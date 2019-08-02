Log in
ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC

(ASNA)
ASCENA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. - ASNA

08/02/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ASNA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between September 16, 2015 and June 8, 2017. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Ascena and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-asna/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 6, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

In August 2015, Ascena completed its acquisition of Ann Inc., parent company of Ann Taylor and LOFT. On June 8, 2017, the Company disclosed its results for 3Q2017, including a GAAP loss of $5.29 per diluted share, compared to net earnings in the prior-year period of $.08 per diluted share, and a $1.324B impairment charge on a portion of the Company’s goodwill and other intangible assets.

The case is Newman v. Ascena Retail Group, Inc., 19-cv-13529.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
