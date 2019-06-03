ascena retail group, inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, June 10, 2019

MAHWAH, N.J., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq - ASNA) (the “company” or “ascena”) today announces the release of its Fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results will take place on Monday, June 10, 2019. Results will be released over the news wire services at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its results, which will include comments by Carrie Teffner, Interim Executive Chair, Gary Muto, CEO and Robb Giammatteo, Executive Vice President and CFO, followed by a question and answer session.



Parties interested in participating in this call should dial in at (877) 930-8316 for domestic calls or (253) 336-8869 for international calls prior to the start time. The conference ID is 9382027. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast at www.ascenaretail.com. A recording of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion and until June 17, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic calls or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The replay ID is 9382027.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value Fashion segment (Dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. through its retail brands operates ecommerce websites and approximately 3,500 stores throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, factory.anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com, and shopjustice.com.

CONTACT For investors: For media: ICR, Inc. ascena retail group, inc. Jean Fontana: (646) 277-1214 Shawn Buchanan Jean.fontana@icrinc.com Corporate Communications Jennifer Davis: (646) 677-1813 (212) 541-3418 Jennifer.davis@icrinc.com shawn_buchanan@anninc.com



