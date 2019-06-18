Ascena Retail : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ASNA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) from September
16, 2015 through June 8, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the
important August 6, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class
action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ascena investors under
the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Ascena’s acquisition of ANN, Inc., the parent company of Ann Taylor and
LOFT, was a complete disaster for the Company as ANN’s operations were
in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (2) to
mask the true condition of ANN, defendants improperly delayed
recognizing an impairment charge to the value of ANN’s goodwill and, as
a result, Ascena’s reported income and assets were materially overstated
and the Company’s financial results were not prepared in conformity with
GAAP; (3) many of the brands acquired in the ANN acquisition were in
steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena’s Class
Period financial statement; and (4) as a result, defendants’ positive
statements about Ascena’s business, operations, and prospects were
materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
