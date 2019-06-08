Log in
ASCENA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. - ASNA

06/08/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ASNA), if they purchased the Company’s shares between September 16, 2015 and June 8, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Ascena and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-asna/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 6, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Ascena and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

In August 2015, Ascena completed its acquisition of Ann Inc., parent company of Ann Taylor and LOFT. On June 8, 2017, the Company disclosed its results for 3Q2017, including a GAAP loss of $5.29 per diluted share, compared to net earnings in the prior-year period of $.08 per diluted share, and a $1.324B impairment charge taken on a portion of the Company’s goodwill and other intangible assets.

The case is Newman v. Ascena Retail Group, Inc., No. 19-cv-13529.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
