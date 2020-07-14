Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ascena Retail Group, Inc.    ASNA

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC.

(ASNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ascena Retail Group Investors (ASNA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Ascena Retail Group (“Ascena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASNA) whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

If you purchased Ascena shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC.
12:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ascena R..
BU
07/08Biogen, AMC Entertainment rise; Levi Strauss, Ascena fall
AQ
06/30ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/22ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
06/12Drag Queen Nina West and Lane Bryant “Say It With Love”
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 493 M - -
Net income 2019 -661 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,59 M 8,59 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,86 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Muto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carrie W. Teffner Executive Chairman
Daniel Lamadrid Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Roslyn S. Jaffe Director-Emeritus
Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC.-88.74%9
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.-10.70%2 546
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S.P.A.-18.50%1 988
ARITZIA INC.-0.52%1 528
NINGBO PEACEBIRD FASHION CO., LTD.2.16%1 068
SHENZHEN ELLASSAY FASHION CO., LTD.0.00%707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group