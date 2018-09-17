maurices : Raises More Than $100,000 for Schools in Celebration of Teachers Campaign

DULUTH, Minn., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past month maurices associates raised more than $100,000 for high-needs elementary schools as part of maurices' Celebration of Teachers campaign.

Two-thirds of all school supplies in America are purchased by teachers out of their own pockets. maurices partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org to help ease the strain on teachers' personal finances. AdoptAClassroom.org paired each maurices store with one of more than 900 high-needs elementary schools across the U.S. Associates then raised the funds for those schools through in-store donations.

maurices is committed to giving back and supporting those who selflessly serve others, and in this case, educators and teachers. But their reach goes farther than within the U.S. – it stretches into Canada.

Canadian teachers collectively spend $200 million of their own money each year on books and other learning materials for their classrooms. maurices is helping to fill the bookshelves at elementary schools across Canada with a donation to the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation. This year, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation will provide support to over 600 high-needs elementary school libraries across Canada.

maurices' Celebration of Teachers campaign represents the company's core values; service, community and style. "Our commitment to education and our community is a reflection of our principals," said Gayle Malcolm, maurices' vice president of marketing. "We are proud to support the efforts of AdoptAClassroom.org and the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation as they work to provide tools for the everyday heroes teaching in our public schools."

About maurices

maurices, a subsidiary of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA), which includes maurices, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, dressbarn, Justice, Lane Bryant and Catherines, is located in over 980 locations across North America. As a hometown specialty retailer, maurices is deeply committed to bringing affordable, versatile and flattering fashion in sizes 2-24 to real women, living real lives in small towns across North America. From workday to weekend, maurices inspires women to look and feel great – just as they are. For women who know it, it's a beloved destination they feel total affection for. And the feeling is mutual. For the rest of the world, maurices is the kind of place you discover, and fall in love with. Discover what you've been missing on maurices.com or at your nearest maurices boutique. #discovermaurices

About the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation

Indigo Books & Music Inc. founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. To date, the Foundation has committed $28 million to more than 3,000 high-needs schools, impacting over 900,000 children. The Foundation runs two signature programs each year. In May 2018, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation Literacy Fund grants committed $1.5 million to 30 high-needs elementary schools that lack the resources to build and maintain healthy school libraries. To date, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation's Literacy Fund has committed $21 million to more than 275 schools nationally. Additionally, each fall, the Foundation's annual grassroots Adopt a School program unites the Foundation with Indigo, its employees, its customers and their communities to raise funds to support high-needs elementary schools across Canada and put even more books into the hands of children. In October 2017, the Indigo Adopt a School program contributed over $1 million to more than 550 schools across Canada, impacting more than 185,000 children. To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.loveofreading.org.

About ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG

AdoptAClassroom.org advances equity in education by powering today's classrooms to prepare tomorrow's graduates. The national, award-winning 501(c)(3), makes it easy for individual donors and corporate sponsors to donate funds to K-12 classrooms in public, private and charter schools throughout the U.S. On average, teachers spend $740 of their own money each year to equip their classrooms - 28% of teachers spend more than $1000 annually. Since 1998 AdoptAClassroom.org has raised more than $36 million and benefited 4.5 million students in more than 178,000 classrooms. 2018 marks the organization's 20th year supporting teachers and classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org holds a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, or to adopt a classroom, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

