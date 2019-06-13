Log in
ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC

(ASNA)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ascena Retail Group Investors (ASNA)

06/13/2019 | 06:35pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Ascena Retail Group (“Ascena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASNA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On May 18, 2015, the Company announced that it would acquire ANN Inc. for a combination of cash and stock.

On September 19, 2016, the Company filed a Form 10-K for fiscal year ended July 30, 2016, that reported $733.9 million goodwill related to ANN, which is a $225.7 million reduction.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.43, or nearly 30%, to close at $5.69 on September 20, 2016, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 17, 2017, the Company revised its third quarter and full fiscal year 2017 sales and earnings outlook, further noting that the Company would be taking an unspecified impairment charge.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.76, or nearly 27%, to close at $2.06 on May 18, 2017, thereby further injuring investors.

Then, on June 8, 2017, the Company issued a press release regarding its third quarter financial results, reporting a GAAP loss of $5.29 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $0.08 per diluted share for the same period in the year prior. The loss included a $1.324 billion impairment charge to the Company’s goodwill and other intangible assets.

If you purchased Ascena securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
