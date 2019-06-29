Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ascena Retail Group Inc    ASNA

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC

(ASNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. - ASNA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) from September 16, 2015 through June 8, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ascena investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Ascena class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1601.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's acquisition of ANN, Inc., the parent company of Ann Taylor and LOFT, was a complete disaster for the Company as ANN's operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (2) to mask the true condition of ANN, Defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of ANN's goodwill and, as a result, Ascena's reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company's financial results were not prepared in conformity with GAAP; (3) many of the brands acquired in the ANN acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena's Class Period financial statement; and (4) defendants' positive statements about Ascena's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1601.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. 

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-ranked-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-ascena-retail-group-inc--asna-300878158.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC
05:01pTOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit ..
PR
06/27UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Clai..
BU
06/26ASCENA RETAIL : Announces Reduction in the Size of the Board
BU
06/25ASCENA RETAIL : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in..
BU
06/25ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
06/22ASCENA RETAIL : Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Clas..
AQ
06/21DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
06/21ASCENA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
06/18ASCENA RETAIL : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Inve..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About