Ascendas India Trust : 1Q FY2020 Business Updates

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training, property operating expenses), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management regarding future events. No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. ("Trustee-Manager") nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use, reliance or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.
The past performance of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in a-iTrust ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Trustee-Manager. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Trustee-Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST.
This presentation for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.
All measurements of floor area are defined herein as "Super Built-up Area" or "SBA", which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, and the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.
The Indian Rupee and Singapore Dollar are defined herein as "INR/₹" and "SGD/S$" respectively.
Any discrepancy between individual amounts and total shown in this presentation is due to rounding.
Notice: Change to Half-yearly Reporting
Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. (the "Trustee-Manager"), as trustee-manager of a- iTrust, refers to the recent amendments to Rule 705(2) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited which were effective from 7 February 2020.
The Trustee-Manager announced on 26 February 2020 that a-iTrust will adopt the announcement of half-yearly financial statements with effect from the financial year ending 31 December 2020 ("FY2020"). For FY2020, the next financial results announcement will be for the half-year period ending 30 June 2020.
The Trustee-Manager will continue its proactive engagement with stakeholders through its various communication channels, including providing relevant business updates between the announcements of half-yearly financial statements.
1Q FY2020 Business Updates
International Tech Park Bangalore
COVID-19 in India
First COVID-19 case reported in end January.
Entire country was put under a 21-day lockdown from 25 March to avert massive outbreak. The nationwide lockdown, which was due to end on 14 April, was subsequently extended to 3 May.
Only essential services in operation.
All public transport shut down, movement of private vehicles banned and all domestic and international flights grounded.
Modest relaxation of restrictions on agricultural, banking, courier services and public works from 20 April onwards to ease supply chain and alleviate economic impact, except in virus hotspots.
The lockdown appears to have reduced the rate of increase of the virus infection in many parts of the country.
Geographical spread of COVID-19 cases in India
Mumbai
(Panvel) Pune
Hyderabad
Bangalore
Chennai
Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India; India Today. Data as of 26 April 2020. Circles represent COVID-19 death tolls.
Impact of COVID-19
Safeguarding the health and safety of all staff, tenants and parkites in our properties remains our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and will take appropriate actions to protect our tenants' premises and their employees.
Current Assessment of
Impact on Business
With the extension of the lockdown in India
till 3 May 2020, we expect adverse impact
on our business. The situation continues to evolve and due to the lockdown, there is insufficient information available at this juncture to allow for the assessment (and disclosure) of the financial impact of Covid- 19 with certainty.
The weak economic conditions brought about by COVID-19 could reduce demand for office space, resulting in lower occupancies, softening of rents and potentially higher bad debt provisions. A drop in interest income from forward
purchases may be possible.
The impact on our retail tenants at Park Square Mall will be high due to the mall closure since14 March 2020. Retail comprised 1.4% of net property income in FY2019.
Preparedness
Current Operations
Since February, all our parks had in place
• With India's country-wide lockdown, all
precautionary measures:
staff and tenants are working from
• intensifying cleaning and disinfecting of
home except for operation-critical roles
common areas
• Our parks remain open for essential
•
ensuring logistics readiness
services to support a few tenants'
critical IT & ITES operations
(temperature screening / masks /
sanitisers / travel declarations)
• Closure of Park Square Mall and F&B
•
designated isolation rooms
outlets
raising staffs' / tenants' awareness
activating regional and global response
teams to provide around-the-clock
Power
Food courts
assistance
Airconditioning
Amenities
Preparations for re-opening are underway
Water
Housekeeping
and we plan to take necessary precautious
Security
to ensure the safety of our parks and
Specialised sanitation team
tenants. These measures can extend
beyond the end of the lockdown period
and will lead to higher operating expenses.
Logistics: Arshiya Khurja, NCR
Acquisition details
Property details
Location
Khurja, NCR
Site area
4.5 acres/1.8 ha
Floor area
0.19m sq ft
Right to acquire
3.85m sq ft
Entered into with Arshiya Limited, the same vendor as Arshiya Panvel forward purchase deal. Acquisition is subject to fulfilment of certain Conditions Precedent.
Net of security deposit. Based on an exchange rate of S$1 to INR 51.3.
Investment details
Share Purchase Agreement1
Acquisition of 1 Grade-A warehouse (0.19m sq ft)
Upfront payment of₹0.2 bn (S$5m2) and deferred consideration of up to ₹0.7 bn (S$14m2) to be paid over the next 4 years.
Lease Arrangement
Operating lease arrangement with an affiliate of the vendor to lease-back the warehouse for 6 years.
Framework Agreement
Right to finance construction of future warehouses.
Right to acquire another 2 existing warehouses (0.30m sq ft) and future warehouses (approx. 3.55m sq ft).
Growing warehouse footprint in North India
Transaction provides opportunity to expand our
warehousing presence to North India and further
diversify business parks portfolio.
Capital management
International Tech Park Hyderabad
Capital management
Currency hedging strategy
Balance sheet
Trustee-Managerdoes not hedge equity.
At least 50% of debt must be denominated in INR.
Income
Income is repatriated semi-annually from India to Singapore.
Trustee-Managerlocks in the income to be repatriated by buying forward contracts on a monthly basis.
Funding strategy
The Trustee-Manager's approach to equity raising is predicated on maintaining a strong balance sheet by keeping the Trust's gearing ratio at an appropriate level.
Trustee-Managerdoes not borrow INR loans onshore in India as it costs less to hedge SGD borrowings to INR-denominated borrowings using cross-currency swaps and derivatives.
Income distribution policy
To distribute at least 90% of its income available for distribution.
a-iTrustretains 10% of its income available for distribution to provide greater flexibility in growing the Trust.
Debt maturity profile
Effective borrowings: S$751 million
Hedging ratio
INR: 65% SGD:35%
S$ Million
236.3
211.0 1
209.9
60.2
158.3
165.9
150.8
45.5
48.2
78.0
48.2
45.5
43.9
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
SGD Denominated debt
INR Denominated debt
Information as at 31 March 2020.
Secured a new and undrawn committed 5-year S$100mil Term Loan facility in April 2020 and in the process of closing a 4-year S$50 million Term Loan facility, which may be used for the refinancing of some loans maturing in FY2020.
Capital structure
Indicator
As at 31 March 2020
Interest service coverage
4.0 times
(EBITDA/Interest expenses)
(YTD FY2020)
Percentage of fixed rate debt
81%
Percentage of unsecured borrowings
100%
Gearing: 28%3
Effective weighted average cost of debt1
5.9%
Gearing limit
50%2
Available debt headroom
S$1,214 million
Cash and cash equivalent
S$121 million
1.
Based on borrowing ratio of 65% in INR and 35% in SGD as at 31 March 2020.
2.
As announced by MAS on 16 April 2020, the gearing limit was increased from 45% to 50% with immediate effect.
3.
As at 31 March 2020, the effective borrowings to net asset ratio and total borrowings less cash and cash equivalent to net asset ratio is 53.0% and 46.6% respectively.
Operational review
International Tech Park Hyderabad
Office markets healthy
Bangalore (Whitefield)
5.0
12.0%
4.0
8.9%
9.7%
8.8%
7.2%
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
CY 2016
CY 2017
CY 2018
CY 2019
CY2020
Chennai (OMR)
3.0
9.0%
2.0
5.8%
5.9%
1.0
3.3%
3.3%
0.0
CY 2016
CY 2017
CY 2018
CY 2019
CY2020
Supply (in million sq ft) Gross Absorption (in million sq ft) Vacancy (%) Source: CBRE Research
Higher vacancy is due to supply of 0.3m sq ft into the micro-market in 2020.
Includes HITEC City and Madhapur.
Hyderabad (IT Corridor I2)
4.0
3.0
2.0
6.2%
5.7%
4.7%1
1.0
3.0%
2.6%
0.0
CY 2016
CY 2017
CY 2018
CY 2019
CY2020
Pune (Hinjawadi)
2.0
15.2%
1.0
9.9%
8.6%
6.3%
6.0%
0.0
CY 2016
CY 2017
CY 2018
CY 2019
CY2020
Diversified portfolio
Portfolio breakdown by area
Mumbai
6%
Pune
12%
Bangalore
34%
Chennai
22%
Hyderabad
26%
Floor area 13.1 million sq ft
All information as at 31 March 2020.
Customer Base
Total number of tenants
340
Average space per tenant
37,800 sq ft
Largest tenant accounts for 9% of the portfolio base rent
Healthy portfolio occupancy
Committed portfolio occupancy:
99%
99%
98%
100%
98%
100%
98%
100%
100%
96%
95%
95%
94%
95%
91%
90%
ITPB
ITPC
CyberVale
aVance
CyberPearl
ITPH
aVance
Arshiya1
a-iTrust occupancy
Hyderabad
Pune
Panvel
Market occupancy of peripheral area2
All information as at 31 March 2020.
1. There are no comparable warehouses in the micro-market that the Arshiya Panvel warehouses are located in.
2. CBRE market report as at 31 March 2020.
Transacted vs effective rents1
Bangalore
Chennai
Hyderabad
40%
36%
35%
30%
28%
25%
23%
20%
18%
15%
15%
11%
10%
5%
0%
ITPB
ITPC
CyberVale
aVance
ITPH
CyberPearl
Hyderabad
All information as at 31 March 2020.
1. Difference in average transacted rents by a-iTrust over the past 12 months against effective rents at the respective properties.
Effective rent refers to the weighted average amortised rent for the respective properties for the last month of the reporting period.
Average transacted rent refers to the weighted average signing rents for the respective properties for the past 12 months.
Spread-out lease expiry profile
Weighted average lease term:
Weighted average lease expiry:
6.6 years
3.6 years
Sq ft expiring
5,500,000
41%
5,000,000
4,500,000
4,000,000
3,500,000
23%
3,000,000
2,500,000
17%
2,000,000
12%
1,500,000
7%
1,000,000
500,000
-
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024 & beyond
All information as at 31 March 2020.
Note: Retention rate for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 was 65%. This excludes leases in ITPH which are affected by the redevelopment of Auriga building.
Diversified tenant base
Tenant core business & activity by base rental
Retail
Telco Oil & Gas
F&B1
Others
2%
1%
1%
3%
2%
Healthcare &
Pharma
3%
Automobile
5%
Electronics,
Semiconductor &
Engineering
7%
Tenant core
IT, Software & Application
Development and Service Support
51%
Retail & F&B R&D1Others
ITES1 3% 1% 1% 5%
Logistics &
warehousing
7%
Tenant core
IT 1 48%
Logistics
7%
business
activity
Design, Gaming
and Media
7%
Banking & Financial Services
11%
IT/ITES1 35%
All information as at 31 March 2020.
1. IT - Information Technology; ITES - Information Technology Enabled Services; R&D - Research & Development; F&B - Food & Beverage.
Diversified tenant base
Tenant country of origin & company structure by base rental
Singapore
UK
Others
1%
Japan
2%
4%
India Co 2
2%
France
USA
14%
56%
7%
Country of
origin
India1 28%
All information as at 31 March 2020.
Comprises Indian companies with local and overseas operations.
Comprises Indian companies with local operations only.
Multinational corporations, including Indian companies with local and overseas operations.
Company
structure
MNC 3 86%
Growth strategy
International Tech Park Chennai
Good growth track record
Total developments:
Total acquisitions:
5.0 million sq ft
4.8 million sq ft
Floor area
(million square feet)
6.9
6.9
7.5
6.5
0.6
6.0
0.4
0.5
4.7
4.8
4.8
1.2
3.6
1.1
0.1
6.9
6.9
6.0
6.5
4.7
4.8
4.8
3.6
3.6
11%
CAGR
12.61
13.1
11.9
0.5
0.8
9.7
1.9
0.4
8.8
0.3
0.6
1.3
11.9
12.6
8.8
9.7
7.5
IPO Dec-07Dec-08Dec-09Dec-10Dec-11
Dec-12Dec-13Dec-14Dec-15Dec-16
Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19
Portfolio
Development
Acquisition
1. Reduction in floor area due to the demolition of Auriga building (0.2m sq ft) in ITPH as part of the redevelopment.
Clear growth strategy
Growth strategy
Development pipeline
Sponsor assets
3rd party acquisitions
Logistics
3.8m sq ft1 in Bangalore
3.5m sq ft in Hyderabad
0.4m sq ftin Chennai
2.3m sq ft from CapitaLand
Ascendas India Growth Programme
1.8m sq ft aVance Hyderabad
2.1m sq ft aVance Business Hub 2
1.4m sq ft AURUM IT SEZ
1.8m sq ftBlueRidge 3
2.8m sq ft2 Arshiya Panvel warehouses
3.9m sq ft3 Arshiya Khurja warehouses
Ascendas-Firstspaceplatform
1.
Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential of 1.0m sq ft due to the widening of the road in front of International Tech Park
Bangalore and 1.1m sq ft due to revised government regulation.
2.
Includes a 7th warehouse under construction (0.3 million sq ft).
3.
Includes a warehouse to be acquired upon completion of Conditions Precedent (0.2m sq ft).
Outlook
International Tech Park Bangalore
Growth based on committed pipeline
Floor area
22.8
(million square feet)
74%
0.2
0.3
1.8
2.1
1.8
1.4
13.1
1.4
0.7
13.1
Mar-20
Growth pipeline
Portfolio
MTB 5
ITPH redevelopment - Phase I
AURUM IT SEZ
aVance 5 & 6
aVance A1 & A2
24
BlueRidge 3 - Phase 1 & 2
Arshiya Panvel
Arshiya Khurja
Growth Pipeline
aVance Hyderabad
aVance Business Hub 2
AURUM IT SEZ
BlueRidge 3
Arshiya Panvel
Arshiya Khurja
TOTAL
aVance 5
aVance 6
aVance A1
aVance A2
Building 1
Building 2
Phase 1
Phase 2
7th warehouse
1 warehouse
Floor area
1.16
0.64
1.05
1.05
0.60
0.80
1.41
0.43
0.33
0.19
7.66
(mil sq ft)
Time of
1H
Dec
2H
2H
OC5
2H
1H
2H
2H
Upon
N.A.
Completion1
2021
20173
2023
2023
received
2020
2021
2023
2020
completion of
CP5
Expected total
₹13.5b
₹14.0b
₹9.3b
₹9.8b
₹2.1b6
₹1.0b6
₹49.7b
consideration2
(S$270m)
(S$278m)
(S$186m)
(S$194m)
(S$42m)
(S19m)
(S$987m)
Amount disbursed2
₹8.4b
₹0.5b4
₹4.0b
₹1.8b
₹0.2b
-
₹14.8b
(S$168m)
(S$10m)
(S$79m)
(S$36m)
(S$3m)
(S$295m)
Remaining
₹5.1b
₹13.5b
₹5.3b
₹8.0b
₹1.9b
₹1.0b
₹34.9b
commitment2
(S$102m)
(S$268m)
(S$107m)
(S$159m)
(S$38m)
(S19m)
(S$692m)
Refers to building completion. For Arshiya Khurja, completion refers to the acquisition of 1 Grade-A warehouse.
Based on exchange rate at the time of investment/announcement.
Based on existing investment structure, aVance 6 will be acquired together with aVance 5.
4. Excludes disbursement of ₹2.0 billion (S$39 million2) towards refinancing of loan taken by PVPL towards acquisition of additional land in aVance Business Hub 2.
5.
OC refers to occupancy certificate; CP refers to Conditions Precedent.
6.
Net consideration after deduction of security deposit.
Appendix
Glossary
Trust properties
: Total assets.
Derivative financial
: Includes cross currency swaps (entered to hedge SGD borrowings into INR), interest rate swaps, options and
instruments
forward foreign exchange contracts.
DPU
: Distribution per unit.
EBITDA
: Earnings before interest expense, tax, depreciation & amortisation (excluding gains/losses from foreign
exchange translation and mark-to-market revaluation from settlement of loans).
: Ratio of effective borrowings to the value of Trust properties.
ITES
: Information Technology Enabled Services.
INR or₹
: Indian rupees.
MAS
: Monetary Authority of Singapore.
SEZ
: Special Economic Zone.
SGD or S$
: Singapore dollars.
SuperBuilt-upArea or SBA : Sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, and the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.
Average currency exchange rate
Average exchange rates used to translate a-iTrust's INR income statement to SGD
1 Singapore Dollar buys
1Q
2Q
3Q
YTD
Indian Rupee
FY2019
51.2
51.5
51.5
51.4
FY18/19
50.2
51.3
52.5
51.3
SGD appreciation/
2.0%
0.4%
(1.9%)
0.2%
(depreciation)
Note: These rates represent the average exchange rates between Indian Rupee & Singapore Dollar for the respective periods.
Recap: FY2019 vs YTD FY18/19 results
FY20191
YTD FY18/191
Variance
SGD/INR FX rate2
51.4
51.3
0.2%
Total property income
₹7,728m
₹6,930m
12%
S$150.3m
S$134.7m
12%
Net property income
₹5,827m
₹5,159m
13%
S$113.4m
S$100.4m
13%4
Income available for distribution
₹3,881m
₹3,334m
16%
S$75.5m
S$64.9m
16%
Income to be distributed
₹3,493m
₹3,001m
16%
S$67.9m
S$58.4m
16%
Income to be distributed (DPU3)
₹3.32
₹2.89
15%
6.45¢
5.63¢
15%
Weighted average number of units
1,054,828
1,036,361
2%
('000)
Income from Anchor building at ITPB;
higher income from aVance Pune; and
positive rental reversions.
Increase due to higher total property income;
one-offprovision for water supply and sanitary connection charges in ITPB in YTD FY18/19; and
partially offset gains from one-off scrap sale of Dedicated Power Plant in ITPB in YTD FY18/194.
Mainly due to net property income growth and interest income from investments in Arshiya Panvel, AURUM IT SEZ, aVance 5 & 6, aVance A1 & A2 and BlueRidge 3.
After retaining 10% of income available for distribution.
FY2019 refers to the 9-month period ended 31 December 2019. YTD FY18/19 refers to the 9-month period ended 31 December 2018.
Average exchange rate for the period.
3.
Distribution per unit.
4. Excluding the one-off items, FY2019 net property income in SGD would have increased by 11%.
Quarterly DPU since listing
DPU1 (S¢)
Change since listing
INR/SGD exchange rate2
(Indexed)
10.00
INR depreciation against SGD: -50%
130
SGD DPU3: +49%
9.00
120
8.00
110
7.00
100
6.00
90
5.00
4.00
80
3.00
70
2.00
60
1.00
50
0.00
40
CY2007
CY2008
CY2009
CY2010
CY2011
CY2012
CY2013
CY2014
CY2015
CY2016
CY2017
CY2018
CY2019
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
INR/SGD exchange rate
1.
DPU (income available for distribution) refers to 100% of distributable income. 10% of distributable income was retained starting from 2Q CY2012.
2.
Average daily spot INR/SGD exchange rate for the period, pegged to 1 August 2007 using data sourced from Bloomberg.
3.
Last 12 months DPU compared against first 12 months DPU.
Growth strategy
Development: ITPB pipeline
Future development potential
Increase in development potential from 2.7 million sq ft to 3.8 million sq ft1.
Construction of MTB 5 (0.7 million sq ft) is in progress.
Park Square
(Mall)
Taj Vivanta
(Hotel)
Special Economic Zone2
Aviator (Multi-tenanted building)
Voyager (Multi-tenanted building)
International Tech Park Bangalore
Anchor
(Multi-tenanted building)
Victor (Multi-tenantedbuilding)
MTB 5
(Under construction)
1.
Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential due to the widening of the road in front of International Tech Park Bangalore
and revised government regulation.
2.
Red line marks border of SEZ area.
Growth strategy
Development: MTB 5, Bangalore
Artist's impression
Property
International Tech Park Bangalore
Floor area
0.68m sq ft
Construction status
• Construction has commenced and structure works are ongoing
• Completion expected by 2H 2020
Leasing status
100% pre-leased to a leading IT Services company
Growth strategy
Development: ITPH redevelopment - Phase I
Artist's impression
Name
International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) redevelopment - Phase I
Floor area
1.36m sq ft
Development status
• Excavation is in progress and foundation work has commenced
• Completion expected by 2H 2021
32
Growth strategy
3rdparty: Acquisition criteria for commercial space
Target cities:
Bangalore
Chennai
Hyderabad
Pune
Mumbai
Delhi
Gurgaon
Investment criteria:
Location
Tenancy profile
Design
Clean land title and land tenure
Rental and capital growth prospects
Opportunity to add value
Growth strategy
3rdparty: aVance Hyderabad
(3)
(5)
(6)
(8)
(4)
(7)
(2)
(5)
(1)
(9)
Artist's impression
(10)
(6)
Park Statistics
Site area:
25.7 acres / 10.4 ha
(1), (2), (3) & (4) owned by a-iTrust:
1.50m sq ft
Vendor assets:
marked in black
Proposed acquisitions of (5) & (6)1:
1.80m sq ft
Land owner assets:
marked in white
ROFR to (7), (8), (9) & (10):
1.16m sq ft
1. Share Purchase Agreement executed for proposed acquisition of aVance 5 & 6.
Growth strategy
3rdparty: aVance Business Hub 2, Hyderabad
aVance
(6)
Hyderabad
(7)
(A1)
(A2) (A3) (A4) (A5)
Artist's impression
Artist's impression
Park Statistics
Site area:
14.4 acres / 5.8 ha
Proposed acquisition of
(A1) to (A5)1:
4.53m sq ft
Vendor assets:
marked in black
Construction status:
Excavation work commenced
for the project
Land owner assets:
marked in white
1. Master Agreement executed for proposed acquisition of Vendor assets. The total leasable area has been reduced from 5.20m sq ft to 4.53m sq ft due to changes in
the Master Plan.
Growth strategy
3rdparty: AURUM IT SEZ, Navi Mumbai
(3)
(2)
(1)
Artist's impression
Location
Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai
Floor area
•
Building 1: 0.6m sq ft; Building 2: 0.8m sq ft
• Right of First Refusal on Building 3: up to 1.1m sq ft
Expected completion
• Building 1 - Occupancy Certificate received; Building 2 - 2H 2020
Leasing status
•
Building 1: 44% pre-committed
Acquisition of
Upon completion of each building, and within a period of up to 2 years post completion
Building 1 & 2
Growth strategy
3rdparty: BlueRidge 3, Pune
Location
Hinjawadi Phase 1, Pune
Floor area
Phase 1: 1.4m sq ft; Phase 2: 0.4m sq ft
Expected completion
Phase 1: 1H 2021; Phase 2: 2H 2023
Construction status
Incubation fit-out work in IT Building 1 is completed and Occupancy
37
Certificate has been obtained
Growth strategy
Logistics: Arshiya Panvel, Mumbai
Property
Arshiya Panvel warehouses
Site area
24.5 acres / 9.9 ha
Floor area
0.8m sq ft
Forward purchase
At least 2.8m sq ft (includes 0.3m sq ft warehouse under construction)
World-class IT and logistics parks
City
Bangalore
Chennai
Hyderabad
Pune
Mumbai
• Intl Tech Park
•
Intl Tech Park
•
Intl Tech Park
• aVance Pune
• Arshiya Panvel
Property
Bangalore
Chennai
Hyderabad
warehouses
•
CyberVale
•
CyberPearl
•
aVance Hyderabad
Type
IT Park
IT Park
IT Park
IT Park
Warehouse
Site area
68.3 acres
33.2 acres
51.2 acres1
5.4 acres
24.5 acres
27.6 ha
13.5 ha
20.5 ha1
2.2 ha
9.9 ha
Completed floor
4.5m sq ft2
2.8m sq ft
3.4m sq ft2
1.5m sq ft
0.8m sq ft
area
Number of
11
6
11
3
6
buildings
Park population
49,600
35,400
31,600
13,800
-
Land bank
(development
3.8m sq ft3
0.4m sq ft
3.5m sq ft4
-
-
potential)
Includes land not held by a-iTrust.
Only includes floor area owned by a-iTrust.
Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential due to the widening of the road in front of International Tech Park Bangalore and revised government
regulation.
4. Includes buildings under construction.
Lease expiry profile
City
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Total
& beyond
Bangalore
302,600
1,255,300
646,600
64,500
2,167,100
4,436,100
Chennai
655,400
884,900
678,300
259,500
315,200
2,793,300
Hyderabad
489,100
780,700
759,100
540,500
731,700
3,301,100
Pune
137,000
-
64,100
58,300
1,244,300
1,503,700
Mumbai
-
-
-
-
832,200
832,200
Total
1,584,100
2,920,900
2,148,100
922,800
5,290,500
12,866,400
Quality tenants
Top 10 tenants (in alphabetical order)
Applied Materials 2 Arshiya Panvel
Bank of America
Cognizant
Mu Sigma
Renault Nissan
Societe Generale
Tata Consultancy Services
The Bank of New York Mellon
Technicolor
All information as at 31 March 2020.
Top 5 sub-tenants of Arshiya Panvel (in alphabetical order)
DHL Logistics
Huawei Telecommunications
Labdhi Manufacturing
Rolex Logistics (CISCO)
ZTE Corporation
Top 10 tenants accounted for 37% of portfolio base rent
Revenue growth trends
Total Property Income (INR)
INR million
10%
CAGR
10,188
9,336
8,626
7,220
6,579
5,550
5,584
6,124
4,658
4,005
4,078
Total Property Income (SGD)
5%
S$ million
CAGR
184.0
197.6
183.0
148.4
129.9
141.1
124.4
127.3
120.8
121.3
119.8
Income growth trends
Net Property Income (INR)
INR million
12%
CAGR
7,668
6,791
5,827
4,790
4,249
3,197
3,260
3,654
2,460
2,628
2,391
Net Property Income (SGD)
7%
S$ million
CAGR
148.6
133.8
123.6
98.4
91.1
74.3
71.1
70.1
74.9
75.9
69.8
a-iTrust unit price versus major indices
(Indexed)
Indicator
a-iTrust
175
Trading yield
7.2%1
(as at 31 March 2020)
FTSE STI Index
150
FTSE ST REIT Index
Average daily trading
2,110,100 units
volume (1Q FY2020)
125
Bombay SE Realty Index
INR/SGD FX rate
100
75
50
25
0
IPO
Dec 07
Jun 08
Dec 08
Jun 09
Dec 09
Jun 10
Dec 10
Jun 11
Dec 11
Jun 12
Dec 12
Jun 13
Dec 13
Jun 14
Dec 14
Jun 15
Dec 15
Jun 16
Dec 16
Jun 17
Dec 17
Jun 18
Dec 18
Jun 19
Dec 19 Mar 20
Source: Bloomberg
a-iTrust
FTSE ST REIT Index FTSE STI Index
INRSGD FX Rate
Bombay
SE Realty
Index
1. Trading yield based on annualised 3Q FY2019 DPU of 8.60 cents at closing price of S$1.20 per unit as at 31 March 2020.
Structure of Ascendas India Trust
Unitholders
Holding of units
Distributions
Trustee's fee & management fees
a-iTrust
Acts on behalf of unitholders/
100% ownership &
Dividends, principal
management services
shareholder's loan
repayment
of shareholder's loan
Singapore SPVs
Ascendas Property Fund (India) Pte. Ltd.
Ascendas Property Fund (FDI) Pte. Ltd.
Ownership of ordinary shares; Subscription to Fully &
Dividends on ordinary shares, proceeds from share buyback
Compulsory Convertible Debentures ("FCCD") and
& interest on FCCD and NCD
Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCD")
The VCUs
Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.
(the Trustee-Manager), a wholly owned subsidiary of
CapitaLand
Singapore
India
Ascendas Panvel FTWZ Limited1
(100.0% ownership)
Information Technology Park Limited(92.8% ownership)2
Ascendas Information Technology Park Chennai Ltd.(89.0% ownership)2
Cyber Pearl Information Technology Park Private Limited(100.0% ownership)
Deccan Real Ventures Private Limited(100.0% ownership)
Ownership
Master rental income
Ownership
Net property income
The Properties
Provides property
• Arshiya Panvel warehouses
•
ITPB
•
ITPH
management services
Ascendas Services
•
ITPC •
aVance Hyderabad
(India) Private Limited
•
CV
•
aVance Pune
(the property manager)
•
CP
Property management fees
1. Entered into a master lease agreement with Arshiya Limited ("AL") to lease back the warehouses to AL for a period of six years. AL will operate and manage the warehouses and pay pre- agreed rentals.
2. Karnataka State Government owns 7.2% of ITPB & Tamil Nadu State Government owns 11.0% of ITPC.
Investor contact
Tan Choon Siang Chief Financial Officer
Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd (Trustee-Manager of a-iTrust)
Ascendas India Trust published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 09:32:05 UTC