability to improve our margins; operating cash flows and availability of capital; capital expenditures; the amount of our indebtedness; the completion of any pending and future acquisitions and divestitures; future return targets; future annual savings; general economic trends, including consumer confidence levels, interest rates, and fuel prices; and automotive retail industry trends.

The following are some but not all of the factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated, including: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the asset purchase agreement; the risk that the necessary manufacturer approvals may not be obtained; the risk that the necessary regulatory approvals may not be obtained or may be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that the proposed transaction will not be consummated in a timely manner; risks that any of the closing conditions to the proposed acquisition may not be satisfied or may not be satisfied in a timely manner; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed acquisition; failure to realize the benefits expected from the proposed acquisition; failure to promptly and effectively integrate the acquisition; and the effect of the announcement of the proposed acquisition on their operating results and businesses and on the ability of Asbury and Park Place Dealerships to retain and hire key personnel, maintain relationships with suppliers; our ability to execute our business strategy; our financial closing procedures for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which may cause final results upon completion of our closing procedures to vary from the preliminary estimates, which were prepared by the Company's management, based upon a number of assumptions and additional items that would require material adjustments to the preliminary financial information may be identified; the annual rate of new vehicle sales in the U.S.; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows; our ability to improve our liquidity position; market factors and the future economic environment, including consumer confidence, interest rates, the price of oil and gasoline, the level of manufacturer incentives and the availability of consumer credit; the reputation and financial condition of vehicle manufacturers whose brands we represent and our relationships with such manufacturers, and their ability to design, manufacture, deliver and market their vehicles successfully; significant disruptions in the production and delivery of vehicles and parts for any reason, including COVID-19 and natural disasters, affecting the manufacturers whose brand we sell; our ability to enter into, maintain and/or renew our framework and dealership agreements on favorable terms; the inability of our dealership operations to perform at expected levels or achieve expected return targets; our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions; changes in, failure or inability to comply with, laws and regulations governing the operation of automobile franchises, accounting standards, the environment and taxation requirements; our ability to leverage gains from our dealership portfolio; high levels of competition in the automotive retailing industry which may create pricing pressures on the products and services we offer; our ability to minimize operating expenses or adjust our cost structure; our ability to execute our capital expenditure plans; our ability to capitalize on opportunities to repurchase our debt and equity securities; our ability to achieve estimated future savings from our various cost saving initiatives and strategies; our ability to comply with our debt or lease covenants and obtain waivers for the covenants as necessary; and any negative outcome from any future litigation. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are disclosed in Asbury's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this presentation. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Asbury's Acquisition of Park Place - Opportunity to Re-engage and Re-negotiate

1 Asbury business quickly rebounding from COVID-19 low point in April (SAAR at 8.6M)

2 Momentum and expense re-alignment expected to drive enhanced profitability and cash flow

3 Acquisition enhances scale, diversification and capabilities, consistent with Asbury's strategy

4 Revised deal terms offer more flexibility and allow Asbury to maintain stronger liquidity

5 Acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow and EPS and create long term value

Business Update - Successfully Navigating COVID-19

 Strong rebound in May and June with PTI consistent with pre-COVID levels

 Recent performance and accelerating trends support a positive current outlook for back half of 2020

 New volume for June down from LY due to lower inventory levels, but gross per unit up 46% over LY

 Used volume for June up 1% YOY, with gross per unit up 27%

 Resilient, higher margin Parts and Service business bouncing back to near pre-COVID levels, supporting higher gross profit

 Flexibility of cost structure has resulted in:  Profitability every month throughout COVID, with May and June above prior year  Improved SG&A leverage that builds upon industry-leading margins  Pre-COVID levels of dollar profitability despite lower sales

 Cash flow and liquidity remain strong; estimating $730 million of liquidity at end of Q2

Asbury business model proven to be flexible and profitable even in challenging macro environment

