Ascendas India Trust : Capitaland & Asb In S$11b Deal To Create Asia's Largest Diversified Real Estate Group
01/13/2019 | 08:19pm EST
Disclaimer
Ascendas India Trust published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 01:18:03 UTC
Latest news on ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Sales 2019
209 M
EBIT 2019
121 M
Net income 2019
76,0 M
Debt 2019
581 M
Yield 2019
6,76%
P/E ratio 2019
15,00
P/E ratio 2020
13,13
EV / Sales 2019
7,99x
EV / Sales 2020
8,04x
Capitalization
1 090 M
Technical analysis trends ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
1,27 SGD
Spread / Average Target
21%