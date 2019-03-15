Lane Bryant Announces New Collection: Beauticurve X Lane Bryant

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Bryant is thrilled to announce the Brand's newest co-designed influencer collaboration created in partnership with fashion and lifestyle influencer Rochelle Johnson, the creative force and founder of Beauticurve. The Beauticurve X Lane Bryant will debut on March 20.

As an undeniable tastemaker, Johnson's own feminine style aesthetic inspired Lane Bryant to co-create a gorgeous, spring-ready 10-piece collection. Beauticurve X Lane Bryant is comprised of versatile dresses and a jumpsuit, weaving in Johnson's must-have prints throughout the collection. Beauticurve x Lane Bryant will be available for purchase in select stores and on LaneBryant.com.

"I have always loved Lane Bryant. And as a former associate, it is a total full circle moment for me to have the honor of co-designing a collection with the Brand," said Johnson. "My experience in store opened my eyes to what plus size women respond to fashion-wise. It was beyond important for me to draw on that experience with the team at Lane Bryant to create dresses that women can feel joyful, spirited and empowered in. I want to inspire her to try new prints and colors, from blush pink to leopard print."

Johnson and Lane Bryant will celebrate the Beauticurve X Lane Bryant collection with two exclusive in store meet & greet events. The collection launch event will take place on March 19 from 6-8PM at the Westfield Culver City Lane Bryant (6000 Sepulveda Blvd; Culver City, CA 90230). Johnson also will meet with fans and clients at an event on March 24 from 1-3PM at the Lane Bryant store in her hometown of Little Rock, AR. The event will take place at Lakewood Village Shopping Center (2802 Lakewood Village DR.; Little Rock, AR 72116).

"There is no denying the beauty and femininity of a great dress," said Susan Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Lane Bryant. "The Beauticurve X Lane Bryant collection delivers endless possibilities for our client. Rochelle has created beautiful dresses that are beyond versatile for a client's event-packed spring calendar; from weddings to graduations, and all of the can't miss occasions she attends throughout the season. Fans of Rochelle and our clients are sure to fall in love with this collaboration."

Beauticurve X Lane Bryant will be available in sizes 12-28, and will retail for ($79.95-99.95). For more information, please visit LaneBryant.com or follow the collaboration on social media:

Beauticurve

Facebook: facebook.com/beauticurve

Instagram/Twitter:@iambeauticurve

Lane Bryant

Facebook: facebook.com/lanebryant

Instagram/Twitter: @lanebryant

Hashtag: BC x LB

About Lane Bryant®: Lane Bryant is the nation's leading women's special size apparel brand, providing stylish and high-quality fashion in sizes 10-28. The Lane Bryant collection includes a wide selection of fashion-forward apparel as well as accessories, footwear, hosiery, LIVI activewear and Cacique® intimate apparel. Lane Bryant fashions are available nationwide at its 757 Lane Bryant stores, and online. Visit lanebryant.com and cacique.com for store locations and the newest fashion arrivals.

Lane Bryant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA). Lane Bryant and Cacique support ascena's larger mission to provide fashion and inspiration for living confidently every day. Learn how ascena brands are making an impact on women and girls to lead, strengthen communities, and live well here.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a leading national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value Fashion segment (maurices and dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. operates ecommerce websites and approximately 4,600 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com , AnnTaylor.com , factory.anntaylor.com , LOFT.com , outlet.loft.com , louandgrey.com , maurices.com , dressbarn.com , lanebryant.com , Catherines.com and shopjustice.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lane-bryant-announces-new-collection-beauticurve-x-lane-bryant-300811573.html

SOURCE Lane Bryant