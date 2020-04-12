Ascendas India Trust : Annual Reports And Related Documents

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore as a business trust pursuant to a trust deed dated 7 December 2004 (as amended))

13 April 2020

Dear Unitholders,

DEFERRAL OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., as Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust, would like to inform Unitholders that in light of the COVID-19 situation and in anticipation of legislative amendments in relation to the conduct of general meetings (including holding such meetings by virtual means), we are deferring the holding of Ascendas India Trust's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). We have applied to Singapore Exchange Regulation and the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a two-month extension, as is permitted by Singapore Exchange Regulation. Therefore, subject to the extension, our AGM will not be held in April 2020. We will issue the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form at a later date when the AGM date is determined. This will likely be after the legislative amendments have been passed, and when the necessary arrangements have been put in place in order to implement the safe distancing measures imposed by Singapore's Ministry of Health. We seek Unitholders' understanding in this regard. If any Unitholder has any questions in relation to the AGM, please send your enquiries to us through our email enquiries@a-itrust.com.

We are pleased to present you with the Ascendas India Trust Annual Report 2019 ("AR 2019") in the CD-ROM enclosed with this letter. AR 2019 may also be viewed on our website at https://ir.a-itrust.com/ar.html. To access the above-mentioned AR 2019, please click on the "Download" hyperlink under "Annual Report FY2019" or view it in "Flipbook" format.

In this communication to you, we have appended the full version of our Chairman's Message, CEO's Review and a Request Form. We would encourage you to read the digital version of AR 2019 but should you wish to receive a printed copy of AR 2019, please let us know by completing the Request Form and returning it to us by Friday, 24 April 2020.

By completing and submitting the Request Form to us, you agree and acknowledge that we and/or our service provider may collect, use and disclose your personal data, as contained in your submitted Request Form, for the purpose of processing and effecting your request.

Yours sincerely

Mary Judith de Souza

Company Secretary

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.

(Registration Number: 200412730D)

as Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust