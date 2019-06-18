Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ascena Retail Group Inc    ASNA

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC

(ASNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ascena Retail : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ASNA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) from September 16, 2015 through June 8, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 6, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ascena investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ascena class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1601.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ascena’s acquisition of ANN, Inc., the parent company of Ann Taylor and LOFT, was a complete disaster for the Company as ANN’s operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (2) to mask the true condition of ANN, defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of ANN’s goodwill and, as a result, Ascena’s reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company’s financial results were not prepared in conformity with GAAP; (3) many of the brands acquired in the ANN acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena’s Class Period financial statement; and (4) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Ascena’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1601.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC
07:30pASCENA RETAIL : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Inve..
BU
06/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
06/17INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
06/14Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
06/14The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against As..
BU
06/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ascena Retail..
BU
06/13Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit against As..
BU
06/12ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Shareholders File Class Action Against Ascena Retail Group,..
BU
06/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ascena Re..
BU
06/12ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. CLASS ACTI : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A S..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 369 M
EBIT 2019 -3,63 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 036 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Ascena Retail Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,67 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Jaffe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian E. Lynch President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert Giammatteo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roslyn S. Jaffe Secretary & Director-Emeritus
Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC-70.41%192
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL11.32%85 676
KERING20.08%66 295
FAST RETAILING CO LTD22.57%62 009
ROSS STORES21.36%33 819
HENNES & MAURITZ17.47%22 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About