Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ascena Retail Group Inc    ASNA

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC

(ASNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ascena retail group, inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, June 10, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

MAHWAH, N.J., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq - ASNA) (the “company” or “ascena”) today announces the release of its Fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results will take place on Monday, June 10, 2019. Results will be released over the news wire services at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time.  The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its results, which will include comments by Carrie Teffner, Interim Executive Chair, Gary Muto, CEO and Robb Giammatteo, Executive Vice President and CFO, followed by a question and answer session.

Parties interested in participating in this call should dial in at (877) 930-8316 for domestic calls or (253) 336-8869 for international calls prior to the start time.  The conference ID is 9382027.  The call will also be simultaneously broadcast at www.ascenaretail.com.  A recording of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion and until June 17, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic calls or (404) 537-3406 for international calls.  The replay ID is 9382027.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value Fashion segment (Dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. through its retail brands operates ecommerce websites and approximately 3,500 stores throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, factory.anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com, and shopjustice.com.

CONTACT    For investors:    For media:
     ICR, Inc.    ascena retail group, inc.
     Jean Fontana: (646) 277-1214     Shawn Buchanan
     Jean.fontana@icrinc.com    Corporate Communications
     Jennifer Davis: (646) 677-1813    (212) 541-3418
     Jennifer.davis@icrinc.com    shawn_buchanan@anninc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC
01:39pascena retail group, inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Resul..
GL
05/23ASCENA RETAIL : Dressbarn expects to have all its stores shut by end of 2019
AQ
05/23ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, O..
AQ
05/20ASCENA RETAIL : Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all its 650 stores
AQ
05/20ASCENA RETAIL : Announces Wind Down of Dressbarn Business
BU
05/10ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, ..
AQ
05/06ASCENA RETAIL : Completes Sale of maurices
BU
05/04ASCENA RETAIL : Names New CEO Amid Leadership Changes
AQ
05/03ASCENA RETAIL : Gary Muto replaces David Jaffe as Ascenas new CEO
AQ
05/01ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Eve..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 369 M
EBIT 2019 -3,63 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 036 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 207 M
Chart ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Ascena Retail Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,67 $
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Jaffe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian E. Lynch President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert Giammatteo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roslyn S. Jaffe Secretary & Director-Emeritus
Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC-58.17%207
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL7.61%83 715
KERING13.20%65 716
FAST RETAILING CO LTD16.03%61 476
ROSS STORES11.77%34 168
HENNES & MAURITZ12.68%21 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About