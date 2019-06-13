Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ascena Retail Group Investors (ASNA)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Ascena Retail Group (“Ascena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASNA)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On May 18, 2015, the Company announced that it would acquire ANN Inc.
for a combination of cash and stock.
On September 19, 2016, the Company filed a Form 10-K for fiscal year
ended July 30, 2016, that reported $733.9 million goodwill related to
ANN, which is a $225.7 million reduction.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.43, or nearly 30%, to
close at $5.69 on September 20, 2016, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on May 17, 2017, the Company revised its third quarter and full
fiscal year 2017 sales and earnings outlook, further noting that the
Company would be taking an unspecified impairment charge.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.76, or nearly 27%, to
close at $2.06 on May 18, 2017, thereby further injuring investors.
Then, on June 8, 2017, the Company issued a press release regarding its
third quarter financial results, reporting a GAAP loss of $5.29 per
diluted share compared to net earnings of $0.08 per diluted share for
the same period in the year prior. The loss included a $1.324 billion
impairment charge to the Company’s goodwill and other intangible assets.
