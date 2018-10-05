Asbury Automotive : Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Log in
10/05/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that it will release its third quarter financial results before the market opens on October 23, 2018.  President and CEO David W. Hult, Senior Vice President Operations John S. Hartman, and Senior Vice President and CFO Sean D. Goodman will host a conference call later that day, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto www.asburyauto.com or www.ccbn.com.  A replay will be available at these sites for 30 days.

In addition, a live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (334) 323-0522 (domestic), or (855) 719-5012 (international); passcode – 1043454.  Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins. 

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days, and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic), or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode – 1043454.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S.  Asbury currently operates 83 dealerships, consisting of 97 franchises, representing 29 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles.  Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers.  Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asbury-automotive-group-schedules-release-of-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-300724831.html

SOURCE Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
