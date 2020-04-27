Ascendas India Trust : 1Q FY2020 Business Updates 0 04/27/2020 | 05:33am EDT Send by mail :

Ascendas India Trust 1Q FY2020 Business Updates 27 April 2020 Disclaimer This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training, property operating expenses), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management regarding future events. No representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. ("Trustee-Manager") nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use, reliance or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The past performance of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in a-iTrust ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Trustee-Manager. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Trustee-Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST. This presentation for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units. All measurements of floor area are defined herein as "Super Built-up Area" or "SBA", which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, and the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable. The Indian Rupee and Singapore Dollar are defined herein as "INR/₹" and "SGD/S$" respectively. Any discrepancy between individual amounts and total shown in this presentation is due to rounding. 2 Notice: Change to Half-yearly Reporting Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. (the "Trustee-Manager"), as trustee-manager of a- iTrust, refers to the recent amendments to Rule 705(2) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited which were effective from 7 February 2020. The Trustee-Manager announced on 26 February 2020 that a-iTrust will adopt the announcement of half-yearly financial statements with effect from the financial year ending 31 December 2020 ("FY2020"). For FY2020, the next financial results announcement will be for the half-year period ending 30 June 2020. The Trustee-Manager will continue its proactive engagement with stakeholders through its various communication channels, including providing relevant business updates between the announcements of half-yearly financial statements. 3 1Q FY2020 Business Updates International Tech Park Bangalore COVID-19 in India First COVID-19 case reported in end January.

COVID-19 case reported in end January. Entire country was put under a 21-day lockdown from 25 March to avert massive outbreak. The nationwide lockdown, which was due to end on 14 April, was subsequently extended to 3 May.

21-day lockdown from 25 March to avert massive outbreak. The nationwide lockdown, which was due to end on 14 April, was subsequently extended to 3 May. Only essential services in operation.

All public transport shut down, movement of private vehicles banned and all domestic and international flights grounded.

Modest relaxation of restrictions on agricultural, banking, courier services and public works from 20 April onwards to ease supply chain and alleviate economic impact, except in virus hotspots.

The lockdown appears to have reduced the rate of increase of the virus infection in many parts of the country. Geographical spread of COVID-19 cases in India Mumbai (Panvel) Pune Hyderabad Bangalore Chennai 5 Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India; India Today. Data as of 26 April 2020. Circles represent COVID-19 death tolls. Impact of COVID-19 Safeguarding the health and safety of all staff, tenants and parkites in our properties remains our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and will take appropriate actions to protect our tenants' premises and their employees. Current Assessment of Impact on Business With the extension of the lockdown in India till 3 May 2020, we expect adverse impact on our business. The situation continues to evolve and due to the lockdown, there is insufficient information available at this juncture to allow for the assessment (and disclosure) of the financial impact of Covid- 19 with certainty. The weak economic conditions brought about by COVID-19 could reduce demand for office space, resulting in lower occupancies, softening of rents and potentially higher bad debt provisions. A drop in interest income from forward purchases may be possible. The impact on our retail tenants at Park Square Mall will be high due to the mall closure since14 March 2020. Retail comprised 1.4% of net property income in FY2019. Preparedness Current Operations Since February, all our parks had in place • With India's country-wide lockdown, all precautionary measures: staff and tenants are working from • intensifying cleaning and disinfecting of home except for operation-critical roles common areas • Our parks remain open for essential • ensuring logistics readiness services to support a few tenants' critical IT & ITES operations (temperature screening / masks / sanitisers / travel declarations) • Closure of Park Square Mall and F&B • designated isolation rooms outlets raising staffs' / tenants' awareness

activating regional and global response teams to provide around-the-clock Power Food courts assistance Airconditioning Amenities Preparations for re-opening are underway Water Housekeeping and we plan to take necessary precautious Security to ensure the safety of our parks and Specialised sanitation team tenants. These measures can extend beyond the end of the lockdown period and will lead to higher operating expenses. Logistics: Arshiya Khurja, NCR Acquisition details Property details Location Khurja, NCR Site area 4.5 acres/1.8 ha Floor area 0.19m sq ft Right to acquire 3.85m sq ft Entered into with Arshiya Limited, the same vendor as Arshiya Panvel forward purchase deal. Acquisition is subject to fulfilment of certain Conditions Precedent. Net of security deposit. Based on an exchange rate of S$1 to INR 51.3. Investment details Share Purchase Agreement1 Acquisition of 1 Grade-A warehouse (0.19m sq ft)

Grade-A warehouse (0.19m sq ft) Upfront payment of ₹ 0.2 bn (S$5m 2 ) and deferred consideration of up to ₹ 0.7 bn (S$14m 2 ) to be paid over the next 4 years. Lease Arrangement Operating lease arrangement with an affiliate of the vendor to lease-back the warehouse for 6 years. Framework Agreement Right to finance construction of future warehouses.

Right to acquire another 2 existing warehouses (0.30m sq ft) and future warehouses (approx. 3.55m sq ft). Growing warehouse footprint in North India Transaction provides opportunity to expand our warehousing presence to North India and further diversify business parks portfolio. 7 Capital management International Tech Park Hyderabad Capital management Currency hedging strategy Balance sheet Trustee-Manager does not hedge equity.

does not hedge equity. At least 50% of debt must be denominated in INR.

Income

Income Income is repatriated semi-annually from India to Singapore.

semi-annually from India to Singapore. Trustee-Manager locks in the income to be repatriated by buying forward contracts on a monthly basis. Funding strategy The Trustee-Manager's approach to equity raising is predicated on maintaining a strong balance sheet by keeping the Trust's gearing ratio at an appropriate level.

Trustee-Manager's approach to equity raising is predicated on maintaining a strong balance sheet by keeping the Trust's gearing ratio at an appropriate level. Trustee-Manager does not borrow INR loans onshore in India as it costs less to hedge SGD borrowings to INR-denominated borrowings using cross-currency swaps and derivatives. Income distribution policy To distribute at least 90% of its income available for distribution.

a-iTrust retains 10% of its income available for distribution to provide greater flexibility in growing the Trust. 9 Debt maturity profile Effective borrowings: S$751 million Hedging ratio INR: 65% SGD: 35% S$ Million 236.3 211.0 1 209.9 60.2 158.3 165.9 150.8 45.5 48.2 78.0 48.2 45.5 43.9 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 SGD Denominated debt INR Denominated debt Information as at 31 March 2020. 1. Secured a new and undrawn committed 5-year S$100mil Term Loan facility in April 2020 and in the process of closing a 4-year S$50 million Term Loan 10 facility, which may be used for the refinancing of some loans maturing in FY2020. Capital structure Indicator As at 31 March 2020 Interest service coverage 4.0 times (EBITDA/Interest expenses) (YTD FY2020) Percentage of fixed rate debt 81% Percentage of unsecured borrowings 100% Gearing: 28%3 Effective weighted average cost of debt1 5.9% Gearing limit 50%2 Available debt headroom S$1,214 million Cash and cash equivalent S$121 million 1. Based on borrowing ratio of 65% in INR and 35% in SGD as at 31 March 2020. 2. As announced by MAS on 16 April 2020, the gearing limit was increased from 45% to 50% with immediate effect. 11 3. As at 31 March 2020, the effective borrowings to net asset ratio and total borrowings less cash and cash equivalent to net asset ratio is 53.0% and 46.6% respectively. Operational review International Tech Park Hyderabad Office markets healthy Bangalore (Whitefield) 5.0 12.0% 4.0 8.9% 9.7% 8.8% 7.2% 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 CY 2016 CY 2017 CY 2018 CY 2019 CY2020 Chennai (OMR) 3.0 9.0% 2.0 5.8% 5.9% 1.0 3.3% 3.3% 0.0 CY 2016 CY 2017 CY 2018 CY 2019 CY2020 Supply (in million sq ft) Gross Absorption (in million sq ft) Vacancy (%) Source: CBRE Research Higher vacancy is due to supply of 0.3m sq ft into the micro-market in 2020. Includes HITEC City and Madhapur. Hyderabad (IT Corridor I2) 4.0 3.0 2.0 6.2% 5.7% 4.7%1 1.0 3.0% 2.6% 0.0 CY 2016 CY 2017 CY 2018 CY 2019 CY2020 Pune (Hinjawadi) 2.0 15.2% 1.0 9.9% 8.6% 6.3% 6.0% 0.0 CY 2016 CY 2017 CY 2018 CY 2019 CY2020 13 Diversified portfolio Portfolio breakdown by area Mumbai 6% Pune 12% Bangalore 34% Chennai 22% Hyderabad 26% Floor area 13.1 million sq ft All information as at 31 March 2020. Customer Base Total number of tenants 340 Average space per tenant 37,800 sq ft Largest tenant accounts for 9% of the portfolio base rent 14 Healthy portfolio occupancy Committed portfolio occupancy: 99% 99% 98% 100% 98% 100% 98% 100% 100% 96% 95% 95% 94% 95% 91% 90% ITPB ITPC CyberVale aVance CyberPearl ITPH aVance Arshiya1 a-iTrust occupancy Hyderabad Pune Panvel Market occupancy of peripheral area2 All information as at 31 March 2020. 1. There are no comparable warehouses in the micro-market that the Arshiya Panvel warehouses are located in. 2. CBRE market report as at 31 March 2020. 15 Transacted vs effective rents1 Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad 40% 36% 35% 30% 28% 25% 23% 20% 18% 15% 15% 11% 10% 5% 0% ITPB ITPC CyberVale aVance ITPH CyberPearl Hyderabad All information as at 31 March 2020. 1. Difference in average transacted rents by a-iTrust over the past 12 months against effective rents at the respective properties. Effective rent refers to the weighted average amortised rent for the respective properties for the last month of the reporting period. 16 Average transacted rent refers to the weighted average signing rents for the respective properties for the past 12 months. Spread-out lease expiry profile Weighted average lease term: Weighted average lease expiry: 6.6 years 3.6 years Sq ft expiring 5,500,000 41% 5,000,000 4,500,000 4,000,000 3,500,000 23% 3,000,000 2,500,000 17% 2,000,000 12% 1,500,000 7% 1,000,000 500,000 - FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 & beyond All information as at 31 March 2020. Note: Retention rate for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 was 65%. This excludes leases in ITPH which are affected by the redevelopment of Auriga building. 17 Diversified tenant base Tenant core business & activity by base rental Retail Telco Oil & Gas F&B1 Others 2% 1% 1% 3% 2% Healthcare & Pharma 3% Automobile 5% Electronics, Semiconductor & Engineering 7% Tenant core IT, Software & Application Development and Service Support 51% Retail & F&B R&D1 Others ITES1 3% 1% 1% 5% Logistics & warehousing 7% Tenant core IT 1 48% Logistics 7% business activity Design, Gaming and Media 7% Banking & Financial Services 11% IT/ITES1 35% All information as at 31 March 2020. 1. IT - Information Technology; ITES - Information Technology Enabled Services; R&D - Research & Development; F&B - Food & Beverage. 18 Diversified tenant base Tenant country of origin & company structure by base rental Singapore UK Others 1% Japan 2% 4% India Co 2 2% France USA 14% 56% 7% Country of origin India1 28% All information as at 31 March 2020. Comprises Indian companies with local and overseas operations. Comprises Indian companies with local operations only. Multinational corporations, including Indian companies with local and overseas operations. Company structure MNC 3 86% 19 Growth strategy International Tech Park Chennai Good growth track record Total developments: Total acquisitions: 5.0 million sq ft 4.8 million sq ft Floor area (million square feet) 6.9 6.9 7.5 6.5 0.6 6.0 0.4 0.5 4.7 4.8 4.8 1.2 3.6 1.1 0.1 6.9 6.9 6.0 6.5 4.7 4.8 4.8 3.6 3.6 11% CAGR 12.61 13.1 11.9 0.5 0.8 9.7 1.9 0.4 8.8 0.3 0.6 1.3 11.9 12.6 8.8 9.7 7.5 IPO Dec-07Dec-08Dec-09Dec-10Dec-11 Dec-12Dec-13Dec-14Dec-15Dec-16 Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19 Portfolio Development Acquisition 21 1. Reduction in floor area due to the demolition of Auriga building (0.2m sq ft) in ITPH as part of the redevelopment. Clear growth strategy Growth strategy Development pipeline Sponsor assets 3rd party acquisitions Logistics 3.8m sq ft 1 in Bangalore

in Bangalore 3.5m sq ft in Hyderabad

in Hyderabad 0.4m sq ft in Chennai

2.3m sq ft from CapitaLand

from CapitaLand Ascendas India Growth Programme

1.8m sq ft aVance Hyderabad

aVance Hyderabad 2.1m sq ft aVance Business Hub 2

aVance Business Hub 2 1.4m sq ft AURUM IT SEZ

AURUM IT SEZ 1.8m sq ft BlueRidge 3

2.8m sq ft 2 Arshiya Panvel warehouses

Arshiya Panvel warehouses 3.9m sq ft 3 Arshiya Khurja warehouses

Arshiya Khurja warehouses Ascendas-Firstspace platform 1. Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential of 1.0m sq ft due to the widening of the road in front of International Tech Park Bangalore and 1.1m sq ft due to revised government regulation. 22 2. Includes a 7th warehouse under construction (0.3 million sq ft). 3. Includes a warehouse to be acquired upon completion of Conditions Precedent (0.2m sq ft). Outlook International Tech Park Bangalore Growth based on committed pipeline Floor area 22.8 (million square feet) 74% 0.2 0.3 1.8 2.1 1.8 1.4 13.1 1.4 0.7 13.1 Mar-20 Growth pipeline Portfolio MTB 5 ITPH redevelopment - Phase I AURUM IT SEZ aVance 5 & 6 aVance A1 & A2 24 BlueRidge 3 - Phase 1 & 2 Arshiya Panvel Arshiya Khurja Growth Pipeline aVance Hyderabad aVance Business Hub 2 AURUM IT SEZ BlueRidge 3 Arshiya Panvel Arshiya Khurja TOTAL aVance 5 aVance 6 aVance A1 aVance A2 Building 1 Building 2 Phase 1 Phase 2 7th warehouse 1 warehouse Floor area 1.16 0.64 1.05 1.05 0.60 0.80 1.41 0.43 0.33 0.19 7.66 (mil sq ft) Time of 1H Dec 2H 2H OC5 2H 1H 2H 2H Upon N.A. Completion1 2021 20173 2023 2023 received 2020 2021 2023 2020 completion of CP5 Expected total ₹13.5b ₹14.0b ₹9.3b ₹9.8b ₹2.1b6 ₹1.0b6 ₹49.7b consideration2 (S$270m) (S$278m) (S$186m) (S$194m) (S$42m) (S19m) (S$987m) Amount disbursed2 ₹8.4b ₹0.5b4 ₹4.0b ₹1.8b ₹0.2b - ₹14.8b (S$168m) (S$10m) (S$79m) (S$36m) (S$3m) (S$295m) Remaining ₹5.1b ₹13.5b ₹5.3b ₹8.0b ₹1.9b ₹1.0b ₹34.9b commitment2 (S$102m) (S$268m) (S$107m) (S$159m) (S$38m) (S19m) (S$692m) Refers to building completion. For Arshiya Khurja, completion refers to the acquisition of 1 Grade-A warehouse. Based on exchange rate at the time of investment/announcement. Based on existing investment structure, aVance 6 will be acquired together with aVance 5. 4. Excludes disbursement of ₹2.0 billion (S$39 million2) towards refinancing of loan taken by PVPL towards acquisition of additional land in aVance Business Hub 2. 25 5. OC refers to occupancy certificate; CP refers to Conditions Precedent. 6. Net consideration after deduction of security deposit. Appendix Glossary Trust properties : Total assets. Derivative financial : Includes cross currency swaps (entered to hedge SGD borrowings into INR), interest rate swaps, options and instruments forward foreign exchange contracts. DPU : Distribution per unit. EBITDA : Earnings before interest expense, tax, depreciation & amortisation (excluding gains/losses from foreign exchange translation and mark-to-market revaluation from settlement of loans). Effective borrowings : Calculated by adding/(deducting) derivative financial instruments liabilities/(assets) to/from gross borrowings, including deferred consideration. Gearing : Ratio of effective borrowings to the value of Trust properties. ITES : Information Technology Enabled Services. INR or ₹ : Indian rupees. MAS : Monetary Authority of Singapore. SEZ : Special Economic Zone. SGD or S$ : Singapore dollars. Super Built-upArea or SBA : Sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, and the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable. 26 Average currency exchange rate Average exchange rates used to translate a-iTrust's INR income statement to SGD 1 Singapore Dollar buys 1Q 2Q 3Q YTD Indian Rupee FY2019 51.2 51.5 51.5 51.4 FY18/19 50.2 51.3 52.5 51.3 SGD appreciation/ 2.0% 0.4% (1.9%) 0.2% (depreciation) Note: These rates represent the average exchange rates between Indian Rupee & Singapore Dollar for the respective periods. 27 Recap: FY2019 vs YTD FY18/19 results FY20191 YTD FY18/191 Variance SGD/INR FX rate2 51.4 51.3 0.2% Total property income ₹7,728m ₹6,930m 12% S$150.3m S$134.7m 12% Net property income ₹5,827m ₹5,159m 13% S$113.4m S$100.4m 13%4 Income available for distribution ₹3,881m ₹3,334m 16% S$75.5m S$64.9m 16% Income to be distributed ₹3,493m ₹3,001m 16% S$67.9m S$58.4m 16% Income to be distributed (DPU3) ₹3.32 ₹2.89 15% 6.45¢ 5.63¢ 15% Weighted average number of units 1,054,828 1,036,361 2% ('000) Income from Anchor building at ITPB;

higher income from aVance Pune; and

positive rental reversions.

Increase due to higher total property income;

one-off provision for water supply and sanitary connection charges in ITPB in YTD FY18/19; and

provision for water supply and sanitary connection charges in ITPB in YTD FY18/19; and partially offset gains from one-off scrap sale of Dedicated Power Plant in ITPB in YTD FY18/19 4 .

one-off scrap sale of Dedicated Power Plant in ITPB in YTD FY18/19 . Mainly due to net property income growth and interest income from investments in Arshiya Panvel, AURUM IT SEZ, aVance 5 & 6, aVance A1 & A2 and BlueRidge 3.

After retaining 10% of income available for distribution. FY2019 refers to the 9-month period ended 31 December 2019. YTD FY18/19 refers to the 9-month period ended 31 December 2018. Average exchange rate for the period. 3. Distribution per unit. 28 4. Excluding the one-off items, FY2019 net property income in SGD would have increased by 11%. Quarterly DPU since listing DPU1 (S¢) Change since listing INR/SGD exchange rate2 (Indexed) 10.00 INR depreciation against SGD: -50% 130 SGD DPU3: +49% 9.00 120 8.00 110 7.00 100 6.00 90 5.00 4.00 80 3.00 70 2.00 60 1.00 50 0.00 40 CY2007 CY2008 CY2009 CY2010 CY2011 CY2012 CY2013 CY2014 CY2015 CY2016 CY2017 CY2018 CY2019 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q INR/SGD exchange rate 1. DPU (income available for distribution) refers to 100% of distributable income. 10% of distributable income was retained starting from 2Q CY2012. 29 2. Average daily spot INR/SGD exchange rate for the period, pegged to 1 August 2007 using data sourced from Bloomberg. 3. Last 12 months DPU compared against first 12 months DPU. Growth strategy Development: ITPB pipeline Future development potential Increase in development potential from 2.7 million sq ft to 3.8 million sq ft 1 .

. Construction of MTB 5 (0.7 million sq ft) is in progress. Park Square (Mall) Taj Vivanta (Hotel) Special Economic Zone2 Aviator (Multi-tenanted building) Voyager (Multi-tenanted building) International Tech Park Bangalore Anchor (Multi-tenanted building) Victor (Multi-tenantedbuilding) MTB 5 (Under construction) 1. Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential due to the widening of the road in front of International Tech Park Bangalore and revised government regulation. 30 2. Red line marks border of SEZ area. Growth strategy Development: MTB 5, Bangalore Artist's impression Property International Tech Park Bangalore Floor area 0.68m sq ft Construction status • Construction has commenced and structure works are ongoing • Completion expected by 2H 2020 31 Leasing status 100% pre-leased to a leading IT Services company Growth strategy Development: ITPH redevelopment - Phase I Artist's impression Name International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) redevelopment - Phase I Floor area 1.36m sq ft Development status • Excavation is in progress and foundation work has commenced • Completion expected by 2H 2021 32 Growth strategy 3rd party: Acquisition criteria for commercial space Target cities:

Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad Pune Mumbai Delhi Gurgaon

Investment criteria:

Location Tenancy profile Design Clean land title and land tenure Rental and capital growth prospects Opportunity to add value

33 Growth strategy 3rd party: aVance Hyderabad (3) (5) (6) (8) (4) (7) (2) (5) (1) (9) Artist's impression (10) (6) Park Statistics Site area: 25.7 acres / 10.4 ha (1), (2), (3) & (4) owned by a-iTrust: 1.50m sq ft Vendor assets: marked in black Proposed acquisitions of (5) & (6)1: 1.80m sq ft Land owner assets: marked in white ROFR to (7), (8), (9) & (10): 1.16m sq ft 1. Share Purchase Agreement executed for proposed acquisition of aVance 5 & 6. 34 Growth strategy 3rd party: aVance Business Hub 2, Hyderabad aVance (6) Hyderabad (7) (A1) (A2) (A3) (A4) (A5) Artist's impression Artist's impression Park Statistics Site area: 14.4 acres / 5.8 ha Proposed acquisition of (A1) to (A5)1: 4.53m sq ft Vendor assets: marked in black Construction status: Excavation work commenced for the project Land owner assets: marked in white 1. Master Agreement executed for proposed acquisition of Vendor assets. The total leasable area has been reduced from 5.20m sq ft to 4.53m sq ft due to changes in 35 the Master Plan. Growth strategy 3rd party: AURUM IT SEZ, Navi Mumbai (3) (2) (1) Artist's impression Location Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai Floor area • Building 1: 0.6m sq ft; Building 2: 0.8m sq ft • Right of First Refusal on Building 3: up to 1.1m sq ft Expected completion • Building 1 - Occupancy Certificate received; Building 2 - 2H 2020 Leasing status • Building 1: 44% pre-committed Acquisition of Upon completion of each building, and within a period of up to 2 years post completion Building 1 & 2 36 Growth strategy 3rd party: BlueRidge 3, Pune Location Hinjawadi Phase 1, Pune Floor area Phase 1: 1.4m sq ft; Phase 2: 0.4m sq ft Expected completion Phase 1: 1H 2021; Phase 2: 2H 2023 Construction status Incubation fit-out work in IT Building 1 is completed and Occupancy 37 Certificate has been obtained Growth strategy Logistics: Arshiya Panvel, Mumbai Property Arshiya Panvel warehouses Site area 24.5 acres / 9.9 ha Floor area 0.8m sq ft Forward purchase At least 2.8m sq ft (includes 0.3m sq ft warehouse under construction) 38 World-class IT and logistics parks City Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad Pune Mumbai • Intl Tech Park • Intl Tech Park • Intl Tech Park • aVance Pune • Arshiya Panvel Property Bangalore Chennai Hyderabad warehouses • CyberVale • CyberPearl • aVance Hyderabad Type IT Park IT Park IT Park IT Park Warehouse Site area 68.3 acres 33.2 acres 51.2 acres1 5.4 acres 24.5 acres 27.6 ha 13.5 ha 20.5 ha1 2.2 ha 9.9 ha Completed floor 4.5m sq ft2 2.8m sq ft 3.4m sq ft2 1.5m sq ft 0.8m sq ft area Number of 11 6 11 3 6 buildings Park population 49,600 35,400 31,600 13,800 - Land bank (development 3.8m sq ft3 0.4m sq ft 3.5m sq ft4 - - potential) Includes land not held by a-iTrust. Only includes floor area owned by a-iTrust. Includes buildings under construction and additional development potential due to the widening of the road in front of International Tech Park Bangalore and revised government regulation. 39 4. Includes buildings under construction. Lease expiry profile City FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 FY2024 Total & beyond Bangalore 302,600 1,255,300 646,600 64,500 2,167,100 4,436,100 Chennai 655,400 884,900 678,300 259,500 315,200 2,793,300 Hyderabad 489,100 780,700 759,100 540,500 731,700 3,301,100 Pune 137,000 - 64,100 58,300 1,244,300 1,503,700 Mumbai - - - - 832,200 832,200 Total 1,584,100 2,920,900 2,148,100 922,800 5,290,500 12,866,400 40 Quality tenants Top 10 tenants (in alphabetical order) Applied Materials 2 Arshiya Panvel Bank of America Cognizant Mu Sigma Renault Nissan Societe Generale Tata Consultancy Services The Bank of New York Mellon Technicolor All information as at 31 March 2020. Top 5 sub-tenants of Arshiya Panvel (in alphabetical order) DHL Logistics Huawei Telecommunications Labdhi Manufacturing Rolex Logistics (CISCO) ZTE Corporation Top 10 tenants accounted for 37% of portfolio base rent 41 Revenue growth trends Total Property Income (INR) INR million 10% CAGR 10,188 9,336 8,626 7,220 6,579 5,550 5,584 6,124 4,658 4,005 4,078 Total Property Income (SGD) 5% S$ million CAGR 184.0 197.6 183.0 148.4 129.9 141.1 124.4 127.3 120.8 121.3 119.8 42 Income growth trends Net Property Income (INR) INR million 12% CAGR 7,668 6,791 5,827 4,790 4,249 3,197 3,260 3,654 2,460 2,628 2,391 Net Property Income (SGD) 7% S$ million CAGR 148.6 133.8 123.6 98.4 91.1 74.3 71.1 70.1 74.9 75.9 69.8 43 a-iTrust unit price versus major indices (Indexed) Indicator a-iTrust 175 Trading yield 7.2%1 (as at 31 March 2020) FTSE STI Index 150 FTSE ST REIT Index Average daily trading 2,110,100 units volume (1Q FY2020) 125 Bombay SE Realty Index INR/SGD FX rate 100 75 50 25 0 IPO Dec 07 Jun 08 Dec 08 Jun 09 Dec 09 Jun 10 Dec 10 Jun 11 Dec 11 Jun 12 Dec 12 Jun 13 Dec 13 Jun 14 Dec 14 Jun 15 Dec 15 Jun 16 Dec 16 Jun 17 Dec 17 Jun 18 Dec 18 Jun 19 Dec 19 Mar 20 Source: Bloomberg a-iTrust FTSE ST REIT Index FTSE STI Index INRSGD FX Rate Bombay SE Realty Index 1. Trading yield based on annualised 3Q FY2019 DPU of 8.60 cents at closing price of S$1.20 per unit as at 31 March 2020. 44 Structure of Ascendas India Trust Unitholders Holding of units Distributions Trustee's fee & management fees a-iTrust Acts on behalf of unitholders/ 100% ownership & Dividends, principal management services shareholder's loan repayment of shareholder's loan Singapore SPVs Ascendas Property Fund (India) Pte. Ltd. Ascendas Property Fund (FDI) Pte. Ltd. Ownership of ordinary shares; Subscription to Fully & Dividends on ordinary shares, proceeds from share buyback Compulsory Convertible Debentures ("FCCD") and & interest on FCCD and NCD Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCD") The VCUs Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd. (the Trustee-Manager), a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Singapore India Ascendas Panvel FTWZ Limited 1

(100.0% ownership) Information Technology Park Limited (92.8% ownership) 2

Ascendas Information Technology Park Chennai Ltd. (89.0% ownership) 2

Cyber Pearl Information Technology Park Private Limited (100.0% ownership)

VITP Private Limited (100.0% ownership)

Hyderabad Infratech Private Limited (100.0% ownership)

Avance-Atlas Infratech Private Limited (100.0% ownership)

Infratech Private Limited Deccan Real Ventures Private Limited (100.0% ownership) Ownership Master rental income Ownership Net property income The Properties Provides property • Arshiya Panvel warehouses • ITPB • ITPH management services Ascendas Services • ITPC • aVance Hyderabad (India) Private Limited • CV • aVance Pune (the property manager) • CP Property management fees 1. Entered into a master lease agreement with Arshiya Limited ("AL") to lease back the warehouses to AL for a period of six years. AL will operate and manage the warehouses and pay pre- agreed rentals. 2. Karnataka State Government owns 7.2% of ITPB & Tamil Nadu State Government owns 11.0% of ITPC. 45 Investor contact Tan Choon Siang Chief Financial Officer Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd (Trustee-Manager of a-iTrust) Office: +65 6774 1033 Email: choonsiang.tan@a-iTrust.com Website: www.a-iTrust.com Attachments Original document

