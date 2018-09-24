ascena retail group, inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; Comparable Sales Up 4%; GAAP EPS of $0.17; Adjusted EPS of $0.07

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq - ASNA) (“ascena” or the
“Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth
quarter and full year ended August 4, 2018. Fiscal 2018 reflected a
53-week fiscal year for the Company, and as a result, the Company's
fourth quarter GAAP results for Fiscal 2018 reflected a 14-week period
for its Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion
segments, while adjusted results reflected a 13-week period comparable
to the prior year 13-week period.
For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018, the Company reported GAAP income
of $0.17 per diluted share compared to a GAAP loss of $0.08 per diluted
share in the year-ago period, based on a 4% comparable sales increase
and the benefit of an additional week related to the Company's fiscal
calendar. For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018, the Company reported
adjusted earnings of $0.07 per diluted share compared to adjusted
earnings of $0.05 per diluted share in the year-ago period.
For full year Fiscal 2018, the Company reported a GAAP loss of $0.20 per
diluted share reflecting a comparable sales decline of 2% and costs
associated with the Company's Change for Growth transformation program,
partially offset by the benefit of the additional week. The Company
reported a GAAP loss of $5.48 per diluted share in the year-ago period
which included a non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $1.324 billion to
write down a portion of the Company's goodwill and other intangible
assets. Adjusted earnings for full year Fiscal 2018 were a loss of $0.02
per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $0.22 per diluted
share in the year-ago period.
David Jaffe, Chief Executive Officer of ascena retail group, inc.,
commented, “Our fourth quarter reflected sequential comp improvement
across all our brands, and the first enterprise-level positive comp
quarter for ascena since the second quarter of Fiscal 2015. Comparable
sales increased 4%, and excluding dressbarn, all brands delivered
positive comps. Specific to dressbarn, we delivered a 9
percentage point sequential comparable sales improvement from our third
quarter, and have fully reset the brand’s inventory position heading
into Fiscal 2019. Adjusted earnings per share of 7 cents came in above
our guide, and while we were pleased with progress for the quarter, it
represents only the first step in our road back to realizing ascena’s
full earnings potential.”
Jaffe continued, “We continue to make good progress across the three
pillars of our Change for Growth transformation program. We remain on
track to achieve $300 million in annual run rate savings by July 2019,
and are currently implementing the two remaining large
capability-building components of our transformation program - localized
planning and our customer experience management ecosystem. And as we
enter Fiscal 2019, we are leveraging the foundation we’ve built over the
past two years to pivot the organization toward the most critical pillar
of our transformation program - reinvigorating growth from our core.”
Jaffe concluded, “We remain committed to realizing the full value of our
brand portfolio and platform capability. At the core of future
shareholder value creation is the promise of a highly differentiated and
growing group of leading brands, supported by a cost efficient
infrastructure. We entered Fiscal 2019 with good base momentum, and key
growth initiatives beginning to gain traction across our brands. We are
making headway with stabilization of our dressbarn brand, and
will continue to explore opportunities across our brand portfolio to
create shareholder value."
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results - Consolidated
Overview
The current and prior year results include items that the Company does
not believe reflect the fundamental performance of the Company's
business. A summary of the items impacting both periods is presented in
Notes 1 and 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial
information, which is included herein.
Net Sales and Comparable Sales
Net sales for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 were $1,766 million
compared to $1,658 million in the year-ago period, with the increase
caused by a 4% increase in comparable sales and approximately $88
million of sales associated with the additional week. The Company's
comparable sales data and Net sales are summarized below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales (millions)
|
|
|
|
Comparable
Sales
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Ann Taylor
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
$
|
193.9
|
|
|
$
|
196.5
|
LOFT
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
426.5
|
|
|
402.9
|
Premium Fashion
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
620.4
|
|
|
599.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
maurices
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
246.8
|
|
|
229.6
|
dressbarn
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
239.1
|
|
|
249.8
|
Value Fashion
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
485.9
|
|
|
479.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lane Bryant
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
294.5
|
|
|
276.8
|
Catherines
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
88.0
|
|
|
83.5
|
Plus Fashion
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
382.5
|
|
|
360.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Justice
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
277.5
|
|
|
219.0
|
Kids Fashion
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
277.5
|
|
|
219.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Company
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,766.3
|
|
|
$
|
1,658.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
Gross margin increased to $1,015 million, or 57.5% of sales, for the
fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 compared to $951 million, or 57.4% of
sales in the year-ago period. Gross margin dollars increased from the
year-ago period as a result of increased comparable sales and
approximately $50 million associated with the additional week. Gross
margin rate increased 10 basis points, with strong rate improvement at
our Premium Fashion and Kids Fashion segments mostly
offset by declines at our Plus Fashion and Value Fashion
segments. In our Plus Fashion segment, merchandise margin
increased from the year-ago period, reflecting improving assortment
performance and disciplined inventory management, with the offset caused
primarily by higher freight expense resulting from increased digital
penetration. The decline in our Value Fashion segment was caused
primarily by lower clearance price points at dressbarn.
Buying, distribution, and occupancy expenses
Buying, distribution, and occupancy (“BD&O”) expenses for the fourth
quarter of Fiscal 2018 increased to $324 million, which represented
18.4% of sales, compared to $320 million, or 19.3% of sales in the
year-ago period and included approximately $3 million of expense
associated with the additional week. In terms of dollars, lower
occupancy expenses resulting from our fleet optimization program were
more than offset by higher variable distribution costs related to the
increased penetration of our direct channel business and the expenses
associated with the additional week.
Selling, general, and administration expenses
Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the fourth
quarter of Fiscal 2018 increased 5% to $527 million, or 29.8% of sales,
compared to $500 million, or 30.1% of sales in the year-ago period. The
increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to $18 million of expense
associated with the additional week, inflationary increases and higher
performance-based compensation, offset in part by approximately $30
million in synergies and cost reduction initiatives.
Operating income (loss)
Operating income for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 was $53 million
compared to an operating loss of $9 million in the year-ago period. The
increase in the current year primarily reflects the impact of the
additional week, which generated approximately $30 million, lower costs
associated with the Change for Growth transformation program as well as
lower acquisition-related costs. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, operating
income was $43 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018, compared to
$44 million in the year ago period as the growth from the comparable
sales increase and the impact of the cost savings initiatives were
offset by inflationary increases and higher performance-based
compensation.
Benefit for income taxes
For the three months ended August 4, 2018, the Company recorded a tax
benefit of $16 million on pre-tax income of $18 million. The benefit
primarily reflects adjustments related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
recorded during the quarter.
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share
The Company reported Net income of $33 million, or $0.17 per diluted
share in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018, compared to a net loss of
$16 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents
The Company ended the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 with Cash and cash
equivalents of $239 million.
Inventories
The Company ended the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 with inventory of
$623 million, down 3% from the year-ago period.
Capital expenditures
Capital expenditures totaled $54 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal
2018, primarily to support new capabilities and strategic initiatives.
Full year Fiscal 2018 capital expenditures totaled $181 million.
Debt
The Company ended the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 with total debt of
$1,372 million, which represents the balance remaining on the term loan.
There were no borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving
credit facility at the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018. In
addition, the Company had $473 million of borrowing availability under
its revolving credit facility. During the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018,
the Company repaid $203 million of its term loan and its next scheduled
repayment is in November of calendar year 2020.
Fiscal Year 2019 Full Year Outlook
The Company is re-instituting full year guidance and expects Fiscal 2019
full year non-GAAP earnings per share ranging from $0.00 to $0.10,
supported by the following assumptions:
- Net sales of $6.45 to $6.55 billion
- Comparable sales up low
single digits;
- Gross margin rate of 57.6% to 58.1%;
-
Operating expense growth of approximately 1%;
- Depreciation and
amortization of $327 to $332 million;
- Operating income of $120 to
$140 million;
- Interest expense of approximately $112 million;
-
Income taxes approximately $8 million reflecting a 21% tax rate and
minimum taxes; and
- Diluted share count of 200 million.
Full year capital expenditures are expected in the range of $180 to $210
million, and the Company expects to close approximately 5% of its Fiscal
2018 year-end fleet, with store count dropping into the range of 4,375
to 4,425 by July 2019.
Fiscal Year 2019 First Quarter Outlook
Fiscal year 2019 first quarter non-GAAP earnings per share is estimated
in the range of $(0.04) to $0.06, reflecting a collective unfavorable
timing impact of approximately $0.10 related to the additional week in
Fiscal 2018, which shifted the peak Justice back-to-school week from
week 1 of Fiscal 2019 to week 52, and timing related to the adoption of
the revenue recognition accounting pronouncement, Accounting Standards
Update 2014-19, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers." The Company's
estimated Fiscal 2019 first quarter earnings per share outlook is
supported by the following assumptions:
- Net sales of $1.54 to $1.56 billion;
- Comparable sales flat to
up 2%;
- Gross margin rate of 60.0% to 60.5%;
- Operating
expense growth of 1% to 2%;
- Depreciation and amortization expense
of approximately $84 million;
- Operating income of $22 to $42
million;
- Interest expense of approximately $27 million;
-
Income taxes of approximately $3 million reflecting a 21% tax rate and
minimum taxes; and
- Diluted share count of 200 million.
Real Estate
The Company's store information on a brand-by-brand basis for the fourth
quarter is as follows:
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended August 4, 2018
|
|
|
|
Store Locations
Beginning of Q4
|
|
Store Locations
Opened
|
|
Store Locations
Closed
|
|
Store Locations
End of Q4
|
Ann Taylor
|
|
|
306
|
|
—
|
|
(2)
|
|
304
|
LOFT
|
|
|
674
|
|
—
|
|
(2)
|
|
672
|
maurices
|
|
|
986
|
|
—
|
|
(14)
|
|
972
|
dressbarn
|
|
|
739
|
|
—
|
|
(9)
|
|
730
|
Lane Bryant
|
|
|
752
|
|
1
|
|
(4)
|
|
749
|
Catherines
|
|
|
351
|
|
—
|
|
(3)
|
|
348
|
Justice
|
|
|
855
|
|
—
|
|
(8)
|
|
847
|
Total
|
|
|
4,663
|
|
1
|
|
(42)
|
|
4,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company closed a net 185 stores during Fiscal 2018 which primarily
reflects its continuing fleet optimization program. Under the program,
the Company has realized approximately $50 million in annualized rent
reductions through landlord negotiations.
Conference Call Information
The Company will conduct a conference call today, September 24, 2018, at
4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal
2018 results, followed by a question and answer session. Parties
interested in participating in this call should dial in at (877)
930-8316 prior to the start time, the conference ID is 2494585. The call
will also be simultaneously broadcast at www.ascenaretail.com.
A recording of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion
and until October 1, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056, the conference ID
is 2494585, and until October 24, 2018 via the Company’s website at www.ascenaretail.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Results
As noted above, the comparability of the Company's operational results
for the periods presented herein has been affected by certain
transactions. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures,
when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide
more information to assist investors in evaluating current period
performance, trends and period-over-period comparative results. Non-GAAP
measures eliminate amounts that do not reflect the fundamental
performance of the Company’s businesses. Such items include costs such
as (i) acquisition and integration expenses, (ii) restructuring,
tangible asset impairments and other related charges including, but not
limited to, charges incurred under the Company's Change for Growth
initiative, and (iii) non-cash charges associated with purchase
accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of ANN's assets
and liabilities, primarily reflecting depreciation and amortization
expense and lease-related adjustments, (iv) write-off of debt issuance
costs associated with the extinguishment of debt, and (v) non-cash
impairment charges of goodwill and other intangible assets.
Additionally, our GAAP results for Fiscal 2018 reflect an additional
week that was recorded by our Premium Fashion segment during the
second quarter and our other segments during the fourth quarter, and
certain other income tax related charges recorded in the second, third
and fourth quarters. Reference is made to Notes 1 and 2 of the unaudited
condensed consolidated financial information included herein for more
information.
Many investors also use non-GAAP measures as a common basis for
comparing the performance of different companies. A general limitation
of non-GAAP measures is that they are not prepared in accordance with
U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable
to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in
methods of calculation and excluded items. Non-GAAP measures should be
considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the Company’s
Operating income and Net income per common share, as well as other
measures of financial performance and liquidity reported in accordance
with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
Additionally, a reconciliation of the projected non-GAAP EPS, which are
forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly
comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because the Company
is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort.
The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and
inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and
the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. These
GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as restructuring
charges, acquisition and integration related expenses, non-cash purchase
accounting adjustments, and the tax effect of all such items. As
previously stated, the Company has historically excluded these items
from non-GAAP financial measures. The Company currently expects to
continue to exclude such items in future disclosures of non-GAAP
financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise
(collectively, “non-GAAP adjustments”). The decisions and events that
typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as
actions under the Company's Change for Growth program, or acquisition
and integration expenses, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when
they may occur. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address
the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be
material to future results.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made within this press release may constitute
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements
are statements related to future, not past, events, and often contain
words such as “expect,” "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe,"
"seek," "see," "will," "would," “estimate,” “forecast,” "target,"
“preliminary,” or “range,” and include the Company’s outlook for the
first quarter and full year of Fiscal Year 2019. The Company does not
undertake to publicly update or review its forward-looking statements
even if experience or future changes make it clear that our projected
results expressed or implied will not be achieved. Detailed information
concerning a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from the information contained herein is readily available in
the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
About ascena retail group, inc.
ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a leading national specialty
retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium
Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey),
Value Fashion segment (maurices and dressbarn), Plus
Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique),
and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice).
ascena retail group, inc. operates ecommerce websites and approximately
4,600 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit:
ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, factory.anntaylor.com, LOFT.com,
outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com,
lanebryant.com, Catherines.com, and shopjustice.com.
|
|
ascena retail group, inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
August 4,
2018
|
|
% of Net
Sales
|
|
July 29,
2017
|
|
% of Net
Sales
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
1,766.3
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,658.1
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
(751.5
|
)
|
|
(42.5
|
)%
|
|
(706.7
|
)
|
|
(42.6
|
)%
|
Gross margin
|
|
1,014.8
|
|
|
57.5
|
%
|
|
951.4
|
|
|
57.4
|
%
|
Other costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buying, distribution and occupancy expenses
|
|
(324.4
|
)
|
|
(18.4
|
)%
|
|
(320.2
|
)
|
|
(19.3
|
)%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
(527.1
|
)
|
|
(29.8
|
)%
|
|
(499.7
|
)
|
|
(30.1
|
)%
|
Acquisition and integration expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(7.8
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
Restructuring and other related charges
|
|
(19.4
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
(33.9
|
)
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
(90.8
|
)
|
|
(5.1
|
)%
|
|
(98.3
|
)
|
|
(5.9
|
)%
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
53.1
|
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
(8.5
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
Interest expense
|
|
(30.8
|
)
|
|
(1.7
|
)%
|
|
(26.1
|
)
|
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
Interest and other income, net
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
(32.9
|
)
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
Benefit for income taxes
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
33.2
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
(15.8
|
)
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
196.3
|
|
|
|
|
195.1
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
199.2
|
|
|
|
|
195.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes.
|
|
|
|
ascena retail group, inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
August 4,
2018
|
|
% of Net
Sales
|
|
July 29,
2017
|
|
% of Net
Sales
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
6,578.3
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
6,649.8
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
(2,786.8
|
)
|
|
(42.4
|
)%
|
|
(2,790.2
|
)
|
|
(42.0
|
)%
|
Gross margin
|
|
3,791.5
|
|
|
57.6
|
%
|
|
3,859.6
|
|
|
58.0
|
%
|
Other costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buying, distribution and occupancy expenses
|
|
(1,281.1
|
)
|
|
(19.5
|
)%
|
|
(1,274.3
|
)
|
|
(19.2
|
)%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
(2,036.7
|
)
|
|
(31.0
|
)%
|
|
(2,068.5
|
)
|
|
(31.1
|
)%
|
Acquisition and integration expenses
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
|
(39.4
|
)
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
Restructuring and other related charges
|
|
(78.5
|
)
|
|
(1.2
|
)%
|
|
(81.9
|
)
|
|
(1.2
|
)%
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(596.3
|
)
|
|
(9.0
|
)%
|
Impairment of other intangible assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(728.1
|
)
|
|
(10.9
|
)%
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
(355.5
|
)
|
|
(5.4
|
)%
|
|
(384.9
|
)
|
|
(5.8
|
)%
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
34.3
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
(1,313.8
|
)
|
|
(19.8
|
)%
|
Interest expense
|
|
(113.0
|
)
|
|
(1.7
|
)%
|
|
(102.2
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
Interest income and other income, net
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Loss before benefit for income taxes
|
|
(81.5
|
)
|
|
(1.2
|
)%
|
|
(1,414.2
|
)
|
|
(21.3
|
)%
|
Benefit for income taxes
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
346.9
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(39.7
|
)
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(1,067.3
|
)
|
|
(16.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(5.48
|
)
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(5.48
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
196.0
|
|
|
|
|
194.8
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
196.0
|
|
|
|
|
194.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes.
|
|
|
|
|
ascena retail group, inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
238.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
325.6
|
Inventories
|
|
622.9
|
|
|
|
639.3
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
248.5
|
|
|
|
157.4
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,110.3
|
|
|
|
1,122.3
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
1,205.3
|
|
|
|
1,437.6
|
Goodwill
|
|
683.0
|
|
|
|
683.0
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
516.0
|
|
|
|
532.4
|
Other assets
|
|
55.9
|
|
|
|
96.2
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,570.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,871.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
437.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
411.6
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
326.3
|
|
|
|
352.9
|
Deferred income
|
|
121.7
|
|
|
|
121.5
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
44.0
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
890.7
|
|
|
|
937.1
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
1,328.7
|
|
|
|
1,494.1
|
Lease-related liabilities
|
|
315.2
|
|
|
|
348.3
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
29.6
|
|
|
|
79.3
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
207.8
|
|
|
|
191.7
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,772.0
|
|
|
|
3,050.5
|
Equity
|
|
798.5
|
|
|
|
821.0
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
3,570.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,871.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes.
|
|
ascena retail group, inc.
Segment Information (Unaudited)
(millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
August 4, 2018(a)
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018(a)
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premium Fashion
|
|
$
|
620.4
|
|
|
$
|
599.4
|
|
|
$
|
2,317.8
|
|
|
$
|
2,322.6
|
|
Value Fashion
|
|
485.9
|
|
|
479.4
|
|
|
1,820.5
|
|
|
1,950.2
|
|
Plus Fashion
|
|
382.5
|
|
|
360.3
|
|
|
1,340.0
|
|
|
1,353.9
|
|
Kids Fashion
|
|
277.5
|
|
|
219.0
|
|
|
1,100.0
|
|
|
1,023.1
|
|
Total net sales
|
|
$
|
1,766.3
|
|
|
$
|
1,658.1
|
|
|
$
|
6,578.3
|
|
|
$
|
6,649.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
August 4, 2018(a)
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018(a)
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Operating income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premium Fashion (b)
|
|
$
|
62.1
|
|
|
$
|
52.4
|
|
|
$
|
135.2
|
|
|
$
|
140.9
|
|
Value Fashion (c)
|
|
(7.6
|
)
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
(83.2
|
)
|
|
12.2
|
|
Plus Fashion
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
27.1
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
Kids Fashion
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
(25.0
|
)
|
|
39.1
|
|
|
(36.7
|
)
|
Unallocated acquisition and integration expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7.8
|
)
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
(39.4
|
)
|
Unallocated restructuring and other related charges
|
|
(19.4
|
)
|
|
(33.9
|
)
|
|
(78.5
|
)
|
|
(81.9
|
)
|
Unallocated impairment of goodwill (d)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(596.3
|
)
|
Unallocated impairment of other intangible assets (d)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(728.1
|
)
|
Total operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
53.1
|
|
|
$
|
(8.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
34.3
|
|
|
$
|
(1,313.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
August 4, 2018(a)
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018(a)
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premium Fashion (b)
|
|
$
|
62.9
|
|
|
$
|
63.0
|
|
|
$
|
142.7
|
|
|
$
|
184.8
|
|
Value Fashion (c)
|
|
(14.2
|
)
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
(72.7
|
)
|
|
12.2
|
|
Plus Fashion
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
20.7
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
Kids Fashion
|
|
(12.9
|
)
|
|
(25.0
|
)
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
(36.7
|
)
|
Total non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|
|
$
|
43.0
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
|
$
|
112.5
|
|
|
$
|
175.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
The Company's fiscal year ended August 4, 2018 was a 53-week year
as the Company conformed to the calendar of the National Retail
Federation The three and twelve months ended August 4, 2018
include the results of the Value Fashion, Plus Fashion and Kids
Fashion segments for 14 and 53-weeks, respectively, while the
results of the Premium Fashion segment are included for 13
and 53-weeks, respectively. Operating income of $29.5 and $32.3
million from the additional week has been excluded from non-GAAP
adjusted operating income for the three and twelve months ended
August 4, 2018, respectively. Reference is made to Notes 1 and 2
of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial information
included herein for more information and a reconciliation of
results on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP adjusted basis.
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
Operating income includes the impact of non-cash expenses
associated with the purchase accounting adjustments of ANN's
assets and liabilities to fair market value. For the twelve months
ended August 4, 2018, such adjustments were $9.5 million, while
for the three and twelve months ended July 29, 2017, adjustments
were $10.6 million and $43.9 million, respectively. Reference is
made to Note 2 of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial
information included herein for more information and a
reconciliation of operating income on a GAAP basis to non-GAAP
adjusted operating income.
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
Operating income for the twelve months ended August 4, 2018
includes the impact of a non-cash impairment charge of
approximately $17.1 million to write-down store-related assets at dressbarn.
Reference is made to Note 2 of the unaudited condensed
consolidated financial information included herein for more
information and a reconciliation of operating income on a GAAP
basis to non-GAAP adjusted operating income.
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
|
Includes the impact of non-cash impairments of goodwill and other
intangible assets by segment as follows: $428.9 of goodwill and
$566.3 of other intangible assets at the Premium Fashion
segment, $107.2 of goodwill at the Value Fashion segment,
and $60.2 of goodwill and $161.8 of other intangible assets at the Plus
Fashion segment. These items have been excluded from the
non-GAAP adjusted operating income. Reference is made to Note 2 of
the unaudited condensed consolidated financial information
included herein for a reconciliation of operating (loss) income on
a GAAP basis to non-GAAP adjusted operating income.
|
|
|
|
|
ascena retail group, inc.
|
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
|
(millions, except per share data)
|
Note 1. Basis of Presentation
Fiscal year 2018 ended on August 4, 2018 and reflected a 53-week period
("Fiscal 2018") as the Company conforms its fiscal periods to the
National Retail Federation calendar. Fiscal year 2017 ended on July 29,
2017 and was a 52-week period (“Fiscal 2017”).
The Company's Premium Fashion segment, which historically has
followed the National Retail Federation calendar, recognized an
additional week during the second quarter of Fiscal 2018, consistent
with other retail companies already on that calendar. The Company's Value
Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion segments
recognized the additional week in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 due
to reporting systems constraints.
As a result, the three and twelve months ended August 4, 2018 include
the results of the Value Fashion, Plus Fashion and Kids
Fashion segments for 14 and 53-weeks, respectively, while the
results of the Premium Fashion segment are included for 13 and
53-weeks, respectively.
Note 2. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The comparability of the Company's operational results reported in
accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP")
for the periods presented herein has been affected by certain
transactions. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures
presented below, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial
measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating
current period performance, trends and period-over-period comparative
results. Non-GAAP measures eliminate amounts that do not reflect the
fundamental performance of the Company’s businesses. These items include
costs such as (i) acquisition and integration expenses, (ii)
restructuring, tangible asset impairments and other related charges
including, but not limited to, charges incurred under the Company's
Change for Growth initiative, (iii) non-cash charges associated with
purchase accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of ANN's
assets and liabilities, primarily reflecting depreciation and
amortization expense and lease-related adjustments, (iv) write-off of
debt issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of debt, and (v)
non-cash impairment charges of goodwill and other intangible assets.
Additionally, as described in Note 1, our GAAP results for Fiscal 2018
reflect an additional week that was recorded by our Premium Fashion
segment during the second quarter and our other segments during the
fourth quarter, and certain other income tax related charges recorded in
the second, third and fourth quarters.
Many investors also use non-GAAP measures as a common basis for
comparing the performance of different companies. A general limitation
of non-GAAP measures is that they are not prepared in accordance with
GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other
companies due to differences in methods of calculation and excluded
items. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a
substitute for, the Company’s Operating income and Net income per common
share, as well as other measures of financial performance and liquidity
reported in accordance with GAAP.
The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measures to the most
directly comparable GAAP financial measures and include Net sales, Gross
margin, BD&O expense, SG&A expense, Depreciation and amortization
expense, Operating (loss) income, Income tax benefit (provision), Net
(loss) income, Diluted net (loss) income per common share and earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted
("Adjusted EBITDA") to Net income (loss) for all periods presented.
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Net sales - reported GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,766.3
|
|
|
$
|
1,658.1
|
|
|
$
|
6,578.3
|
|
|
$
|
6,649.8
|
Impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments (a)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
2.7
|
Additional week
|
|
|
|
(88.4
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(113.0
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,677.9
|
|
|
$
|
1,658.8
|
|
|
$
|
6,465.5
|
|
|
$
|
6,652.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ascena retail group, inc.
|
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
- (continued)
|
(millions, except per share data)
|
Note 2. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Gross Margin - reported GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
1,014.8
|
|
|
$
|
951.4
|
|
|
$
|
3,791.5
|
|
|
$
|
3,859.6
|
|
Impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments (a)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
Additional week
|
|
|
(50.2
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(61.9
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
$
|
964.6
|
|
|
$
|
952.1
|
|
|
$
|
3,729.8
|
|
|
$
|
3,862.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Buying, distribution & occupancy expense - reported GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
(324.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(320.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,281.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,274.3
|
)
|
Impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments (a)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
Additional week
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Buying, distribution & occupancy expense
|
|
$
|
(321.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(319.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,276.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,271.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Selling, general & administrative expense - reported GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
(527.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(499.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,036.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,068.5
|
)
|
Impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments (a)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
Additional week
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
—
|
|
dressbarn store-related asset impairments (b)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Selling, general & administrative expense
|
|
$
|
(509.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(498.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,990.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,062.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Depreciation and amortization expense - reported GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
(90.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
(98.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
(355.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(384.9
|
)
|
Impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments (a)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
32.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
$
|
(90.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
(90.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(349.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(352.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ascena retail group, inc.
|
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
- (continued)
|
(millions, except per share data)
|
Note 2. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Operating income (loss) - reported GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
53.1
|
|
|
$
|
(8.5
|
)
|
|
$
|
34.3
|
|
|
$
|
(1,313.8
|
)
|
|
Impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments (a)
|
|
—
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
43.9
|
|
|
dressbarn store-related asset impairments (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Acquisition and integration expenses (c)
|
|
—
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
39.4
|
|
|
Restructuring and other related charges (d)
|
|
19.4
|
|
|
33.9
|
|
|
78.5
|
|
|
81.9
|
|
|
Additional week
|
|
(29.5
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(32.3
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,324.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating income
|
|
$
|
43.0
|
|
|
$
|
43.8
|
|
|
$
|
112.5
|
|
|
$
|
175.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Income tax benefit - reported GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
15.5
|
|
|
$
|
17.1
|
|
|
$
|
41.8
|
|
|
$
|
346.9
|
|
|
Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (e)
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
(26.2
|
)
|
|
(23.2
|
)
|
|
(380.1
|
)
|
|
Income tax impact of state tax valuation allowance (f)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Income tax impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act (g)
|
|
(17.7
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(48.5
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP income tax provision
|
|
$
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(33.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Net income (loss) - reported GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
33.2
|
|
|
$
|
(15.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,067.3
|
)
|
|
Impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments (a)
|
|
—
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
43.9
|
|
|
dressbarn store-related asset impairments (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Acquisition and integration expenses (c)
|
|
—
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
39.4
|
|
|
Restructuring and other related charges (d)
|
|
19.4
|
|
|
33.9
|
|
|
78.5
|
|
|
81.9
|
|
|
Additional week
|
|
(27.7
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(30.5
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,324.4
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (e)
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
(26.2
|
)
|
|
(23.2
|
)
|
|
(380.1
|
)
|
|
Income tax impact of state tax valuation allowance (f)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Income tax impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act (g)
|
|
(17.7
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(48.5
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
14.3
|
|
|
$
|
10.3
|
|
|
$
|
(4.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
42.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ascena retail group, inc.
|
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
- (continued)
|
(millions, except per share data)
|
Note 2. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Diluted net income (loss) per common share - reported GAAP basis
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5.48
|
)
|
|
Per share impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments (a)
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
Per share impact of dressbarn store-related asset impairments (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Per share impact of Acquisition and integration related expenses (c)
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
Per share impact of Restructuring and other related charges (d)
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
Per share impact of additional week
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
Per share impact of Impairment of goodwill and other intangible
assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6.80
|
|
|
Per share impact on Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Per share income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (e)
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
(1.94
|
)
|
|
Per share income tax impact of state tax valuation allowance (f)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Per share income tax impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act (g)
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common share (h)
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
133.8
|
|
|
$
|
134.3
|
|
|
$
|
462.0
|
|
|
$
|
528.6
|
|
|
Impact of non-cash purchase accounting adjustments (a)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
(3.5
|
)
|
|
(11.8
|
)
|
|
Additional week
|
|
29.5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
32.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
dressbarn store-related asset impairments (b)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(17.1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
Acquisition and other integration expenses (c)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7.8
|
)
|
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
(39.4
|
)
|
|
Restructuring and other related charges (d)
|
|
(19.4
|
)
|
|
(33.9
|
)
|
|
(78.5
|
)
|
|
(81.9
|
)
|
|
Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets impairment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,324.4
|
)
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
(90.8
|
)
|
|
(98.3
|
)
|
|
(355.5
|
)
|
|
(384.9
|
)
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
53.1
|
|
|
(8.5
|
)
|
|
34.3
|
|
|
(1,313.8
|
)
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(30.8
|
)
|
|
(26.1
|
)
|
|
(113.0
|
)
|
|
(102.2
|
)
|
|
Interest income and other income, net
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
(32.9
|
)
|
|
(81.5
|
)
|
|
(1,414.2
|
)
|
|
Benefit for income taxes
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
346.9
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
33.2
|
|
|
$
|
(15.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
(39.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,067.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ascena retail group, inc.
|
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
- (continued)
|
(millions, except per share data)
|
Note 2. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|
(a)
|
|
Includes the impact of non-cash expenses associated with the
purchase accounting adjustments of ANN's assets and liabilities to
fair market value calculated in accordance with Accounting
Standards Codification 805 - Business Combinations, such as
adjustments to depreciation and amortization related to the
write-up of ANN's customer relationships and property and
equipment and other purchase accounting adjustments, which are
primarily lease-related. Such costs are unique to each transaction
and the nature and amount of such costs vary significantly based
on the size and timing of the acquisitions and the maturities of
the businesses being acquired. Previous to the third quarter of
Fiscal 2018, we had excluded these costs because we believed that
the costs were material to investors and that these non-cash
adjustments are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are
significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisition.
During the third quarter of Fiscal 2018, we concluded that such
costs were no longer material and, accordingly we are no longer
adjusting for these costs beginning with the third quarter. We
will continue to present all prior year quarters as previously
adjusted and the current year amounts previously reported through
the second quarter of Fiscal 2018 as a supplement to our GAAP
information. Amounts recorded in each period presented are as
follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.7
|
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
|
$
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
—
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
32.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
10.6
|
|
|
$
|
9.5
|
|
|
$
|
43.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
During the third quarter of Fiscal 2018, new leadership at the
Company's Value Fashion segment, particularly at its dressbarn
brand, began a comprehensive review of the dressbarn
operations with the goal of turning around its recent performance.
As a result, when the Company performed its third quarter
long-lived asset impairment testing for dressbarn, certain
near-term cash flow assumptions for that brand were revised, which
resulted in lower overall anticipated future cash flows and the
Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of approximately
$17.1 million for certain under-performing retail stores. Given
the comprehensive review performed by a new management team, the
Company believes that such costs represent a significant,
non-recurring item that is non-cash in nature and doesn't impact
the Company's liquidity, and has therefore excluded the charge
from our non-GAAP results.
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
Primarily reflects costs related to the ANN acquisition
including severance and retention-related expenses, settlement
charges and professional fees related to a pension plan acquired
in the ANN acquisition which was terminated in the second
quarter of Fiscal 2017, and other integration costs to combine the
operations and infrastructure of the ANN business into the
Company's. Amounts recorded in each period presented are as
follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other integration expenses
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
4.2
|
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
|
|
$
|
17.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Severance and retention
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANN pension settlement
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
7.8
|
|
|
$
|
5.4
|
|
|
$
|
39.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
|
Reflects costs incurred under the Company's Change for Growth
program including professional fees and other related charges
incurred in connection with the identification and implementation of
the transformation initiatives associated with the program,
severance and retention-related charges incurred under the program
and charges related to the write-down of assets resulting from
program activities or the fleet optimization program. Amounts
recorded in each period presented are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
August 4, 2018
|
|
July 29, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional fees and other related charges
|
|
$
|
16.0
|
|
|
$
|
10.7
|
|
|
$
|
59.2
|
|
|
$
|
33.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Severance and retention
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
33.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of assets
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
19.4
|
|
|
$
|
33.9
|
|
|
$
|
78.5
|
|
|
$
|
81.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ascena retail group, inc.
|
Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
- (continued)
|
(millions, except per share data)
|
Note 2. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|
(e)
|
|
Represents the income tax impact applicable to each non-GAAP
adjustment described above.
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
|
Due to the limitations placed on the use of state income tax net
operating losses, we established a valuation allowance in the second
quarter of Fiscal 2018. Because this expense is non-cash in nature
and non-recurring, we have excluded the expense attributable to the
valuation allowance from our non-GAAP results.
|
|
|
|
(g)
|
|
Reflects the Company’s current estimate of the impact of the 2017
Tax Reform Act, consistent with the relief provided by the SEC in
Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 118. Further analysis and regulatory
guidance is required before this amount can be finalized. The
measurement period allowed by the SEC requires that companies must
complete their analysis no later than December 2018.
|
|
|
|
(h)
|
|
Reflects the impact on EPS of using 199.2 million weighted average
common shares for adjusted net income per diluted common share for
the three months ended August 4, 2018 and 196.0 million weighted
average common shares for adjusted net loss per diluted common share
for the twelve months ended August 4, 2018. The impact of
potentially dilutive stock options and restricted stock units was
anti-dilutive under the treasury stock method for the twelve months
ended August 4, 2018 and were excluded from the calculation. Also
reflects the impact on EPS of using 196.3 and 195.7 million weighted
average common shares for adjusted net income per diluted common
share for the three and twelve months ended July 29, 2017,
respectively. The weighted average number of diluted common shares
on an adjusted basis reflects the dilutive effect of stock options
and other securities, which were excluded from the reported GAAP
amount due to the net loss reported during the period.
