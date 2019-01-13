Log in
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST    AINT   SG1V35936920

ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST (AINT)
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
2018ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : quaterly earnings release
2016ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST : quaterly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ascendas India Trust : Capitaland & Asb In S$11b Deal To Create Asia's Largest Diversified Real Estate Group

01/13/2019 | 08:19pm EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 14, 2019 8:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand & ASB in S$11B deal to create Asia's largest diversified real estate Group
Announcement Reference SG190114OTHRUK1U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mary Judith de Souza
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachments.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 208,546 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 92,707 bytes)

Disclaimer

Ascendas India Trust published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 01:18:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 209 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 76,0 M
Debt 2019 581 M
Yield 2019 6,76%
P/E ratio 2019 15,00
P/E ratio 2020 13,13
EV / Sales 2019 7,99x
EV / Sales 2020 8,04x
Capitalization 1 090 M
Chart ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Duration : Period :
Ascendas India Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,27  SGD
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjeev Durjhati P. Dasgupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chie Foo Chiang Chairman
Choon Siang Tan Chief Financial Officer
T. V. Mohandas Pai Independent Director
Eng Leng Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST-2.78%815
EQUINIX INC5.35%28 725
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 530
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-1.38%21 006
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.98%18 575
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES3.76%12 613
